Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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p harris's avatar
p harris
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hi friend, many may not ascribe to this, but i certainly do, humans (since Adam and Eve, we celebrate their feast day on Christmas Eve, "oh happy fault that won for me so great a redeemer") were around about 6000 yrs ago, (what did we do before? Adam and Eve walked w/ God in the cool of the evening breeze, then later Noah about 4000 yrs ago (the sinful world was purified by the flood), followers of God through Abraham, Jewish prior to the Jews that chose to follow Christ and became Christians, then Christ about 2000 yrs ago brought peace to the world, and this here world again is ready for a new purification 2000 years after Christ's death (when sin is now greater than at the time of the flood). 6000 years, 6 days of Creation, ready for day 7, a sabbath rest (of 1000 yrs of peace God willing, ref: "the back of the book"), before that glorious 8th eternal day that awaits! blessings to you!

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