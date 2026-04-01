When allies reach their Sacred Symbol Ceiling™ — and what it tells us about the limits of free inquiry

Two paid subscribers recently departed from D2D. Both belong to organizations committed to medical freedom, COVID-era accountability, and institutional dissent. They left without comment. No argument. No critique. Just gone.

In medicine, a missing expected finding is called negative evidence — and it is often the most diagnostic kind. The dog that doesn’t bark tells you more than the barking dogs can.

The absence of explanation here is the explanation. And D2D finds it more interesting than an argument.

They have been invited to respond. The comments are open. The silence, so far, continues — and that too is data.

Biology of Silence

The amygdala does not deliberate. It fires.

When belief systems are identity-load-bearing — when Zionism is not a political position but has become Christian and Jewish salvation, when Catholicism and Protestantism are not theological frameworks but the architectures of a person’s entire moral world, when Vaccinism™ is not a science-based medical intervention, but a moral identity fused to virtue itself — challenges to these beliefs are not processed in the prefrontal cortex. The amygdala reads them as tribal threats. The responses are not intellectual. They are neurological.

John Leake, writing in Focal Points this March - Is Humanity Doomed to Destroy Itself? - traces this to the deepest layer of human inheritance. For 95 to 99 percent of Homo sapiens history — roughly 285,000 of our 300,000 years on earth — survival depends on fierce coalitional loyalty.

Deviation from tribal norms means expulsion. Expulsion means death. Natural selection rewards those who protect the tribe’s sacred symbols. That wiring is still running.

This is the Backfire Effect full steam ahead: when evidence threatens a belief fused to identity, the evidence does not persuade — it reinforces the original position. The subscriber does not write back. The subscription ends. No argument is possible because no argument is engaged.

This is not a failure of intelligence. It is a feature of the species.



The species, incidentally, also gave us the printing press, combustion engine, and the heinous mRNA platform. Make of that what you will.

Sacred Symbol Ceiling™

Here is what makes this genuinely painful: these are not enemies who leave. They are allies. People who understand medical capture, regulatory corruption, the suppression of early treatment, and the fact that COVID modRNA “vaccines” are shots of genetic material. People who pay to support this project because they believe in it.

Medical Denominationalism™ — D2D’s own analytical framework — predicts exactly this. Every reformer draws a new boundary, to a point, and then stops. Luther challenges Rome and keeps other errors. The COVID-era physician dissenters challenge Allopathism™ and advance medical freedom — and yet some of them adhere to a Sacred Symbol Ceiling™ that halts inquiry the moment it reaches their beliefs in certain institutions.

The Sacred Symbol Ceiling™ is not hypocrisy. It is human. The beauty of the ceiling is not in question. A stained-glass ceiling is still a ceiling.

Permission Structures: Real and Imagined

Permission structures — the social and narrative scaffolding that determines what is safe to believe and voice — operate through both documented authority and internalized belief. A published study grants permission. A medical board ruling grants permission. But so does a religious tradition. So do -isms become so absorbed that they no longer feel like a choice — they are perceived as reality itself.

The -isms listed above are civilizational software. They are not eternal. Every single one arrives within the last 5,000 years. Is that not a narrow sliver of a 300,000-year species history? One must ask: before writing was invented, before institutional intermediaries existed, was the divine inaccessible? Was truth unavailable? Genuine faith survives that question. Programmed belief in doctrines cannot.

Re-ligion — from the Latin re-ligare, to re-bind — does what it promises. It binds. Billions co-exist partly because of shared binding stories. This is not nothing. The same binding that creates community creates the Sacred Symbol Ceiling™. The same re-ligation that holds communities together holds truth at arm’s length when the two conflict. Not all bad. Not all good. A tool, like all the rest.

Forgive Them — And Forgive Us

Jesus, facing those who could not see past their own tribal certainty, says: Forgive them, for they know not what they do.

D2D extends that grace here and means it. Those who leave cannot see past their Sacred Symbol Ceiling™ — not because they are dishonest, but because the prehistoric brain is very good at protecting what it has fused with identity. They know not.

And if D2D is wrong — if the documented critique of Zionist institutional finance, Vatican and protestant political corruption, or Vaccinism™’s capture of medicine turns out to be misdirected — then the same plea applies in reverse: Forgive us too, for we know not. Every dissenter carries ignorance alongside insight. Every defender of every -ism carries both truth and distortion. There is no clean position. There is only the commitment to keep looking and keep talking.

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D2D’s Own Reptilian Brain

D2D does not stand above any of this.

When the two subscribers unsubscribed, the primitive response was immediate: Did we go too far? Is the tribe fracturing? Will others follow? That is the amygdala. That is the coalitional psychology Leake describes, operating in real time inside D2D’s own editorial process. The need to belong — to not be expelled — is not a weakness unique to those who left. It is the species’ shared inheritance.

The -ism this D2D author knows most personally is Allopathism™ — the medical denomination, the Allopathic Priesthood doctrines™ he is trained in, credentialed in, and has spent 37 years practicing within. That tribe is real. Breaking with it carries costs. Documenting its institutional capture carries costs. There is no view from nowhere. Every dissenter dissents from within a tribe, carrying the residue of those they have left.

The Fear Is Real

Dissent carries costs that deserve to be named plainly. It is not only the loss of subscribers or the fraying of the coalition. It is the awareness that certain critiques attract not just disagreement but an organized response — that challenging powerful tribal symbols can bring the weight of those tribes down on a publication of any size. The fear is not irrational. The attacks, when they come, are real.

D2D continues anyway. Not because it is fearless. Because the alternative — D2D operating under its own Sacred Symbol Ceiling™ — is the precise thing this post is about.

D2D’s Line

Documented evidence — science, not $cience™. Sourced claims. And one guardrail that holds regardless of topic: critique of institutions is never just a critique of people.



Critique of Zionist political financing of Israel and Congress is not antisemitism — ask Carrie Prejean Boller — former Miss California, conservative activist — removed from Trump’s White House Religious Liberty Commission in February 2026 after raising that concern, apparently making the distinction between Zionism and Judaism too uncomfortable for the commission’s chair to tolerate. The commission, one notes, was called the Religious Liberty Commission. The irony filed no complaint.

Critique of Vatican institutional corruption is not anti-Catholicism. Critiquing fraudulent faith healing — and its current elevation by the White House Faith Office under Paula White-Cain — is not anti-Protestantism.

The institutions are always in play. The people often are.

That line holds. Everything documented, everything sourced, everything directed at institutions and not just people — it is all in play here. And it always will be.

The Beliefs Train is running on a third rail. Somebody has to look at it.

The door stays open. Those who left are welcome back.

Closing Call to Action

And if you are still here — if something in this registered, even the uncomfortable parts — consider what Jesus says in Mark 9:41: “Whoever gives you a cup of water to drink in My name... will by no means lose his reward.” The smallest act in the name of truth counts.



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