The man who won’t do Israel lobby homework.

Today, Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District votes. By the time the polls close, more than $30 million will have been spent in a single Republican primary — the most expensive in Kentucky history.

The target is one man: Congressman Thomas Massie. The buyers, by his own forensic accounting on Tucker Carlson’s program, are three billionaires — Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson — funding a vehicle called “MAGA Kentucky,” which is neither MAGA nor Kentucky.

Roughly 95% of the money mobilized against Massie traces back to the Israeli lobby and its proxies: AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and AIPAC’s superPAC subsidiary, the United Democracy Project — a name selected with the kind of care reserved for surveillance programs.

Massie is currently polling at just a one-point lead. His previous three primaries: 75%, 76%, 81%. The difference is the money. The money is the message. The message from the Israel lobby is: tell the truth about us, and we will erase you.

The Crime

What did Massie do to earn this?

He explained how the process works.

Two years ago, sitting in a chair in front of Tucker Carlson, Massie described AIPAC’s induction ritual for incoming candidates. They had asked him to write a position paper on Israel as a condition of support. He declined. He’d already written enough term papers in college and had no plans to write one for a lobby. AIPAC operatives then offered him a workaround: just copy Senator Rand Paul’s paper, sign his own name to it, and submit it. He declined that too.

In Massie’s own language, this is what he had committed:

“The crime is transparency, not obstructionism.”

Two years later, that single act of public arithmetic — explaining how a foreign lobby cultivates compliance among elected American officials — is what an entire donor class has now decided must be erased from the legislative branch, whatever the cost.

Follow the Money

Consider what is publicly documented about the three billionaires funding the operation:

Miriam Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, was asked on camera by President Trump which country she felt more loyal to — the United States or Israel — and indicated Israel. She has since given President Trump more than $200 million. She now, through Massie’s little-known opponent, attempts to purchase a Kentucky congressional seat.

Paul Singer completed his purchase of the formerly nationalized Venezuelan oil company CITGO at bargain prices weeks before U.S. military intervention in Venezuela. If, hypothetically, you wanted to make ten times your money on a distressed asset, you would want the country whose assets you just bought to be politically destabilized and militarily secured. This is not insider trading. It is, more elegantly, foreign policy.

John Paulson, hedge-fund manager, appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book and reached out to Epstein for fundraising support to honor Howard Lutnick.

These same three names are funding the ballroom Trump is building, the arch he is commissioning, and the Kennedy Center he is rebranding. They previously funded Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach Trump. They previously partnered with George Soros to fund transgender activism.

The donor class is bipartisan because it is above party. The donor class is also Above the Law (ATL).



Two tiers of justice. One for them. One for the rest of us.

The devil in the details:

The Epstein Door

There is one more reason the Israel lobby wants Massie removed: he wrote the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

He wrote it. He forced the discharge petition through against the explicit will of the Speaker, the President, and the entire House Republican leadership. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s children were threatened with death after she signed it, and the President told her that it was her fault. Lauren Boebert was taken into the Situation Room — the room used to plan the bin Laden raid — and pressured to remove her signature. When she refused, the President vetoed a water project for her Colorado district.

Pam Bondi told Massie at a Judiciary Committee dinner that nothing remained in the files but child pornography (like only a perv would want to see them). Three million documents were subsequently released. They were not pornography. They included an FBI document listing Leslie Wexner as a co-conspirator with Epstein, with Wexner’s name redacted only in that single instance. Wexner’s role at the heart of the operation is documented in Switchboard Operator (Part 3 of D2D’s Favor Bank Files).

Asked who redacted that name, Bondi declined to say.

FBI Director Kash Patel testified in the Senate that Epstein acted alone. The next day, he repeated the claim in the House. It is harder than it looks to maintain that level of consistency twice in twenty-four hours. Massie’s response — uttered with the cheerful precision that has come to define him — was that ignorance and malfeasance are the only options to explain Patel, and either way, the FBI cannot remain under that leadership and expect anything to happen with the Epstein files.

This is the cover-up the Israel lobby is protecting. It spans four — now five — presidential administrations. The same billionaires funding Massie’s opponent overlap, name after name, with the network the Favor Bank Files have been documenting since January.

The Man

You should understand who this man is.

Thomas Massie built the house he lives in with his own hands. He runs it off-grid. He was widowed in 2024 and remarried sixteen months later, in a church, to a woman who knew his late wife. The President of the United States used his social-media account to mock that second marriage and dishonor the memory of the first. The political consultant the President hired — Chris LaCivita, paid by Miriam Adelson — has called Massie human garbage in public.

Massie has not retaliated. He has not muttered. He has not raised his voice. He has continued to introduce legislation, explain every one of his votes online, and refuse to do AIPAC’S homework. When the President labeled him a third-rate grandstander, his cheerful reply was that he was at least second-rate.

Stanley Milgram’s experiments demonstrated that obedience to authority collapses from 65% to 10% the moment a single participant openly refuses. One disobedient person reduces compliance by 84%. Massie has been that one person for thirteen years. He is, in D2D’s framing, The Uncaptured™ — one of the few people the donor class cannot buy, cannot intimidate, cannot leverage, and therefore must remove.

The Israel lobby has chosen today to demonstrate that no future Thomas Massie will be permitted.

What Are We the People to Do?

The global elite want us to revolt. Revolt is the pretext that finalizes the COVID-era surveillance-censorship-silencing state Mattias Desmet, John Leake, and Lori Weintz have spent years warning us about. Revolt hands them the legitimacy they cannot earn at the ballot box.

Giving up is the other trap — Milgram’s 65%, secondary sociopathy by exhaustion.

The third path is the one Massie has been demonstrating for thirteen years. Don’t revolt. Don’t surrender. Refuse their homework. Refuse the redactions. Refuse to call a decent man garbage because the donor class demands it. Refuse to forget what tomorrow is and what is being purchased. And speak up. It’s your 1st Amendment right.

Massie has shown where his treasure is — in the house he built, the wife he buried, the wife he married, the votes he explained, the lobby he wouldn’t write a paper for.

The donor class has shown where its treasure is — $30 million to silence a decent man who is trying to inform Americans how the Israel lobby works.

Choose ye this day whom ye shall serve - if only more Americans were paying close attention to independent media.

Your treasure, this hour, is the share button.

If you know one person in Kentucky, forward this now. Today.

Hit the heart. Then share this.

Share

Leave a comment