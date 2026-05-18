Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
8h

Thank you for this!!

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Geoffrey King's avatar
Geoffrey King
4hEdited

Trump wants Massie gone, WHY?

Trump, the guy who ENDED the careers of: The Clinton's, The Bush's, John McCain, Paul Ryan, Richard Burr, Ben Sasse, Bill Cassidy, Kevin McCarthy and COUNTLESS OTHER CORRUPT UNIPARTY CRIMINALS is telling you:

MASSIE IS A CROOK!

Why is Trump saying this?

Was Trump right about all the others he's defeated and removed from power?

Evidence says TRUMP IS CORRECT!

So maybe, just maybe you can TRUST TRUMP on Thomas Massie.

I am, plus I looked at Massie's voting record.

He's FOR open borders, AGAINST building the wall.

He CRUCIALLY VOTED FOR Biden's 4 year suspension of the debt ceiling in COMMITTEE to get the bill to an actual Floor Vote where he was later able to say he voted AGAINST it(Which didn't matter because The Democrats had the majority and easily passed the bill). An almost TREASONOUS ACT of betrayal for The Republican Party and MAGA.

Thomas Massie is a DECEITFUL UNIPARTY STOOGE!

All he does is BLOCK Republicans from exercising political power to enact the laws THAT WE ALL VOTED FOR!!!

And you FOOLS are buying his propaganda campaign.

WAKE UP!

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