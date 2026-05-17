Three CEPOP installments — Sunk Cost Fallacy, Halo Effect, and Appeal to Authority — drew comments that converged on a single word: Evil. More clinically: Sociopathy. Per Martha Stout, 4% of H. sapiens are primary sociopaths. They don’t merely exist — they rise to the top of every GACRocracy (Government / Academia / Corporate / Religious tribal hierarchies), drag the secondary sociopaths up behind them, and produce exactly the outcomes the COVID era cataloged in real time. The Periodic Table of COVID-Era Sociopathy isn’t a metaphor. It is a clinical inventory.

Three CEPOPs. One diagnosis. And — bittersweet — the grace that answers it came from physicians and a 75-year-old writing about forgiveness.

PSYOP ONE: HOTEZ GEOMETRY

Commenting on: Sunk Cost Fallacy in the COVID Era

Andrew Devlin recognized the geometry immediately: “He just can’t admit that the vaccines he’d been pushing for so many years could have damaged his child.”

This is sunk cost — but it doesn’t ride alone. Cognitive Dissonance, the Backfire Effect (doubling down under threat), Ego Investment, Identity-Protective Cognition, and Confirmation Bias all stack on top.

Hotez did not merely deny a link. In 2018 he wrote and published an entire book titled Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism: My Journey as a Vaccine Scientist, Pediatrician, and Autism Dad (Johns Hopkins University Press). The title IS the conclusion Hotez hopes we’ll believe. The 240 pages are the doubling down. A father who develops vaccines for a living, whose 19-month-old daughter regressed into autism in 1994, chose to publish his certainty about what did not happen rather than entertain the question Devlin asks us to entertain. That is sunk cost crystallized into a hardcover.

And underneath it, the question D2D keeps asking: at what point does protected-position obstinacy stop reading like a bias and start reading like something darker? When financial incentive, public reputation, and the welfare of children point in the same direction, and a man still points the other way, the sociopathy framework deserves a seat at the diagnostic table.

PSYOP TWO: THE WHITE COAT THAT NEVER WAS

Commenting on: Halo Effect: How a White Coat Produces 42.5% More Obedience

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher dismantled it from the inside: “I’ve never worn a white coat in my office, and it’s never been a hindrance to compliance.”

Integrative medicine attracts what Fleisher called “a certain more enlightened clientele” — patients who’ve already broken from Halo Effect, Appeal to Authority, Default Bias, and Authority Bias before they walk through the door. They didn’t come to be impressed by the costume. They came to be heard. Genuine. Honest. Relaxed.

The white coat also produces measurable white coat hypertension — the garment signaling authority literally raises blood pressure, and probably more so now in the COVID era, with trust at an all-time low. The body knows what the brain hasn’t admitted yet.

PSYOP THREE: THE WORD IS EVIL

Commenting on: Appeal To Authority

YorktownOct19 named it without flinching: “The word to describe it is not ‘crazy,’ ‘mistaken,’ ‘lunatic,’ or ‘ridiculous.’ The word to describe it is evil. The lack of compassion is evil. The willingness to make money from others’ suffering is evil. The lies are evil. The refusal to break from the herd and tell the truth is evil.”

Replace evil with sociopathic, and every clause still holds. The DSM-5 criteria for Antisocial Personality Disorder include absence of compassion, deceitfulness, willingness to harm others for personal gain, and disregard for laws and norms. Milgram documented the herd compliance. Stout documented the 4%. The COVID era documented the rest — including the Luciferian club aesthetic (read: Chelsea Clinton’s upside-down cross) that gives the primary sociopaths a sense of tribal belonging while the rest of us puzzle over their cosplay.

📋 SIDEBAR: DSM-5 ON SOCIOPATHY

Antisocial Personality Disorder, per DSM-5 (APA’s diagnostic manual):

A pervasive pattern of disregard for and violation of the rights of others, beginning by age 15, indicated by three or more of the following:

1. Lack of remorse — being indifferent to or rationalizing having hurt, mistreated, or stolen from another. 2. Failure to conform to social norms with respect to lawful behaviors. 3. Deceitfulness — repeated lying, use of aliases, or conning others for personal profit or pleasure. 4. Consistent irresponsibility — failure to sustain consistent work or honor financial obligations. 5. Reckless disregard for safety of self or others. 6. Impulsivity or failure to plan ahead. 7. Irritability and aggressiveness.

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Now reread Yorktown’s comment. Then reread the COVID-era record. Then decide which institutional actors meet the three criteria. Then five. Then all seven.

Dr. Fleisher prescribed the legal remedy: arrest and prosecute the Fauci/Gates/Moderna/Pfizer/J&J/media/academic axis for the mRNA-induced harms. Lower-tier Nemesis would be satisfying. But the negative evidence of Above the Law remains the central scandal — the top-tier philanthropaths laugh from a perch the law cannot reach.

THE GRACE THAT ANSWERS

Commenting on: Gratitude, Dog Food, and the Map That Explains Everything

If the CEPOP triangle is the diagnosis, this is the antidote.

YorktownOct19 wrote — and we are publishing it nearly in full because it deserves to be: “In the ICUs, on the wards and in the ER at Barnes; in the ER at St Louis Regional Hospital, I tried to be that grace and love my patients needed. Not always completely successful, but I hope so for the most part. Indelible memories.”

She continued: she could have been more prosperous as a radiologist. But she remembers the people she would never have seen, never been given the chance to help and love — and concludes she chose right. Even as Florida kicks her in the teeth with HB 975 (2024), mandating physicians be fingerprinted to practice medicine. Lawyers aren’t fingerprinted. Architects aren’t. Teachers aren’t. Doctors are. And most of them have lined up to comply. The Fourth Amendment guarantees the right to be “secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.” Florida is violating that right. The Nazi-era physician compliance parallels itself.

Andrew Devlin answered his with his own essay excerpt: “Forgive, but Don’t Forget. Forgiveness of those who hurt you costs nothing. Holding a grudge can cost plenty in terms of peace of mind. Forgetting can leave you open to being hurt again.”

Two clarifications. Forgiveness frees you, not the offender — and especially with primary sociopaths, you forgive and distance. Resentment is a prison they don’t pay rent in. Second: unless one is demented, you don’t really forget. The Periodic Table of COVID-era Sociopathy is built so we never have to.

Marguerite McClure added the moving-van evidence: she left New Mexico because COVID-era oppression became unbearable in her sanctuary city. The five deepest-blue exodus states (CA, NY, IL, NJ, MA) lost a combined ~477,000 residents in 12 months and ~3.7 million since 2020. Being red-pilled after being blue-pilled isn’t theory. It’s U-Haul. Ask Marguerite.

ETHOS: COWARDICE BENEATH IT ALL

Commenting on: Above the Law

Dr. Sheri Weinstein observed the hardest truth: relatively few COVID-era dissident physicians are willing to speak publicly. Most are too afraid of tribal punishment. That cowardice — not the 4% at the top — is what keeps the GACRocracy running. The COVID era exposed how fraud, corruption, and cover-ups persist not just because the perpetrators are clever, but also because the silent are silent and miss their opportunity to harness the 1st Amendment. Case in point: your own doctor, probably.

Sandy K sent the U.N.’s 2001 report, "Replacement Migration: Is It a Solution to Declining and Agin When you hear” When you hear, “Trust me, I’m a U.N. official and I’m here to help,” run away permanently, like you should from any primary sociopath.

Sandra Raymond offered Simon Dixon’s exposé. For readers without three hours: follow the fiat currency to the GACRocracy — the captured pyramid Sandra named in everything but the acronym.

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