Are You Ready for Robots?

As Jeff Childers reported in Coffee & Covid, you’d better be — because Tesla stops making cars to build them.

Elon Musk announces the immediate discontinuation of the Model S and Model X and the conversion of the Fremont, CA factory to produce Optimus humanoid robots. The era that practically just began is ending to make way for the next revolution.

And it’s not hype. Musk’s $1 trillion pay package requires him to build at least a million robots. Two weeks before the announcement, tech investor Jason Calacanis visits the Optimus lab recently — finds it packed with engineers — and makes a prediction on the All-In Podcast that most people dismiss as overheated investor talk:



“Nobody will remember that Tesla ever made a car. They will only remember the Optimus robots.”

He predicts a billion of them. Calls it the most transformative technology product in human history (30-second video clip).

Then Tesla converts the factory. Suddenly, Calacanis doesn’t sound so crazy.

Childers’ wife Michelle swears she’ll never agree to have a robot in the house, no matter how many towels it folds or groceries it puts away. She’s convinced they’re one software bug away from accidentally switching into murder mode. (As Mr. Childers said, she hasn’t seen one cleaning up around a teenage boy’s toilet yet. So. You never know.)

The world is watching the shiny robot. Headlines everywhere. Meanwhile, nobody’s watching the one who doesn’t fold towels.

$39 Invisible Robot

While Tesla builds the robot you can see, meet the one that’s already seeing patients. Doctronic.ai greets you with this:

Twenty-two million visits. Free, easy, anonymous. No factory conversion required — just an app and your signs and symptoms. Doctronic.ai is the distraction that looks like disruption. Cheaper! Faster! More convenient! It’s what D2D has coined as digital age SECurity™ — Safety, Efficiency, Convenience — packaged in a friendly robo chatbot.

But can we expect Doctronic.ai to recommend transcranial magnetic stimulation for depression? BioShield therapy for cancer? EDTA chelation for your heart disease.

The algorithm doesn’t just say no. It probably doesn’t know these options exist.

Same Big-Pharma-captured allopathic medicine. Friendlier interface. Twenty-two million times.

Robots Nobody’s Watching

Part 2 of this RTR series introduces you to The Robo-Doc You Already Visit— the EHR-CDS, the Electronic Health Record with Clinical Decision Support. No headlines. No billion-dollar pay packages. No breathless podcast predictions. Just an algorithm, a pop-up alert, and a physician who ratifies.

This is the robot that’s been practicing medicine on you for over a decade. It flags your “non-standard” requests. It documents your physician’s “deviations.” And unlike Optimus or Doctronic.ai, it never introduces itself.

Musk needs a trillion-dollar incentive to build a million robots. No one’s incentive is to build a single Bio-logical™ algorithm that actually heals.

Are you Robo-Therapy-Ready? Three Robots Say You Are.

Only one of them introduces itself. The other two are already treating you — and you still don’t notice.

The world debates whether Optimus will fold towels or go murder mode. Nobody debates whether the algorithm overriding your physician’s judgment needs a conscience.

Three robots. One gets factory conversions. One gets 22 million visits. One gets your treatment decisions.

Guess which one never made the news.

Next Monday: Part 4 asks the question the algorithm doesn’t want you to ask: Who programs the programmer? The EHR-CDS doesn’t build itself. Somebody decides what it can see — and what it can’t. The training data war determines whether algorithms heal or harvest. The answer goes back further than you think.

The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Like ❤️ to dissent.

