Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
3d

Also, I do not want any visible robots. Actually we have some that are actual human robots, but the mechanical ones are even worse.

YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
3d

Electronic "Health" Records are a menace. They have nothing to do with actually taking care of patients. There were $ 44,000 bribes given early on to adopt them, and they are a nightmare. I typed my own notes, because under the early voice-transcribed models, the chart wrote terrible stuff, some of it incomprehensible, some pornographic. I have examples, but no time to put them here right now. Fighting it is a nightmare - that's why I left.

Reply
Share

