“Where screens stop, and souls start.”

In 2023, Harvard researchers gave volunteers small bruises on their forearms, sat them in rooms with clocks — some running at normal speed, some at half speed, some at double — and watched what happened. The actual time in every room was identical: 28 minutes. The only variable was what people believed had passed.

The wounds healed faster when people thought more time had elapsed. Slower when they thought less had.

Same injury. Same 28 minutes. Different beliefs, different biology.

The lead researcher admitted he didn’t think it would work. But it did.

The Brain Is Not a Clock

Here’s the thing about time: we treat it like gravity — something that simply happens to us, something we just move through. But our brains are actively constructing our experiences of time, moment by moment. And what they’re building depends almost entirely on what we feed it.

In 1897, French philosopher Paul Janet described what he called “log time.” Each passing year represents a shrinking fraction of your total lived experience. At age 10, a single year is 10% of everything you’ve ever known. By 40, that same year, only 2.5% of our lives are roughly four times faster in proportion. At 60, less than 2%.

The math explains something you’ve probably felt without being able to name: time seems to accelerate as we age, not because the clock changes, but because each year takes up less room in the whole.

But there’s a more actionable explanation underneath the math. Our brains measure time by how many new memories they create. When we encounter something surprising, meaningful, or genuinely new, our brains process more information and record more detail.

That expanded recording is what makes a stretch of time feel long when we look back on it. One week in an unfamiliar country can feel longer in memory than three months of the same routine at home. Your brain had more to work with.



Routine compresses time. Novelty expands it.

Now here’s the part that should make you put the phone, your ‘screened mobile digital device’, down.

Most of us have optimized our lives for efficiency. We built routines that make our days frictionless and predictable — and in doing so, we compressed our own lives without realizing it. When Monday looks exactly like Tuesday and every week blurs into the next, the brain stops recording in detail. A hundred identical days collapse into a single unit in memory.

We traded the feeling of time for the efficiency of time. And at 50, at 60, we wonder where it all went.

The answer: exactly where we put it. Into a pattern the brain decided wasn’t worth remembering.

The Envelope That Bought a Memory

The writer Kurt Vonnegut once needed to mail a letter but realized he had no envelopes. His wife suggested ordering a thousand and having them delivered. He said, “Hush.” And walked out the door.

He went to the newsstand, got in line, talked to the people around him, noticed they were buying lottery tickets, and struck up a conversation with the woman behind the counter about recent winners. He bought his one envelope, walked to the post office on the corner — the same one where he’d once had his pocket picked — and spent an hour talking to a cop about it. He stamped the letter. Mailed it. Walked home.

His conclusion: “Not only did I get my letter shipped, but I have had a hell of a good time doing so.”

Then came the line that has haunted me since I heard it: “We are here on earth to fart around, and don’t let anybody tell you any different.”

Efficiency would have saved him twenty minutes. The errand gave him a memory. And memory is what time is made of.

🌳 Time Grows on Trees

Researchers took two groups of people on walks of identical duration—one in nature, one in the city. The nature group overestimated how long their walk took by nearly two minutes. Being outside pulled their attention into the present moment, slowed the internal clock, and gave the brain more to record.

The researchers’ conclusion was almost poetic: “Time grows on trees. If you ever need to buy yourself a little more time, you can find it outside.”

This is not a metaphor. It is a measurement.

And here is what the lead researcher said when summing up his findings — not as a wellness suggestion, but as a scientific conclusion: “Stay away from screens.”

Not because screens are evil. Because screens are efficient. Because they strip the friction, the novelty, the texture from our days — and leave our brains with nothing worth recording. A year of heavy scrolling is, in neurological terms, barely a memory.

Your Digital Sabbath isn’t just a rest from technology. It is an act of temporal self-preservation.

💭 What I Noticed This Week

Frankly, how hard this actually is!

I gave myself permission to make phone calls and send personal texts — those feel human, not digital. Camera, flashlight, timer, weather — fine. Music — fine. And I’ll confess: if something spiritual, or a nature documentary, or a critically important medical story is playing, I tell myself listening counts as a partial exemption. The Substack app even has an audio play button — you can hear posts read aloud without staring at a screen. I consider that a win.

But the emails. The barrage. That’s where I lose.

TV is out. Movies are out. News, ‘doomscrolling’ on any screen — out.

The bottom line, especially after writing this week’s post: get outside. Fish. Sail. Hike. Whatever your thing is. Because the only reliable way I’ve found to stop the buzzing is to go somewhere the buzzing can’t follow.

I’m still trying. Still calling myself a Digital Sabbatarian — with an asterisk.

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🔬 Quick Science

A 2012 study found that people who experienced awe — from a powerful story, a vast landscape, a vivid memory — reported that time felt more abundant. Not faster. Not slower. Just more available. They also became less impatient, more willing to help others, and more drawn to experiences over things. The researchers called it the “extended now.” Awe anchors you here, and here turns out to be bigger than you thought.

💬 From the Video

“You don’t need more time. You just need more TEXTURE inside the time you already have.”

— Makai, How Your Brain Warps Time (13 minutes well spent — before sundown)

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📱 This Week’s Practice

The Challenge: Do one errand the Vonnegut way. No GPS. No shortcuts. No delivery. Go in person, talk to someone, take the long way back.

Instead of Screens:

Drive somewhere without GPS — see where the road goes

Order something on the menu you can’t pronounce

Call someone you love at noon on a Wednesday for no reason at all

Sunset this Friday: Check your weather app — or better yet, go look at the sky. And for your city’s exact time: timeanddate.com/sun/

Now close this screen. Your Digital Sabbath awaits.