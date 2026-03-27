Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
10h

The passage of time is definitely more pleasant working and praising Jesus for the grace of abundance in my orchard and vegetable gardens, as well as running and playing with my Great Pyrenees in the pastures. Dogs know well how to experience God by living in the moment.

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taxpayer
13h

"Efficiency would have saved him twenty minutes." But he "spent an hour talking to a cop."

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