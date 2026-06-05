On June 3, 2026, five credentialed dissident physicians and two establishment witnesses testified before Chairman Ron Johnson’s subcommittee on the plausible cancer mechanisms of COVID mRNA “vaccines” — and on the machinery now used to sabotage the research documenting them. Here is where the evidence stands.

Why This Hearing Matters

First: The currently known biological mechanisms by which the COVID modRNA “vaccine” platform drives cancer, and the apparatus — retractions, anonymous “post-publication review,” institutional distancing — that punishes the scientists who study them. Second: Why have you barely heard about the first?

Claims Scorecard

Verdicts reflect the published evidence as of June 2026.

✓ PROVEN — These are modified mRNA (N1-methylpseudouridine), not the body’s natural mRNA — engineered not to degrade. Witness: Johnson, El-Deiry, Dalgleish | Citation: Karikó & Weissman pseudouridine work (Nobel Prize 2023); Nance & Meier, ACS Cent Sci 2021.

✓ PROVEN — Spike protein/material persists far beyond “days” — detected up to 709 days post-injection. Witness: Johnson (rebutting Gralow) | Citation: Yale LISTEN study — Iwasaki, Krumholz et al., medRxiv, Feb 2025.

✓ PROVEN — The injection biodistributes throughout the body with lipid nanoparticle carrier, not staying in the shoulder (deltoid) muscle; it accumulates in ovaries/adrenals. Witness: Johnson, Hazen, Dalgleish | Citation: Pfizer nonclinical biodistribution (rat) study, BNT162b2 — PMDA/TGA release.

✓ PROVEN — Vials carry residual DNA above FDA/WHO limits (up to ~627×); Pfizer vials contain the SV40 promoter-enhancer. Witness: Johnson, El-Deiry | Citation: Speicher, Rose & McKernan, Autoimmunity, 2025; Buckhaults (SC Senate testimony, 2023).

✓ PROVEN — modRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA inside human cells. Witness: Johnson | Citation: Aldén et al., Curr Issues Mol Biol, 2022 (Huh7; in vivo significance still contested).

✓ PROVEN — Spike protein is highly homologous (similar) to human proteins — a molecular mimicry / autoimmune hazard. Witness: Dalgleish | Citation: Kanduc & Shoenfeld, Immunol Res, 2020.

✓ PROVEN — 300+ peer-reviewed cancer cases across 27 countries are linked; spike protein is found in tumor tissue. Witness: El-Deiry | Citation: Kuperwasser & El-Deiry, Oncotarget 2026; S. Korea 8.4M cohort, Kim et al., Biomark Res 2025 (+27% risk).

✓ SUPPORTED — Excess mortality persisted across 47 Western nations post-acute phase — 3M+ excess deaths. Witness: Mostert | Citation: Mostert et al., BMJ Public Health, 2024 (calls for investigation).

✓ PROVEN — The study used to vilify hydroxychloroquine was fraudulent and was retracted. Witness: Hazen, Johnson | Citation: Mehra et al. (Surgisphere), The Lancet, 2020 — retracted.

✓ SUPPORTED — Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS. Witness: (D2D, prior reporting) | Citation: Lazarus, Harvard Pilgrim / AHRQ (R18 HS017045), 2010.

✗ DISPROVEN — the COVID mRNA in the jab “breaks down quickly and does not enter DNA, so it cannot cause mutations.” Witness: Gralow (ASCO) | Citation: Contradicted by persistence (Yale), DNA contamination (Autoimmunity 2025), and reverse-transcription (Aldén) above.

✗ DISPROVEN — “No evidence vaccines cause cancer”; vaccinated were less likely to die of cancer (30M JAMA study). Witness: Gralow / Blumenthal | Citation: ‘Healthy-vaccinee’ bias — Gralow conceded on the stand that the cohorts differ; El-Deiry 2026 documents the signal.

Real Story: GACRocratic Sabotage and Capture - Not Science

Strip away the personalities, and one pattern remains. Dr. El-Deiry — a cancer researcher who discovered a foundational tumor-suppressor gene — watched a journal suffer a cyberattack the week his paper on cancer signals was published, then faced an open-ended campaign on a platform the field now nicknames “PubSmear.” Dr. Mostert lost her position for publishing government mortality data and asking that someone investigate it. Dr. Hazen’s landmark papers were retracted years after peer review, with no finding of fraud. Dr. Dalgleish could not get a single coroner to test tumor tissue for spike protein. Dr. Malhotra’s mental status was questioned.

That is not the immune system of a healthy science-based medical system. It is the autoimmune attack by GACRocratic capture of COVID-era medical science — attacking the cells sent to defend it.

The Sworn Witnesses Who Testified on Behalf of We The People:

Each of the six people below testified under oath, under penalty of perjury. Five of them - the dissidents - carried that oath at real professional cost. One carried it from inside the institution.

Prof. Angus Dalgleish — St. George’s, University of London

Credentials: Oncologist and cancer-immunotherapy pioneer; co-discoverer that the CD4 molecule is HIV’s cellular receptor (Nature, 1984); Joshua Lederberg Prize, 2011.

What it cost: Deplatformed across social media — removed from Reddit and throttled elsewhere — for questioning COVID modRNA “vaccine” efficacy and raising the lab-leak hypothesis; his university barred him from researching the virus’s origin.

Dr. Wafik El-Deiry — Brown University; Director, Legorreta Cancer Center

Credentials: Discovered the p21/WAF1 tumor-suppressor gene — the mechanism by which damaged cells stop dividing; appointed to the Biden Cancer Moonshot’s oncology council.

What it cost: His cancer-signals research drew a cyberattack on the publishing journal and an open-ended “PubSmear” campaign — even as he served on the federal cancer initiative. No finding of fraud after years of attacks.

Dr. Saskia Mostert — Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Credentials: Lead author of a peer-reviewed excess-mortality study (BMJ Public Health, 2024) spanning 47 Western nations and nine months of review.

What it cost: Pressured to retract for “uncomfortable data” and publicly branded “misleading” — for publishing government mortality figures and calling for an investigation into the causes. She resigned. The institute found no integrity violation, yet still pressed for retraction.

Dr. Sabine Hazen — CEO, ProgenaBiome — Ventura, CA

Credentials: Gastroenterologist and microbiome researcher; three decades of pharmaceutical clinical trials; first lab worldwide to document whole-genome sequencing of COVID in patient stool.

What it cost: Four papers retracted years after peer review — including her ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine treatment studies and a published hypothesis — with no scientific justification given to the reviewers who had approved them.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra — Consultant Cardiologist, London

Credentials: Cardiologist with a 500K+ following; published a two-part peer-reviewed call for a moratorium on the modRNA “vaccines” (Journal of Insulin Resistance, 2022); now MAHA Action medical adviser to HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

What it cost: Targeted with a GMC fitness-to-practice push — the regulator later admitted it “erred” in first declining to investigate — and misrepresented in Parliament by the Prime Minister after he quoted Dalgleish at a political conference.

THE CANCER ESTABLISHMENT’S WITNESSES

Dr. Julie Gralow, MD, FACP, FASCO — Chief Medical Officer, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Credentials: ASCO Chief Medical Officer since 2021; former endowed professor of breast cancer (University of Washington, 25+ years); 2018 ASCO Humanitarian Award; founder of WE CAN.

The distinction: She testified for the official vaccine cartel-oncology industry position — that there is “no clinical evidence” of a COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine”–cancer link — and faced no deplatforming, no retraction, no investigation. She also confirmed, under questioning, that ASCO is funded in part by “millions and millions” from the pharmaceutical industry. The issue is the position she speaks from. Capture rarely looks like malice. It looks like the Appeal to Authority gambit - an accomplished professional defending the consensus that funds the institution she leads. See ASCO’s government, academic, corporate, and religious funding sources here.

Tamika Felder — a 25-year cervical cancer survivor: She said attacks on the HPV vaccine would cost lives: “No one in the United States of America should die of cervical cancer.” Her website is “trusted by” Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Texas Oncology, Quest Diagnostics, and The Atlantic magazine.

The distinction: The HPV vaccine isn’t the COVID modRNA genetic “vaccine” — different product entirely. Spotlighting it here is the Diversion gambit straight out of the Disinformation Playbook: a moving, on-topic-sounding witness who steers the room off the real issue at hand: Turbo cancers from the COVID modRNA jabs.

Five testified at professional cost. One testified from the safety of her institution. The other, possibly, as a Diversion tactic. All raised their right hand to the same oath.

Share

Witnesses’ books referenced at the hearing: Pierre Kory, The War on Ivermectin; RFK Jr., The Real Anthony Fauci.

❤️ One tap, real impact. Like this post and help us climb past the diversion.

🔄 Restacks break through the GACRocrat’s algorithms. Hit the button — extend the reach.

🎧 Short on time? Hit the audio player at the top. Listen anywhere.

🗣️ Comments welcome. We read every one.

Leave a comment

First, do no harm. Second, speak up!