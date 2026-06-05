Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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AMV
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And people still trust the medical political cartel. That is beyond my comprehension! So many inconsistencies in the narrative of Covid it’s appalling and infuriating. Lies galore. Nothing really truthful during the entire covid debacle. Some still think they were saved because some person on TV or their dr told them those poison shots were safe and effective. Doesn’t anyone check the ingredients of the jabs they take? I looked up the ingredients in the mRNA C-jabs and I was shocked. Therefore, I did not take any. It’s estimated at least 22M+ are dead directly caused by the Covid jabs they took and no one knows how many are injured. Just because you’re ok, others are not. Pfizer jabs murdered my husband, he died 10 days after a multiple turbo cancer diagnosis! Yes 10 days. That’s why it’s called turbo. So you can just imagine how mad I am. I’m not alone! 🤬😢👿 So next told some jerk tells you to take an “experimental” shot think twice and do your own research first. Don’t let anyone tell you to invade your body with unknown, unstudied, experimental ingredients never proven to do anything positive. That’s what was done to society. Covid is a DEPOPULATION EVENT OF MASS MAGNITUDE. Never listen again! One big scam.

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