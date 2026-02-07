Editor's Note (Feb 8, 2026): The petition language has been refined to target "mass-deployed mRNA/modRNA products" rather than "all applications" — preserving space for individualized therapeutics administered with genuine informed consent. See Platform Problem: Why This Petition Targets Mass Deployment for the technical distinction.

The global Medical-Industrial Complex — Pfizer, Moderna, the FDA that approved their products, and the medical boards that silence physicians who object — is literally blinding us.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s a peer-reviewed finding published in Ophthalmic Epidemiology documenting 8.4% destruction of corneal endothelial cells — cells that cannot regenerate — within 75 days of Pfizer mRNA vaccination.

The Rand Paul Review broke it on Monday, amplifying research first highlighted by Nicolas Hulscher of the McCullough Foundation. Separate peer-reviewed data show a 2.19-fold hazard ratio for retinal vascular occlusion.

Your eyes. Permanently affected. From the modRNA “vaccines” they proclaim as “safe and effective.”

And blindness is just the latest entry on the casualty list, which now spans more than 4,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies.

Evidence They Can’t Hide

The evidence base is staggering: the Zenodo Research Repository has compiled over 700 peer-reviewed studies documenting mRNA/modRNA “vaccine” harms, while the React19 Science Database catalogs more than 3,600 studies on adverse reactions. Combined, these represent the largest independent evidence collection against any pharmaceutical product in history.

A total of 4,000+ peer-reviewed studies. Two links. The records speak for themselves.

⚠ REMINDER TO D2D READERS: We ask all parties to independently verify the specific harms listed below against the studies in the Zenodo and React19.org collections. If you find any claim not supported by the peer-reviewed literature, contact us immediately. We will correct it. That’s the difference between us and The $cience™.

📋 DOCUMENTED mRNA/modRNA PLATFORM HARMS EVERY MAJOR ORGAN SYSTEM

Sources: Zenodo Research Repository, React19 Science Database, Pfizer Document 5.3.6

CARDIOVASCULAR — Myocarditis · Pericarditis · Cardiac arrest · Sudden cardiac death · Acute coronary syndrome · Aortic dissection · Deep vein thrombosis · Pulmonary embolism · Stroke · Takotsubo cardiomyopathy

NEUROLOGICAL — Guillain-Barré syndrome · Bell’s palsy · Transverse myelitis · Seizures · Encephalitis · Small fiber neuropathy · Cognitive impairment · Tinnitus · Tremors

IMMUNOLOGICAL — Autoimmune disorders · IgG4 class switching · Viral reactivation (shingles, EBV, CMV) · Multisystem inflammatory syndrome

HEMATOLOGICAL — Vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) · Thrombocytopenia · Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - sudden death from thromboembolisms

OCULAR — Retinal vascular occlusion · Corneal endothelial cell destruction · Optic neuritis · Vision loss / potential blindness

REPRODUCTIVE — Menstrual irregularities · Miscarriage · Fertility concerns · Abnormal uterine bleeding

ONCOLOGICAL — Accelerated cancer progression · Disrupted tumor surveillance mechanisms · ‘Turbo cancers’

MORTALITY — 1,223 deaths in the first 90 days post-EUA (Pfizer’s own data, Document 5.3.6 — which they attempted to seal for 75 years)

PLATFORM-WIDE — Stanford Medicine (December 2025): Lipid nanoparticles themselves trigger harmful immune responses, implicating the entire mRNA platform — every current and future application.

Please read the list again. Slowly.

Now ask yourself: Who is calling for a moratorium on this technology?

Inventor’s Silence

Dr. Kirk Milhoan, ACIP Chair, has publicly declared mRNA technology “the number one existential threat to humanity.” He holds no mRNA patents and has no financial interest in the platform’s continuation.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, ACIP Vice Chair and self-described inventor of mRNA transfection technology, has contributed genuinely important insights to vaccinology. He has shown real courage in criticizing the COVID-era application of his work, speaking eloquently about mass formation, psyop science, censorship, and the failures of public health institutions. His voice has mattered. But holding nine issued patents with a 1989 priority date, and bound by government and corporate NDAs, he says he cannot discuss them; he has not called for a moratorium on the platform itself.

The Chair says it’s the greatest threat to humanity. The inventor — whose life’s work depends on the platform surviving — says nothing about stopping it.

This is not an accusation. It is an observation. And it is data.

What We’ve Done

Earlier today, Duty to Dissent launched a formal petition on Change.org:

The petition is addressed to:

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS) · FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary · Sen. Bill Cassidy & Sen. Bernie Sanders (Senate HELP Committee) · Rep. Brett Guthrie & Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (House Energy & Commerce) · Dr. Kirk Milhoan & Dr. Robert W. Malone (ACIP Chair & Vice Chair)

The petition demands an immediate and complete moratorium on all mRNA/modRNA platform products until three conditions are met: (1) an independent safety review by scientists with no financial ties to the technology, (2) full disclosure of all clinical trial data and internal communications, and (3) a formal congressional investigation into the regulatory failures that permitted mass deployment.

The full petition text — with all evidence links — is available at the Change.org page. Read every word. Then sign it.

In just 48 hours, the petition has already gathered 1,770 signatures. According to Change.org, petitions that reach 10 signatures in the first 24 hours are 4X more likely to succeed. Petitions with 1,000+ supporters are 5x more likely to win. Thanks for getting us there. Please help us go beyond.



The $cience™ said we were a fringe minority of “anti-vaxxers” and spreaders of “disinformation.” Looks like The $cience™ was wrong. Again.

Share

Momentum is Building

RFK Jr. has already defunded all 22 BARDA mRNA contracts — $500 million in taxpayer-funded platform development, terminated. (HHS, Aug. 5, 2025). Malone is publicly fighting to pull COVID shots from the market. Hulscher and the McCullough Foundation are providing evidence to state legislators across nine states pursuing mRNA moratorium bills, and Hulscher’s latest findings confirm that mRNA persistence and shedding extend to all mRNA-based products — not just COVID shots. (Vigilant Fox/Focal Points, Feb. 4, 2026)

And the momentum just escalated dramatically. As of this week, three U.S. states — Tennessee, Arizona, and Minnesota — have introduced legislation designating mRNA injections as biological weapons of mass destruction. Tennessee’s SB 1949, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” makes manufacture, possession, or distribution a Class B felony. Arizona’s HB 2974 classifies violations as terrorism, with penalties up to life imprisonment. (Hulscher/Focal Points, Feb. 5, 2026)

The Overton window hasn’t just moved. It has shattered.



But no one has yet demanded what the evidence now requires: a formal, public moratorium on mass-deployed mRNA/modRNA products — until independent safety and efficacy review is complete.

That is what this petition demands.

Petition Landscape

The medical freedom movement has not been idle. Children’s Health Defense filed a formal citizen petition with the FDA seeking revocation of existing mRNA COVID-19 “vaccine” authorizations. The Independent Medical Alliance’s “Smart Moms Ask” campaign mobilized tens of thousands of signers in ten days and achieved a concrete policy win — HHS removed the mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines” from childhood and pregnant women’s immunization schedules in May 2025. These efforts prove the model works.

But none have demanded what the evidence now requires: a formal moratorium on mass-deployed mRNA/modRNA products — until overall safety and efficacy are independently established.

That is what this petition demands. We will be reaching out to CHD, IMA, and other existing petition creators to invite consolidation. Yes, Dr. Malone serves as one of IMA’s senior advisors. We’re reaching out anyway. Common cause beats complicated history. We understand that signing a moratorium petition on technology you hold patents in is... complicated. But other physicians and scientists have already signed. The invitation stands.

A Word to Dr. Malone’s Readers

We want to be clear: Dr. Malone is fighting. As ACIP vice chair, he has publicly accused FDA Commissioner Makary of blocking efforts to remove the COVID “vaccines” from the market. He told MAHA Action listeners that “if the FDA won’t act, there are other entities that will.” He has aligned himself with the call to pull the shots. We honor that. (PharmExec, Feb. 2, 2026)

But pulling the COVID shots is not enough.

Calling for an end to Comirnaty and Spikevax — while admirable — addresses the products without confronting the platform. It is, functionally, a limited hangout: remove the offending “vaccines,” declare victory, and allow the mRNA/modRNA technology itself to proceed unchallenged. And the 22 BARDA contracts RFK Jr. canceled — contracts Pfizer and Moderna are already being replaced with privately funded mRNA development across flu, RSV, and cancer applications.

This petition asks for what no one else has asked for: a formal moratorium on mass-deployed mRNA/modRNA products until safety and efficacy are independently established.

Upon publication, D2D intended to post a respectful comment on Dr. Malone’s Substack (malone.news), inviting his substantial readership to sign — including, pointedly, Dr. Malone himself. Not because he hasn’t fought. Because this fight isn’t finished.

We discovered that malone.news restricts comments to paid subscribers only. So we’re asking: Any D2D reader with a paid Malone subscription willing to post our invitation on our behalf? Something like, “A new petition demands a moratorium on the entire mRNA platform — all applications, not just COVID shots. Dr. Malone is invited to sign as ACIP Vice Chair. change.org/mRNAmoratorium.”



The comment is ready — just email us or reply below. We will update this post with any response.

We say this publicly because we operate in the open. No back channels. No paywalls. Just a straightforward invitation from one medical freedom publication to another: Sign the petition. Call for a moratorium. Use the platform — your platform, in every sense — to do what the evidence demands.

[UPDATE: Awaiting D2D reader volunteer to post comment. Will update with any response.]

D2D Editorial Board’s Response

Seven of eight D2D editorial board members reviewed and endorsed this petition. In American medicine today, that is not a small thing. To those seven: thank you. This is what “First, do no harm. Second, speak up!“ looks like.

The ‘Offshore Arm’ and ‘Pandemic Profit Center’ (from the Epstein Files)

This petition also launches as the Epstein files reveal a Gates-JPMorgan financial architecture designed to monetize pandemics — a context we’ll explore in a dedicated “Pandemic Profit Center” D2D installment.

What You Can Do Right Now

1. Sign the petition.

2. Share this post. Every share reaches someone who hasn’t seen these 700+ studies.

3. Share the petition directly. Send the Change.org link - www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium - to every group, every thread, every family member you’ve been trying to reach.

4. Contact your representatives. The petition names specific congressional committees. Send your House and Senate representatives links to the petition and this post. Call them. Write them. Make them answer for this.

5. Verify the evidence. Go to the Zenodo collection and React19 Science Database. Scan the studies yourself. Then ask your doctor if they’ve seen them.

6. Read the technical explainer. Platform Problem: Why D2D’S PETITION Against modRNA/mRNA Targets Mass Deployment - Not Safe, Effective Therapeutics explains the distinction between individualized mRNA therapies and mass-deployed products.

Our goal: 100,000 signatures in 90 days. First milestone: 10,000 in the first week.

A Change.org petition doesn’t legally compel Congress. We’re honest about that. But 100,000 signatures create media coverage. 250,000 create political pressure. One million creates a mandate no elected official can ignore.

The medical freedom community has the numbers. Now it has the petition.



Share the petition everywhere. Forward it to family, friends, professional groups, and every medical freedom organization you belong to. Post it on social media. The URL is easy to remember: change.org/mRNAmoratorium

The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Like ❤️ to dissent.

Leave a comment