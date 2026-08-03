Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
2h

Thank you for this article and for writing this series in general. Thank you for everything you have done and are continuing to do the expose the (horrible) truth.

You might appreciate this new poem, written by my husband, Christian Naggiar:

Pleading the 5th

About once every century...

A sick kind of evil comes along...

This particular snake, Fauci...thinks he can do no wrong...

We can all see it in his face...he's not from God's human race...

He preys on the weak!...it is easy to tell...

This duplicitous little sneak...comes straight from Hell...

His sole purpose, to destroy humanity...

No accidents, no mistakes...beyond insanity...

The Left quickly embraced...one of their own...

He became the media's face...and THEY welcomed him into our home...

From the beginning WE knew...exactly what he was up to...

It was hard to miss...a piece of $hit such as this...

This media whore…always wanting more…

Now, he's pleading the 5th?!...

Refusing to speak!....this weaselly little puppet, looks lost and weak!!...

So I take solace in knowing one day...

He will reap what he sows...and will not get away...

His punishment? God only knows...

Because what I have in mind, I cannot say!...

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