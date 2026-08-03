“Dude” was an embellishment (in the title), but the rest isn’t. In February 2021, the Nobel laureate who co-invented the mRNA platform sent Fauci his own lab’s data showing spread of the modRNA genetic material beyond the injection site. Two days later, Fauci told the country there were no red flags.

📌 ABOUT THIS SERIES Every installment of On the Advice of Counsel™ examines the July 29, 2026 Senate Homeland Security hearing, where Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times. Watch the full hearing: YouTube · C-SPAN · Senate Committee page

→ Series index: find every installment

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.” Anthony Fauci, repeated ad nauseum, 111 times.

DREW WEISSMAN’S EMAIL

Among the documents Sen. Rand Paul released ahead of the July 29, 2026 Fauci hearing - formally titled the “Testimony of Anthony Fauci” - is a message dated February 8, 2021, from Dr. Drew Weissman to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Weissman is not a critic. He is one of the two scientists who made the modRNA “vaccine” platform possible — he shared the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Katalin Karikó for the nucleoside modifications (Uridine → N1-methylpseudouridine, m1Ψ) that make these so-called “vaccines” good enough for government use, on us. Every dose administered worldwide runs on their m1Ψ work.

Weissman wrote to alert Fauci to new data he had discovered from his own laboratory, on mice. Working with a maternal-fetal researcher, his team found that the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and the modRNA genetic material reached the placenta and the fetus, and produced an immune response in the amniotic fluid. And in non-pregnant mice, the particles accumulated in the uterus and ovaries.

And here’s Fauci’s Frankensteinian reply on that same day: “It would be interesting to see what human dose levels given intramuscularly do. So, bro, let’s skip my beagle puppies and go directly to jabbing humans.” Okay, the first sentence is precisely what Fauci said. But as a dog (and human) lover, I added the second for enhancement and as a reminder that Fauci may very well be a primary sociopath, not just a narcissist - that is, he may have zero conscience.

Fauci’s heinous proposition to Weissman is just one of so many in this dystopian COVID era. It is also exactly the study Weissman said he wanted to run next. Any volunteers? Turns out there were about 270 million Americans (80%) who were jabbed at least once; 675 million doses in total were administered, and nobody asked.

WHAT THIS IS — AND ISN’T

Precision is what makes this information.

It was a mouse study at that point in time. The particles were delivered intravenously, at roughly one hundred times a human dose — both standard practice in biodistribution work, and both very different from a shot in the deltoid muscle of the arm. Weissman said so himself in the email.

It wasn’t evidence, at that time, that the modRNA crossed the placenta to the fetus of pregnant humans. It didn’t establish, then, that any woman or any pregnancy had been harmed. Anyone telling us differently would be going further than the Weissman document went.



However, the data now clearly demonstrates that the components of these so-called “vaccines” do not remain at the injection site where we humans are jabbed. And the substances certainly do reach the human placenta, the umbilical cord, and the ovaries, where they exert measurable, undesirable changes on cellular regulatory factors.

Please forward this post as a red pill for your blue-pilled, mass-formed, CNN-entranced friend or relative to ask them to finally confront reality and realize that the mRNA “vaccine” platforms have a biological distribution in humans far broader than what is officially being told by the ‘experts’. They’ll see, through their blue lenses, this definitive journal article from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology: Transplacental transmission of the COVID-19 vaccine messenger RNA: evidence from placental, maternal, and cord blood analyses postvaccination.



What the Weissman mouse research findings established back in 2021 was narrower, but it still needed explanation: Dr. Weissman helped make the modRNA platform possible (along with Robert Malone (early work), Katalin Karikó, and the translational engineers at BioNTech and Moderna). Feeling some twinges of responsibility at that time, apparently, he (Weissman) told the Sad Little Man (Fauci), who was directing the federal response to the COVIDcrisis, that his own lab had watched the particles distribute beyond the site of injection.

So, again, whatever else was true in February 2021, the oft-repeated stays-in-the-arm declaration for the modRNA “vaccines” was already known to be B.S. And the problem was raised in writing, by the person best positioned to raise it, and communicated directly to the diminutive ‘public servant’ who most needed to know, on our behalf.

TWO DAYS LATER

On February 10, 2021, at a White House briefing, Fauci told We the People of the United States of America that there were no red flags regarding these mass-injected genetic materials.

Three weeks after that, a March 2, 2021 NIH email recorded that subject-matter experts — particularly obstetricians — were aware that mRNA might reach the fetus.

But the federal recommendation for vaccination in pregnancy went forward anyway. CDC leadership - Dr. Rochelle Walensky - told us there were no safety concerns and no elevated miscarriage risk.

Were those public statements outright lies? Can’t say for sure. But look again above at what was in Fauci’s inbox two days before he made the first statement, after a heads-up from Weissman, and weigh the plausibility yourself.

Unfortunately, we cannot diagnose primary sociopathy from their countenances.

THE PART THAT SHOULD TROUBLE EVERY PHYSICIAN

Last year, Weissman was asked publicly whether the modRNA and the lipid nanoparticles could travel beyond the injection site and persist in the body. His answer: it was absolutely IMPOSSIBLE, and the RNA is gone in days.

Set that aside from what he wrote privately to Fauci - “The Good Doctor” - four years earlier. Both statements came from the same scientist, about the same technology, from the same laboratory. It’s funny how Weissman’s memory - of his own science - has about the same half-life he claims for the modRNA after it is injected into us.

One Weissman statement was for a colleague. The other Weissman statement was for us.

That gap is the entire subject of this series. It is what Sen. Paul described at the opening of the Fauci hearing — one thing in private, another thing in public — and it is why Fauci can spend three hours refusing 111 times to answer questions about the incriminating documents he wrote himself.

THE QUESTION NOBODY HAS ASKED

Fauci’s reply to Weissman is an important thread, and no one has pulled it.

He knew about the mice, and he then wanted to find out what happens to us when we’re jabbed intramuscularly with the “vaccine” ingredients, at human dose levels. And then Weissman said he planned to find out.

Was that study ever run? If it was, where are the results, and when were they available? If it wasn’t, why not? Even though the cockroach director of the NIAID himself identified this as an interesting question - while the country continued to be forced to be jabbed with the genetic materials.

That question was answerable last week at the “Testimony of Anthony Fauci” hearing. The man who asked it was Fauci himself, seated there at the witness table, under oath, with counsel, claiming the Fifth ad nauseum.

Sen. Ron Johnson raised the substance of it.

On the advice of counsel, Dr. Fauci respectfully declined to answer.

AND THE SAME SPRING

Two months later, in April 2021, a reputable NIH investigator named Dr. Avindra Nath sent his institute director a draft paper on people with neurological problems following the modRNA “vaccinations.” His finding: early recognition and treatment with corticosteroids could reverse the symptoms.

The institute director passed it up with a detail of his own — Nath and another employee had developed tinnitus after their shots, and Nath had suffered hearing loss.

The manuscript went to Fauci and, separately, to NIH Director Francis Collins. Collins then called Dr. Nath’s approach “very troubling”: Collecting “anecdotes” and building a case, he wrote, isn’t scientifically compelling, and would mainly feed vaccine hesitancy and social media overreaction.

Then - like black icing on a tainted cake - the institute’s second-ranking official, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, wrote privately to Collins asking why he hadn’t already shut Dr. Nath’s investigations down. It’s as if Tabak is telling Collins, “Let’s just consider the NIH a daytime soap opera—because Dr. Nath’s lab findings are clearly not what we are hoping for.”

By the way, anecdote is the word financially-conflicted physicians use for a patient nobody wants to count.

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And yes — Dr. Nath was describing case reports. ‘Just case reports’. But case reports are what built the cases for stopping thalidomide, Reye’s syndrome, and the Dalkon Shield. They are called anecdotes right up until somebody with integrity, like Dr. Nath, actually counts them, at which point they are called signals which deserve to be reported. Medically ethical. For medical science. What a concept.

Note what troubled Francis Collins and what didn’t. Not the nerve damage. Not the hearing loss in his own investigator (Dr. Nath). What troubled the director of the National Institutes of Health was that someone had written it down and that it could now result in the dreaded curse of vaccine hesitancy - the vaccine cartel’s worst nightmare.

Not surprisingly, the Big-Pharma-funded New England Journal of Medicine rejected Dr. Nath’s paper. So his important toxicological research has never appeared in any journal. This is how COVID-era $cience works. But thankfully, at least Dr. Nath’s findings are still available to us as an unreviewed preprint. And you can find it here, titled Neuropathic symptoms with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

Bottom line: when NIH leadership discussed research into those of us injured by the COVID-19 modRNA “vaccines,” the concern on the table was political, not clinical - skepticism about these so-called “vaccines” - not the neurological damage from them.

WHAT WEISSMAN’S EMAIL TO FAUCI ADDS UP TO

February 2021: the inventor, Weissman, says the modRNA and lipid nanoparticles travel to distant tissues and organs far beyond the deltoid injection site. April 2021: an investigator, Nath, identifies the neurological injuries and even says they are treatable. Both findings go to the top of NIH. Both are ‘handled ’-by that microcosm of the GACRocracyTM.

Nobody even has to give an order for this to happen. That’s what makes it worth understanding — and what makes Fauci’s silence, five years later, so much easier to arrange than an answer.

⚡ WHAT YOU CAN DO

✍️ Sign the Petition — Liberty Counsel is petitioning: Demand Congress pursue criminal indictments against Anthony Fauci. It took me four seconds. Sign here. No contribution required. But it’s recommended 🙂.



📢 Make the Call (even if you’re a Democrat) — U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121. State the names of your two Senators. The operator will transfer you. One sentence: “I support the Fauci contempt resolution. Please vote yes so that it goes to the full Senate.”

🎥 Watch the Hearing

❤️ Hit the Heart — Fauci answered his colleague in one day. He’s had five years to answer us, but won’t.

💬 Speak Up — Whether physician or patient, were you told that the injection stays at the injection site? Who told you that? What did you tell them?

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