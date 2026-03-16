Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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James Arocho's avatar
James Arocho
8h

Very, very interesting, particularly when in my practice of pathology I see cancer arising in young patients and many in the advanced stages. Thank you for this information. We have known for sometime that tumors somehow are blocking the immune system from effectively eradicating them. Now we just need oncologist to examine this with open minds.

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