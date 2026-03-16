By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

I was a third-year medical student in 1987, doing an oncology elective at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Palm Springs, California. The physician running the program was Dr. M. Rigdon Lentz — a methodical, well-spoken man who had the manner of someone who had already been right about something important and was patient enough to wait for the rest of the world to catch up.

Every morning, I helped clean the cancer filters. That was not a metaphor. We ran patients’ plasma through hollow-fiber filtration dialysis units and physically removed proteins from their blood — proteins that, as it turned out, were blocking the immune system from doing what it had already figured out how to do.

I watched tumors respond. Not anecdotally — I watched it happen in real time, in patients with Stage IV disease who had run out of other options. Complete responses in metastatic prostate cancer. Remarkable tumor regression in cases where doctors aren’t allowed to say “cured” and the standard-of-care answer is a handshake and referral to hospice.

I thought: Surely this will be everywhere in ten years.

That was 38 years ago.

Thanks, Dr. Paul Marik

I want to begin by crediting Dr. Paul Marik, whose ongoing series Cancer & Metabolic Healing on Substack is doing the serious intellectual work of rebuilding integrative oncology from the ground up. After I raised the concept of soluble TNF receptor shedding in the comments of his Cancer Immunity post, Dr. Marik graciously updated his work to incorporate a dedicated section on these ‘subtractive’ mechanisms. What follows is the expanded clinical account I promised him — and you.



Note to D2D readers: I also drafted a full academic chapter on this therapy for Dr. Marik’s adjunctive interventions post—footnotes, methodology, and the works. What follows is the D2D version: same science, without most of the medicalese. If you want the technical deep-dive, his Substack is linked above.

Additive vs. Subtractive

Most innovations in integrative oncology are additive. Nutritional optimization. Targeted nutraceuticals, botanicals, adaptogens. Oxidative therapies. Acupuncture. Homeopathy. Thermotherapy. Mind-body therapies. Movement, yoga, and massage. Sleep hygiene. Spiritual care - even psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. All of it is layered onto the body to support, repair, and strengthen. Much of it is genuinely revolutionary — Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's BioShield platform (ANKTIVA), for instance, adds a supercharged version of a natural immune signaling molecule to activate and expand the T-cells and natural killer cells your body already has. That is additive medicine at its most elegant. And — let's be frank about what "integrative" still too often means in practice — chemotherapy. Which is also added. The poisons are still in the protocol. The immune system is still expected to function around it. The additive model, even at its most enlightened, is still fundamentally asking: what else can we give the patient?



What Dr. Lentz discovered — and what the oncology establishment remains conspicuously slow to assimilate — is something categorically different: the subtractive approach. Not adding what the immune system lacks, but instead removing the invisibility cloak that the tumor has installed.

Decoy Strategy: How Tumors Neutralize TNF

The immune system’s most powerful anti-tumor weapon is Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) — a chemical messenger (“cytokine”) whose name is not subtle about its function. Under normal conditions, TNF-α binds to receptors on the tumor cell surface, initiating a cascade that culminates in programmed cell death (apoptosis). The tumor is supposed to die. The immune system is supposed to win.

Advanced cancer finds a workaround.

Specific enzymes (metalloproteases — primarily ADAM17/TACE) cleave TNF receptors directly from the tumor cell surface, releasing them as soluble TNF receptors (sTNFR1 and sTNFR2) into the bloodstream. Don’t worry. There’s no quiz.

But these soluble receptors are functionally identical to the surface receptors on the cancer cells: they bind TNF-α just as well. And they’re floating free in the plasma, tying up the immune system - the ‘Pac-Men’ so that they cannot attack the tumor.

The immune system isn’t broken. It’s been outmaneuvered, essentially hijacked. The TNF-α your body produces binds to the protein receptors as intended, but the TNF-receptor complex formed is shed into the bloodstream instead of remaining on the cancer cell, as designed.



Think of it as the world’s most sophisticated bait-and-switch: the cancer tumor sheds its own receptor proteins into the bloodstream before TNF-α arrives. TNF-α binds to the shedded receptors as expected — correct weapon, correct target protein — but in the wrong location entirely. The immune system is now fighting a battle in the serum while the cancer watches from its stealthy hideaway, stripped of the very receptors that would have marked it for destruction.



The tumor has essentially flooded the battlefield with decoys. With ultrapheresis/immunopheresis, we’re basically filtering out cancer’s invisibility cloak.

This is not a theoretical concern. Elevated sTNFR levels are well-documented across multiple tumor types and correlate with disease stage and prognosis. [1] Your oncologist almost certainly knows this. What your oncologist is less likely to have told you is that Dr. Lentz figured out how to remove these decoys from the blood — and that he published the results in peer-reviewed journals as early as 1985.

You’ve Got Cancer - Past, Present, and Future

Your body is running the silent cancer-elimination program right now, as you read this. It has been running since you were born. Immunologists estimate it has quietly neutralized malignant cells tens of thousands of times over your lifetime — no symptoms, no diagnosis, no drama. Just your immune system doing its job.

Think of it as a biological Pac-Man: your T-cells and natural killer cells — the immune system’s dedicated white blood cell warrior cells — continuously patrolling, recognizing the TNF receptors attached to early cancer cells, and rapidly destroying those bad cells before they become a problem.

Clinical cancer — real, dangerous cancer — happens when the cancer cells advance enough to flood the patient with the TNF receptors and incapacitate Pac-Man. Not by turning it off. By tricking it. The TNF-receptor ‘decoys’ intercept the immune system’s warriors before they can reach the target. Pac-Man is there. He’s hungry and ready. He just can’t find the correct TNF receptors anymore, the ones that are supposed to be attached to the cancer cells.

That’s the problem subtractive immunotherapy solves.

📦 Sidebar: Bio-logical™ Cancer Therapy Primer 🔬 How Your Immune System Fights Cancer — And How Cancer Fights Back Weapon: Your T-cells and natural killer cells — the immune system’s Pac-Men — produce Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α), a molecular signal that binds to receptors on cancer cells and triggers their self-destruction. This runs silently, continuously, every second of your life. Betrayal: Advanced cancers shed their own TNF receptors into the bloodstream as soluble TNF receptor complexes (sTNFR1 and sTNFR2). These free-floating decoys intercept TNF-α before it reaches the tumor — neutralizing the immune system’s primary strike capability. The tumor is now protected by a biochemical shield built from its own shed receptors. Result: The Pac-Men (T-cells and NK cells) are still hungry, still patrolling. The maze has just been flooded with fake dots — free-floating sTNFR decoys that look like tumor targets but aren’t. Squirrel. Meanwhile, the actual cancer tumor sits untouched. Solution: Subtractive immunotherapy (immunopheresis) physically filters sTNFR complexes from the blood — removing the biochemical shield and allowing the T-cell and NK-cell Pac-Men to reach intact TNF receptors still remaining on the cancer tumor — thereby triggering the cell death, as the immune system has always intended. No added drug or anything else. No immune suppression. Remove the shield. Let the miraculous immune system work. In honor of Dr. Marik, at the height of the COVIDcrisis (“Let doctors be doctors!”): “Let T-cells be T-cells!”

A Bio-logical TM Model Hiding in Plain Sight: Pregnancy Parallel

Here is where the story becomes extraordinary: Like Fetus, Like Cancer.

The placenta produces and sheds the TNF receptors throughout pregnancy — deliberately, by design — to prevent the mother’s immune system (‘Pac-Men’) from rejecting the fetus as foreign tissue. As pregnancy nears term, placental production of these blocking factors naturally declines. The maternal immune system re-engages. Inflammation sets in to attack the ‘foreign’ tissue of pregnancy. Labor begins (myometrial contraction).

In 1984, Dr. Lentz demonstrated this mechanism directly. He filtered the plasma from pregnant goats nearing term to remove the circulating TNF receptors. In each goat, labor was induced by removing the receptors. And each one delivered normally. The mechanism was not hypothetical. It was reproducible. It was elegant.

The same year, he applied the principle to dogs with advanced breast tumors. He filtered their plasma. The same tumor-specific immune reactions (inflammation) emerged. The tumors regressed.

Every mother’s body already knows how to do this. It does it at the end of every pregnancy. The immune system’s capacity to recognize and destroy foreign tissue — including malignant tissue — does not disappear sufficiently in advanced cancer patients. It is blocked by the same class of molecules the placenta uses to protect a fetus from immune rejection.

The question was never ‘how do we fix the immune system?’ The question is ‘how do we remove the block and allow the immune system to do its thing?’

Clinical History: What the Research Shows

Between 1985 and 1990, Dr. Lentz conducted Phase I and Phase II trials at UC Irvine and Kennedy Memorial Hospital. The Phase I results in Stage IV patients: 37.5% objective tumor response; 56.3% survival beyond one year, in patients for whom standard oncology had nothing left to offer. [5]

The Phase II program enrolled 72 Stage IV patients across multiple tumor types. The primary clinical management challenge was not to try to generate a response. It was controlling the pace of tumor destruction. Tumor lysis syndrome — the metabolic crisis triggered by rapid tumor cell death — is the management problem. That is a meaningful distinction. It means the therapy is working - powerfully.

Modern Advances: From Dialysis Filters to Precision Columns

The field has not stood still. Oncology’s attention still has.

Immunicom, Inc. (San Diego, CA) has developed the LW-02 Column — an affinity-based immunopheresis system that selectively removes the shed receptors from cancer patients’ plasma. The device operates with the Terumo BCT Spectra Optia® apheresis machine, runs approximately two hours per session, and requires no plasma replacement. [3]

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Stage IV metastatic cancer. In Europe, the device has received CE Mark specifically for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) — one of the most treatment-resistant malignancies in oncology. Phase III trial data (NCT04004910) have been presented at AACR 2022 and ASCO 2022. Long-lasting responses beyond 18 months are documented. [7, 8, 9]

The therapy is outpatient. It is not chemotherapy. It does not wipe out the immune system — it unblocks it.



Why isn’t this available to every cancer patient at diagnosis, in the early stages — not just those who’ve exhausted every other option? The Chemo Industrial Complex doesn’t profit from a two-hour outpatient session that unblocks your immune system. The Allopathic Priesthood™ has no liturgy for “remove the decoys and let the body work Bio-logicallyTM”. The incentive structure answers the question before you finish asking it.

Dr. M. Rigdon Lentz continues to operate through the International Immunology Foundation in Prien am Chiemsee, Bavaria, Germany, where his OncoPherese/LentzLoc protocol remains available. Ralph Moss, the independent cancer research analyst, produced a 170-page assessment of the Lentz program, available at The Moss Report. [11]

Fitting the Framework: Additive vs. Subtractive

The integrative oncology model Dr. Marik is building recognizes that cancer thrives in the metabolic and immunological conditions modern medicine has often helped to create. The therapeutic imperative is to reverse those conditions: starve the tumor, restore mitochondrial function, reduce chronic inflammation, and repair immune surveillance.

Subtractive immunotherapy directly addresses the upstream block. You can restore metabolic function, control inflammation, and work to optimize immune function all day. But sending TNF-α against a tumor that has flooded your bloodstream with soluble receptors is like launching a precision strike against a target protected by a perfect Iron Dome. Your weapons are real. Your targeting is sound. But every warhead is intercepted in flight before it ever reaches the target. The battlefield never sees the impact.



Subtractive immunotherapy doesn’t improve your missiles. It takes down the Iron Dome. It removes the decoys, lets the immune system work.

That is not a hypothesis. It is what I watched happen in Palm Springs in 1987. And it is what the peer-reviewed literature — from Phase I trials to Phase III data — has been documenting for four decades.

The immune system does not need to be restored. It needs to be unblocked. Right now.

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Immunicom, Inc.: Website: immunicom.com; Active Phase III trial: NCT04004910; FDA Breakthrough Device Designation (Stage IV metastatic cancer) | CE Mark (TNBC, Europe) International Immunology Foundation / Dr. M. Rigdon Lentz; Prien am Chiemsee, Bavaria, Germany | +49-8051-909-300

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References

[1] Fronczyk et al. TNFRSF in Cancer. NPJ Precision Oncology. 2025;9:275. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12328804/

[2] Marik P. Cancer Immunity post.

[3] Immunicom White Paper 2022. https://immunicom.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Immunicom-White-Paper.pdf

[4] TNF-α Personalized Road in Cancer Therapy. Frontiers Immunol. 2022;13:903679. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2022.903679/full

[5] Lentz MR. Cancer immunosuppression and sTNFRs. Transfusion Science. 1999;20(1):73–86. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1046/j.1526-0968.1999.00147.x

[7] Immunicom AACR 2022 press release. https://immunicom.com/press-release/immunicom-presents-new-data-at-aacr-2022-of-lw-02-cartridge-immunopheresis-therapy-from-ongoing-mtnbc-clinical-trial-in-chemo-refractory-patients/

[8] Immunicom AACR 2023. https://immunicom.com/news/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/

[9] ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04004910. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04004910

[10] Drug Discovery News. Nov 7, 2023. https://www.drugdiscoverynews.com/filtering-out-cancers-invisibility-cloak-15796

[11] Moss RW. The Moss Report. https://www.themossreport.com/on-lentz-prien-am-chiemsee/

[12] Lentz MR. Patent EP1079875B2. https://patents.google.com/patent/EP1079875B2/en

[13] IIF Lentz MD page. https://www.int-imm-foundation.com/en/home/m-rigdon-lentz-md.htm