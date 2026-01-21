An Emory graduate watches his alma mater producing physicians who cannot answer basic biological questions.

By Avery Brinkley Jr., MD

A Radiologist’s Witness to DEI Medicine



Last Friday, Senator Josh Hawley asked Emory University OB/GYN Professor Nisha Verma a question that any first-year medical student—any high school biology student—should be able to answer:

“Can men get pregnant?“

Dr. Verma, a board-certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist who has presumably attended at least one delivery, could not bring herself to utter the word “no.”

I watched that 4-minute exchange with something beyond dismay—not just as a physician, but as an Emory Medical School graduate. When I earned my degree magna cum laude in 1976, biological truth was the foundation of medical education, not a political landmine to sidestep.

What the Hell Happened to the Emory I Knew?

When I graduated from Emory Medical School decades ago, admission was a genuine honor. You didn’t get in because you checked the right demographic boxes or wrote the right essay about “systemic oppression.” You got in because you demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, intellectual capacity, and the moral compass to handle the awesome responsibility of caring for human beings.

Merit. That was the word. Merit. I love that word. We all should.

After Emory, I completed my diagnostic radiology internship and residency at Washington University/Barnes/Jewish Hospitals in St. Louis. At no time during my training or early career did I encounter or even become aware of any Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) BS ideology. We were too busy learning medicine—actual medicine, grounded in Bio-logical™ reality—to concern ourselves with ideological purity tests.

We learned that men have XY chromosomes and women have XX chromosomes. We learned that pregnancy occurs in a uterus, an organ that biological males do not possess. These were not controversial propositions. They were foundational facts, the reality upon which the entire edifice of medical knowledge rests.

Dr. Verma apparently missed those lectures. Or perhaps she attended them but has since undergone the “struggle sessions“ that Dr. Robert Malone describes—the systematic re-education that enables physicians to “survive and thrive in an academic medical culture driven mad by infiltration and domination by cultural Marxists.”



Fifty years of medical progress, and this is where we’ve landed, with the likes of Dr. Nisha Verma. May God help her patients.

Slow Morphing

I semi-retired from active practice in 2014, but I’ve maintained my connection to my alma mater through its periodic alumni magazines. What I’ve witnessed in those glossy pages over the past decade has been nothing short of institutional capture in slow motion.

The shift accelerates after 2015. Each alumni magazine brought fresh cause for alarm, evolving from concern to bafflement and, by 2020, to something closer to nausea.

The Emory in those pages bears little resemblance to the school that trained me.



The language changes first: ‘excellence’ becomes ‘equity,’ ‘achievement’ becomes ‘access,’ ‘standards’ become ‘barriers to entry.’ And there are the photos—every image carefully staged to showcase the “correct” demographic composition, as if medicine were a DEI casting call rather than a calling.

By the time of the COVID pLandemic, the infrastructure is firmly in place to enforce The $cience™—not actual science grounded in biochemistry, physiology, and anatomy, but the political science of compliance and conformity.

I watch my “indoctrinated colleagues” cater to their employers’ protocols to keep their jobs. I watch them genuflect before Big Pharma. I watch them abandon patients who need early, innovative treatments because the Allopathic Priesthood™ still decrees that “safe and effective” means waiting at home until you can’t breathe.

And I am increasingly ashamed of my Emory.

Empowered Position

Here’s what semi-retirement gives me that my still-employed colleagues lack: freedom.

I have no employer to threaten my livelihood. No hospital credentialing committee to revoke my privileges. No academic department chair to deny my promotion. No daily gaslighting—that special torture of knowing what you know, knowing your colleagues know it too, and knowing that speaking it aloud would end your career while everyone pretends otherwise. I answer to my conscience, my patients, and my God—in that order.

This “empowered position” is not unique to me; thousands of physicians approaching or past retirement age who possess the same freedom—if they’re willing to use it.

Senator Ron Johnson is begging us to come forward, realizing safety in numbers. A United States Senator is begging physicians to speak the truth. That’s how thoroughly DEI ideology and cultural Marxism have captured our profession—and that’s how desperately our voices are needed to break this spell.

We have not just an opportunity but a duty to answer. A duty to dissent. A duty to educate the public and our colleagues about what medicine has become and what alternatives exist. Because alternatives do exist.

Path Forward

The captured medical guilds—AMA, ABMS, AAP, ACOG, ABIM, ABFM (“The Ministry of Truth’s Medical Hit Squad”)—want you and your doctor to believe they’re the only game in town. They censor and even decertify good doctors while promoting disinformation that injures the very people we’re trained to care for.

But organizations like the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) promote and offer certification pathways that are not financially or ideologically driven. They’re focused on what medical organizations should focus on: patient care, medical ethics, and clinical excellence.

Wikipedia dismisses AAPS as promoting “conspiracy theories and medical misinformation.” For many of us, that’s an endorsement. When the arbiters of Approved Truth attack a veritable health freedom organization, it usually means that organization is asking inconvenient questions. (Even Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger now repeatedly calls the platform “untrustworthy” and leftist.]

AAPS has issued a clear statement on DEI in medicine, declaring that “the intrusion of DEI ideology into medical education and medical care is dangerous for patients.” They remind us that “the ethical foundation of medical care dates back to the Oath of Hippocrates and obliges physicians to provide the best possible care individualized for each patient.”

Not care stratified by race. Not care filtered through ‘woke’ ideological commitments. Individualized care for individual patients like you.

That used to be called medicine.

Share

Bio-logical™ Bottom Line

When the President of the United States has to issue an executive order titled “Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” you know that DEI and The $cience™ have officially jumped the shark.



When a board-certified OB/GYN cannot acknowledge that men cannot get pregnant, we have crossed from medical education into cultural Marxist medical indoctrination.

The Emory I graduated from in 1976 would never have birthed Dr. Nisha Verma through its institutional ‘equity compliance’. The Emory of 2026 produces many like her.

I am increasingly ashamed of what academia has become—and increasingly determined to speak up. My personal situation empowers me to do so. If you’re a physician with similar freedom, I urge you to join me.

The patients we trained to serve deserve better than leftist ideologies dressed up as medicine.

Leave a comment