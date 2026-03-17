A well-funded cartel of Vaccinists™. Sixty-six million Christian Zionists. Two ideological captures. One Anatomy.



The Foundation Stone Series - Part 2 of 3

← Part 1: “Zealots Are Running the Show”

What Part 1 Established

Part 1 names the pattern: Tucker Carlson has identified a determined minority of End Times Christian Zionists embedded in the Pentagon and Cabinet who appear to have steered the United States into war with Iran, while generals who warned them were removed.



The parallel to COVID-era medicine is structural: a determined minority of Vaccinists™ have captured American healthcare, call their ideology The $cience™, and are systematically destroying the careers of physicians who dissent. McCullough, Milhoan, Marik, Kory, and many others court-martialed in slow motion - Fired by the Fascists (‘GACocrats’).

General Dan Cain and Vice Admiral Fred Kacher have been removed from their posts, and the removals remain in effect. Different domains. Identical architecture.



Part 1 also established theological incoherence: demanding the physical reconstruction of a temple that Jesus explicitly declared himself the replacement for is not a Christian position. It is, with theological precision, the position of those who found him insufficient as Messiah.

Part 2 builds the full case. Not just that the pattern exists, but how it works, and how both “-isms” (perhaps all -isms) protect themselves from the scrutiny that would dismantle them.

What’s an “-Ism”?

Science has disciplines. Vaccinology is one — the rigorous study of vaccines, their mechanisms, tradeoffs, and harms. Honest science. Falsifiable claims. Data that can embarrass you.

Vaccinism is not Vaccinology.

Dr. Peter McCullough, co-author of Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, defines the doctrine with precision no paraphrase improves:

“The ideology essentially says this: that we have fear and susceptibility to infectious diseases, that through the brilliance of mankind, man can improve upon God’s creation. Man outdoes God with vaccines. However, since the vaccines aren’t perfect, in order for this to work, everyone must take them without exception. And if someone is injured or disabled or even dies due to a vaccine, they should accept that — for the greater good.” — Dr. Peter McCullough



That is not science. That is a creed. Fear, faith, power — three pillars Cotton Mather was already standing on in 1721, when he declared variolation “a gift from God” while also serving as senior consultant to the judges of the Salem witchcraft trials. The same intellectual tradition that couldn’t question witch accusations couldn’t question vaccine mandates. Three hundred years later, and now Dr. Anthony Fauci proclaims that he is The Science personified ($cience™ personified is more like it). McCullough’s assessment: “Fauci rhymed with Pasteur.” History doesn’t repeat. It rhymes.

Third Temple Zealotry is underpinned by an identical creed: the Third Temple must be rebuilt. Looks like U.S. foreign policy, military deployment, and diplomatic capital is subordinated to that theological program. The mission continues regardless of geopolitical consequences. Divine mandates do not require cost-benefit analyses.

An “-ism” is the moment a discipline or tradition closes itself to falsification so completely that it functions like a religion — with sacred objects, mandatory confession, heretics, and inquisitors. The tell is always the same: what happens to the people who produce inconvenient evidence? Ad hominem attacks (“sedition,” “guilty of treason,” etc.).

The Anatomy of Isms — Five Fingerprints

Both Vaccinism and Third Temple Zealotry leave the same five marks of ideological capture:

1. Dogmatic certainty immune to evidence. No adverse event report, no safety signal, no VAERS data changes the calculus for the Vaccinist™. No military warning, no geopolitical consequence assessment changes it for the Third Temple Zealot. The conclusion precedes the data. Always. Note also: the Iraq War was fought on an identical script — same people, same rhetoric, same jargon, same wrong predictions, same catastrophic outcome. Two decades later, Condoleezza Rice emerged from retirement to deliver, verbatim, the Iran case. As if the Iraq debacle never happened. When evidence (Logos) cannot penetrate a belief system, you are no longer dealing with analysis. You are dealing with an “-ism.” 2. Persecution of the seminal observer. McCullough states it plainly: “The person who makes the seminal observation is not celebrated, is not bestowed awards. In fact, they’re denigrated, castigated, and sometimes lose their life.” Peter McCullough, Paul Marik, Pierre Kory, Kirk Milhoan — stripped of hospital privileges, hauled before licensing boards. General Michael Flynn, Vice Admiral Fred Kacher — removed from position after warning about the consequences of the current trajectory. Different domains. Identical response to dissent: surveillance, censorship, and attempts to silence.



A brief note on why this pattern never self-corrects: approximately 4% of the human population is born without conscience — neurologically, structurally, permanently. Primary sociopaths. They do not experience remorse. They do not reverse course when confronted with evidence of harm. They double down because that’s what the conscienceless do. And they tend to rise to the top of government hierarchies. The 65% who comply under their authority aren’t primary sociopaths — they’re human beings - secondary sociopaths - doing what human beings do under institutional pressure. The 7.5% who refuse regardless of cost are your McCulloughs, your Korys, your Mariks. The rarest humans. 3. Acceptable sacrifice. The Vaccinism doctrine is explicit: injury, disability, and death are acceptable costs for the greater good. No exceptions permitted — not infants, not pregnant women, not the previously recovered. The Third Temple Zealotry doctrine carries the same logic: the sons of Iowa who die in a theologically mandated war have participated in something holy. Their families should accept that. In both “-isms,” human beings are instruments, not ends. The Machiavellian missions supersede them. 4. Capture masquerading as consensus. Vaccinism moved into medical institutions gradually — through journal editorial boards, NIH funding gates, and pharmaceutical revenue flows. Third Temple Zealotry moved into the foreign policy apparatus through think tanks, PACs (AIPAC), and patient personnel placement over the course of decades. Neither presents itself as ideology. Both insist they are following the science — or simply following Scripture. The masquerade is the mechanism. And for Vaccinism, the next act is already in production: the same captured institutions are right now advancing modRNA delivery, on-patient medical records, and global vaccine passports via Bill Gates’ dissolving microneedle skin patches. No syringe. No pharmacist. And — this is the part they consider a feature, not a bug — no informed consent conversation required. 5. Weaponized speech protection. This fifth fingerprint is the most important for D2D readers to understand right now, because it is being deployed as you read this.

Glenn Greenwald, in a recent Tucker Carlson interview, discusses the IHRA — the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism — a radically expanded hate speech framework now embedded in the laws of 35-36 U.S. states, EU criminal codes, Australian law, and U.S. university agreements signed under threat of federal funding cuts. Under this framework, it is prohibited speech to say Israel is a racist state, to compare Israeli policy to Nazi policy, or to note that Jews played a role in the death of Jesus — positions one can freely take about any other nation or people on earth. Florida’s governor traveled to Israel to sign legislation applicable to Florida citizens. Hurricane relief aid in multiple jurisdictions has been conditioned on recipients certifying they do not support a boycott of Israel. If you find that last sentence unbelievable, Greenwald’s instruction is direct: look it up.

The parallel to Vaccinism is structural, not rhetorical. Call a vaccine dissenter “anti-vaxxer” and the Allopathic Priesthood™ is insulated from scrutiny. Call an Israel critic “anti-Semite” — including, under IHRA, a Jewish critic like Greenwald himself — and Zionist zealots are insulated from scrutiny.



Both “-isms” have built a linguistic moat around their operations. The moat is not an argument. It is an accusation. And accusation, as both Milgram and history confirm, requires no evidence to destroy a career.

Silence Speaks

I shared Tucker’s Iran analysis with five theologically conservative friends — thoughtful people I respect, most holding some version of Christian Zionist belief. Zero responses. Not a pushback. Not a thumbs down. Silence.

I have seen this silence before. It is the same silence that greets the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” adverse-event data. The same silence from every chief of medicine at every major institution in the world — not one of whom, as McCullough documents, has expressed any concern about the “vaccine’s” safety. Not a one.

Dr. Jane Orient of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has spent years establishing silence as methodology — negative evidence. The absence of expected information is a clue to deliberate concealment. Where is the engagement? Where is the rebuttal? The silence is not neutral. It is the “-ism” defending its perimeter.

Who’s in the Room

Vaccinism has its high priests in government agencies, academic medicine, corporations and religious denominations. Their affiliations are in the public record.

Third Temple Zealotry has its roster embedded at operational levels of U.S. governance: Pete Hegseth — whose 2018 King David Hotel speech called Third Temple reconstruction a coming miracle — is today the Secretary of Defense overseeing active combat operations against Iran.

These are not private convictions. They are operational commitments that determine who gets promoted, what counsel gets heard, which generals are removed, and which wars get started. The parallel to medicine is exact.

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What Part 3 Reveals

Part 3 asks the question neither “-ism” can answer: what, theologically, is actually being protected?

The answer, when you read the texts these alliances are built on, is not what 66 million American evangelicals have been told. Part 3 presents that evidence directly. It is, to borrow Glenn Greenwald’s phrase about the IHRA boycott laws: so shocking that if you hadn’t seen it yourself, you wouldn’t believe it. Look it up.

→ Part 3: “The Foundation Stone Nobody’s Protecting” — [to INSERT LINK]

Two “-isms.” One anatomy. Five fingerprints. The Favor Bank keeps no record of what you knew and never said. Hit the heart.

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