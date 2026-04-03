Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
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As a Homeopathic Family Physician, the experience of Relational Hypothermia™ and/or X-Communication™ are a common phenomena amongst present and former colleagues in the medical and scientific community. Rejection based upon willful ignorance is to be expected where myopic 'scientism' reigns as the dominant ideology rather than the open-minded pursuit of genuine scientific inquiry and truth. Lord Jesus Christ famously said "forgive them for they know not what they do." Amen. Blessings for Easter!

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