You’ve felt it.

A friend you’ve known for years. Someone who has survived these COVID-era insanities with you — the mandates, the lockdowns, the modRNA genetic inoculations, the medical society and board show trials. Someone who sees it all and nods along with you. And then one day you mention or question something — Epstein, Zionism, the Iran war, the global pyramid of power — and the response comes back just slightly... slower. Sort of warm on the surface. But slower.

You aren’t imagining it. You are taking a vital sign.

THE X-COMMUNICATION™ SIGN

There is a word that captures what happens when a person withdraws from discourse on a specific subject while remaining engaged on other topics - at least initially. I am calling it X-Communication™.

The name is intentional on two levels. First, the literal X — the crossing-out of further communication on a subject. Second, the theological parallel: excommunication — the casting-out from the tribe for doctrinal nonconformity. The mechanisms are identical. The subject becomes undiscussable. The relationship continues in edited form. The surface warmth is maintained. The discourse is not.

X-Communication™ is not ordinary silence. Ordinary silence is general. X-Communication™ is surgical. It targets the specific topic that has crossed an invisible Permission Structure Threshold™ — and only that topic. Everything else flows freely at least initially. This is what makes it so difficult to name and so easy to rationalize away.

The observable signs are clinical in their precision:

Non-response to a specific message that would normally receive a reply

Topic avoidance in subsequent conversations — the subject is not permitted, not revisited

Escalating response lag on that specific subject over successive attempts

The pivot: conversation redirected to an adjacent, allowed safe ground immediately after the subject is raised

Sound familiar? It should. Especially in this COVID era. You have almost certainly experienced it. You may be practicing it yourself right now. (I’d ask a number of my former colleagues, but they stopped responding in 2021.)

THE RELATIONAL HYPOTHERMIA™ SYMPTOM

Before the X-Communication™ is confirmed — before the silence is established — there is something else. A gut-level recognition. A premonition. The sense that a specific subject is cooling between you and someone you care about, before the cooling becomes undeniable.

I am calling this Relational Hypothermia™.

The medical analogy is precise. In clinical hypothermia, core body temperature drops gradually. The danger is real before the obvious symptoms appear. And critically, the affected person often feels warm even as they are cooling. You may not know you’re in danger until the temperature has dropped to a level that is difficult to reverse.

Relational Hypothermia™ works the same way. The friendship feels warm. But on one specific subject, you can feel the temperature dropping. You hesitate before raising it. You soften your language. You qualify. You apologize in advance. You may decide to table it for a “better moment,” but the better moment never arrives. (The "better moment" retired to the comforts of Florida and is no longer responding to your text messages.)

If you are experiencing Relational Hypothermia™, you face a choice. The clinical stages below make it explicit.

This is not a metaphor. It is a diagnostic tool. And the diagnosis matters because Relational Hypothermia™ is not merely a personal inconvenience — it is an early warning sign for something with much larger implications.

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THE FIRST AMENDMENT DIMENSION

Here is what neither term is, despite how they feel: inevitable.

X-Communication™ is a choice. It may feel like the path of least resistance — and socially, it often is. But it is a choice to surrender the most precious civic right Americans possess.

The First Amendment was not written for comfortable conversations. It was written precisely for those that have become uncomfortable.

A large and consistent body of evidence — from Tocqueville’s Tyranny of the Majority through Desmet’s mass formation — confirms that the aggregation of individual X-Communications™ produces the societal silence that enables atrocity. Not dramatic, sudden silence.

It’s the gradual, polite, maintained-warmth silence of millions of people deciding, one subject at a time, that this one is not worth the cost.

Matías Desmet documents this with clinical precision: mass formation requires, as a precondition, social isolation and the absence of meaningful discourse. X-Communication™ — practiced at scale, across a society, on the subjects that matter most — produces exactly that precondition. Not by design in most cases. By accumulating individual choices to keep the peace.

Keeping the peace has a cost. The cost is the conversation that doesn’t happen.

The physician who doesn’t speak up about the adverse event, or about the alternative early treatments, or about what they’re seeing. The patient who doesn’t ask the question. The voter who doesn’t name what they’re seeing. At scale, that cost is measurable in lives.

The antidote to Relational Hypothermia™ is not confrontation. It is the courage to proceed — gently, honestly — before the temperature drops below the point of recovery.

Every revolution begins with people who refuse to change the subject.

BOTTOM LINE

X-Communication™ and Relational Hypothermia™ are not new phenomena. They are ancient human behaviors that this COVID era is accelerating — along with the political fractures they are producing — at epidemic scale.

Naming them does not make them easier. It makes them visible. And visible problems can be addressed. Invisible ones cannot.

The next time you feel that slight hesitation before raising a subject with someone you care about — that internal calculation of whether it’s worth the social cost — you are experiencing Relational Hypothermia™. The temperature is dropping. You have a choice.

The First Amendment exists precisely so that you can make the right one, and not become relationally hypothermic with those you know and love.

And there’s Safety in Numbers, but only if more people claim courage, speak up, and unite.

Cross-reference: “Talking Revolution with a Friend (Without Knowing It)” — Duty Calls, March 2026. Permission Structures Framework. The Incredulity Shield™.

❤️ Every heart pushes this past the gatekeepers. Tap it — it matters more than you think. 🔁 Every restack is a circuit breaker. Spread the resistance.

🗣️ Have you experienced Relational Hypothermia™ or even X-Communication™ with your doctor or someone else you care about?

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up!

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