By W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

🔥 A Number That Should Make Every Parent Pay Attention: 85%

Eighty-five percent of autistic children with folate (vitamin B9) receptor autoantibodies showed clinical improvement when treated with the vitamin. Not a pharmaceutical breakthrough. Not gene therapy. A vitamin that’s been available for over 40 years.

The September 22nd White House announcement opened a door that’s been sealed shut for decades.

🧪 Forms of Vitamin B9 Forms

‘Leucovorin’ is folinic acid (5-formyltetrahydrofolate), one form of vitamin B9.

Other B9 forms: Folate (natural), folic acid (synthetic), L-methylfolate (5-MTHF)

Critical difference: Folinic acid bypasses damaged FOLR1 receptors and gets into brain cells; folic acid jams them.

💣 What White House Actually Announced

Here’s what the HHS Autism Announcement Fact Sheet acknowledges:

The 85% Finding: Children with folate receptor autoantibodies showed remarkable improvement rates with leucovorin (vitamin B9). An 85% response rate for a condition affecting 1 in 31 American children, with rates surging 400% since 2000.

Mechanism: “Autoantibodies…mistakenly attack the body’s folate transport system, preventing folate from reaching the brain, “ and “deficiency of folate in the brain causes severe problems, including autistic symptoms.”

🎯 Language Present—Language Absent

Fact sheet says folate deficiency causes “severe problems including autistic symptoms“—but stops short of saying “causes autism“ After decades denying vaccine causation, HHS acknowledges the mechanism—autoimmune attack on folate receptors and functional folate deficiency—while still avoiding the ‘v-word’ as a direct cause If 85% of autistic children improve when you fix the deficiency, why the verbal gymnastics? Is messaging designed to protect against pharmaceutical and political backlash? Isn’t acknowledging mechanism while avoiding causation what we’d expect if vaccines are a trigger they can’t admit?

📊 Leucovorin For Autism: The Clinical Data

Clinical studies demonstrate significant improvements in children with folate receptor autoantibodies treated with leucovorin (vitamin B9, folinic acid):

💰💰💰 If a Latest Wonder Drug Achieved 85% Improvement in Autism

They’d market it as a breakthrough pharmaceutical, patent it for 20 years, and charge families $50,000 annually. But vitamin B9 is unpatentable, so the Allopathic Priesthood™ dismisses it as ‘just a vitamin‘—because healing without profit margins is bad for business.

🔍 What Vaccine Establishment + Government are Carefully Not Saying

Notice what’s missing from the announcement:

Vaccines mentioned only once - listed as one “environmental factor” among many to be “investigated,” not as an established cause.

Acetaminophen emphasized more prominently - the announcement warns specifically against Tylenol use during pregnancy, citing the Nurses’ Health Study II and Boston Birth Cohort.

No vaccine-autism causation is stated - everything is framed as “factors warranting research” rather than proven mechanisms.

This cautious framing matters. After decades of denying any environmental causation, they’re acknowledging autoimmune mechanisms and environmental triggers—but walking carefully around the vaccine problem.

Shhhhh! Don’t say the v-word is an autism trigger! That’s heresy against the Church of Vaccine Infallibility. Always expect the vaccine cartel and the financially-conflicted Allopathic Priesthood™ to defend their sacrament.

🧬 Understanding Autism Factors

Gene-Environment Interactions: Including vaccines/adjuvants (aluminum, mercury)/acetaminophen

Genetic Susceptibilities: Gene-gene interactions affecting vulnerability

Epigenetics: Gene expression modified without changing DNA structure

Timing: Timing of exposures during neurodevelopment is critical

⚡ Multifactorial Synergy/Multi-Hit Model of Autism/ASD

The announcement names vaccines, acetaminophen, and other prenatal ‘environmental’ exposures as factors warranting research. Autism likely results from combinations of modern exposures overwhelming the immune and endocrine systems:

Vaccines + acetaminophen + genetic susceptibility

Vaccines + glyphosate-damaged gut + nutrient deficiency

Vaccines + specific drugs + cow’s milk proteins

Vaccines + EMF + oxidative stress overload

The question isn’t ‘which single factor’ is the culprit, but ‘what combination of exposures is triggering autoimmune attacks on the vitamin B9 receptors of nerve cells in susceptible children?’

☠️ The Folate Receptor Hit List

Multiple substances trigger antibodies that attack vitamin B9 receptors in the brain. Which is the most likely, given the recent increase in usage patterns? Hint: starts with ‘v’.

Injected aluminum adjuvants (vaccines)

Acetaminophen (Tylenol)

Cow’s milk proteins

Antiepileptic drugs (valproate, carbamazepine, phenytoin)

Environmental toxins (organophosphates, PCBs)

It’s almost like the Vaccinists are saying, “Let’s fuel the autism crisis and then exult in the surge.” Source.

🔑 ‘Right Key’ Breakthrough

The folinic acid form of vitamin B9 (Leucovorin)—the ‘key ’—explains why, for decades, practitioners have seen limited results with ‘folate supplementation’—they were using folic acid, which potentially ‘jams’ damaged FOLR1 receptors.

Only the folinic acid form (leucovorin) bypasses the autoimmune-damaged receptors.

⚙️ Mechanism of vitamin B9 (folinic acid, Leucovorin) for treatment of autism explained ( 3-minute EveryCure video ):

Note: Similarly, the video makes no mention of vaccines or other causations. Is this to avoid addressing the Religion of Vaccines - ‘Vaccinism’ - rabbit hole, and the ‘doctrine of vaccine infallibility’?

About EveryCure

The Story of EveryCure Founder, Dr. David Feigenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc (5 min. - well worth it!):

TED Talk

⚠️ Perfect Storm: Multiple Environmental Triggers

The announcement warns against acetaminophen (Tylenol) use during pregnancy, but the mechanism suggests broader implications:

☠️ The Devastating Combination:

Acetaminophen triggers autoimmune attacks on B9’s FOLR1 receptor

Continuous exposure creates oxidative stress and inflammation in utero and childhood

Trump noted “80 different vaccines” given to young children (72 more precise)

Result: Inflammatory cascade from multiple simultaneous assaults on immune system of nutritionally compromised children

Triggers autoimmune responses against critical metabolic transport systems—exactly what we’re seeing in the autism epidemic.

📋 Research Retracted: 3.4X Higher Autism Risk from MMR Vaccines : Brian Hooker, PhD 2014

Retraction: Journal of Translational Neurodegeneration claims “conflict of interest” on Hooker’s part. American Academy of Pediatrics ‘experts’ support the retraction

JTN Background:



1. Based in Shanghai, China

2. Owned by Nature Magazine conglomerate, publishing the hit piece on COVID-era dissident Sasha Latypova. See D2D coverage here.



Key Questions:

1. Who’s financially conflicted: Dr. Hooker or JTN, Nature, and the pharma-tainted AAP?

2. Was the retraction driven by institutional pressures to protect vaccine interests or bona fide scientific concerns?

🔬 Autoimmune Connection Acknowledged via the White House

Up to 70% of children with autism test positive for folate receptor autoantibodies—meaning their immune systems are actively blocking vitamin B9 from reaching the brain.

Source: Frye et al., Molecular Psychiatry, 2021

This isn’t a genetics/biochemistry mystery story. It’s an autoimmune attack on nutrient transport. When 7 out of 10 autistic children have measurable immune attacks against their brain’s B9 receptors, we’re looking at an autoimmune epidemic that demands investigation of triggers—including but not limited to vaccines.

🎯 Most Defensible Trigger for Autism/ASD: Vaccines

What makes vaccines the primary suspect in the multi-hit model:

Government-mandated coerced exposure, unlike voluntary environmental factors

Mechanism identified - FOLR1 autoimmune damage directly observed

Intervention success - 85% improvement proves a causation link , but not the only cause

Suppression patterns - Enormous medical establishment resistance to investigation supports culpability

📚 Iatrogenesis: Medical harm caused by treatment itself.

The evidence strongly suggests we’ve been systematically contributing to the autism epidemic through medical interventions that trigger B9 deficiency in developing brains.



Whether through vaccines, vaccine adjuvants (such as aluminum and mercury), acetaminophen, milk protein-induced auto-immune attacks or a combination of these, the mechanism is plausible, and the 85% improvement rate is compelling.

⚠️ The Aluminum Smoking Gun

Who could have predicted that injecting neurotoxic aluminum adjuvants into infants would cause problems? Research also shows that aluminum also triggers antibodies that attack folate receptors (FOLR1), directly impairing the transport of vitamin B9 to the brain. The establishment knew—they just never told you.

⚖️ Leucovorin: Cure for Autism?

No. Autism requires comprehensive, individualized treatment (see Appendix). However, the 85% improvement rate in antibody-positive children demonstrates that B9 deficiency through an FOLR1 autoimmune attack is a significant causative mechanism—not a minor factor, but a central driver that warrants urgent investigation.

Addressing this cause yields significant improvement. Combined with brain plasticity, early B9 intervention as part of holistic support offers meaningful hope for recovery, not just symptom management.

🌱 Comprehensive Support Approach: See Appendix

💰Why the Solution Was Suppressed

Leucovorin was FDA-approved in 1983 but manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline stopped producing and marketing it in 1999—not for safety reasons or lack of efficacy, but because generic versions killed profits.

💡 Leucovorin Reality :

40+ year safety profile (patents expired)

25+ companies manufacture leucovorin but are not allowed to make autism claims

GSK holds the NDA to update leucovorin labeling for autism, thus the only company legally able to make the claims - monopolizing marketing rights and selling vitamin B9 at jacked up prices while legally blocking competitors

🚨 Autism Establishment’s Response

The Autism Science Foundation quickly dismissed even the acetaminophen-autism links as “limited, conflicting, and inconsistent science”—replay of the cigarette playbook.

The kicker: ASF is funded by DARPA, the Pentagon agency that gave Moderna $25 million of your tax dollars in 2013 to mass produce the COVID modRNA “vaccines.” Nothing says ‘objective autism research’ like military funding for genetic shots now under scrutiny.



But Saint Fauci and his ilk would mandate ignorance for We The Sheeple. “Nothing to see here, move right along…and here’s your bar of soap.”

➡️ If Autism Involves Iatrogenic Vitamin Deficiency, then …

Autism is potentially preventable through nutriceuticals and avoiding trigger exposures

Autism is treatable with metabolic support - not just prescription antipsychotics

The medical industrial comples must investigate its role, not supress it. But don’t hold your breath

💪 What This Means for Your Family Right Now

The White House opened a door. Don’t wait for Big Pharma’s doorkeepers to let you in.

🩸 Blood Test Available Today

Your doctor can order a blood test for the autoantibodies attacking the B9 receptors right now. This confirms if your child has autoimmune attacks on brain vitamin transport.

🎯 Immediate Actions:

Get ‘FRAT’ - F OL R 1 A utoantibody T est (Quest, LabCorp)

Work with an integrative practitioner

Optimize folate status

Discuss vaccines, vaccination schedule, and acetaminophen avoidance

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🔭 Bigger Picture

This isn’t just about autism—it’s about a biomedical deep state that is ignoring - and supressing - nutrition and integrative medicine while managing disease almost entirely using only drugs, vaccines and surgeries.

The establishment has suppressed B9 for profitable pharmaceutical management while the evidence suggests medical interventions are creating the conditions they claim to treat.

Leucovorin addresses a mechanism—autoimmune B9 deficiency—that appears to be a primary driver in children with FOLR1 damage. While autism involves multiple factors, including genetic variations and prenatal exposures, the 85% improvement rate in antibody-positive children demands urgent open investigation of what’s triggering these autoimmune attacks.

⚡ Bottom Line

Let’s hope and pray that this COVID-era White House MAHA announcement isn’t the end, but instead, the beginning of accountability. For the first time in decades, the federal government acknowledged that medical factors and nutritional interventions matter in the major chronic disease epidemic of autism and autism spectrum disorders.

Evidence strongly supports iatrogenic + ‘environmental’ causation.

The solutions are holistic. The time for action is now.

📎 Appendix

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