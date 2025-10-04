Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
Oct 4, 2025

Exactly! Tylenol is pertinent, but diverting from crucial realizations.

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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
13h

Peer reviewed, published paper:

Autism pathogenesis: Piecing it all together, from end to beginning …

https://zenodo.org/records/2054221

Slides for lay readers:

Vaccines cause Autoimmune Diseases and Autism

https://zenodo.org/records/14942329

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