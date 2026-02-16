Part 4 of 7: Robo-Therapy-Ready Series (RU RTR?)

Electronic Health Record’s Clinical Decision Support (EHR-CDS) Doesn’t Build Itself

Parts 1, 2, and 3 revealed the robot already practicing medicine on you — the invisible algorithm that flags your signs, symptoms, and requests, documents your physician’s therapeutic “deviations,” and defines your treatment before your doctor walks in. But therapeutic algorithms don’t spring from nothing. Somebody programs them. Somebody decides what the code can see — and what it can’t.

So who programs the programmer…and thus, your therapies?

The answer goes back further than you think.

Training Data War

Every algorithm learns from data. Feed it Big-Pharma-funded study results (perhaps half are false), and it recommends patented pharmaceuticals and mRNA “vaccines.” Feed it a century of medical literature that systematically excludes categories of healing - whole “medical disciplines” — and it recommends what it knows.

The algorithm isn’t biased. It’s trained. And its training data was curated long before anyone wrote a line of code. And here’s something else they don’t tell us: the treatment algorithm isn’t the only thing being programmed.

Your doctor is programmed — four years of allopathic medical school, 3 years of residency, continuing education credits, all fed from the same Flexner-filtered pipeline. The algorithm just automates what the Allopathic Priesthood™ already installed.

Programmed — to jump to prescriptions, to trust Dr. Peter Hotez’s and Bill Gates ‘philanthropy’ over outcomes, to believe “alternative” means “unproven quackery” rather than “unprofitable.”

We’re all running on code written by someone else. The robotic EHR-CDS is just the most honest about it. At least it admits it can only see what it is trained to see.

The question isn’t whether we’ve been programmed. The question is: who is writing our code — and what do they omit and erase?

1910: The Year Medicine Went Blind

In 1910, Abraham Flexner — an educator with no medical training — publishes a report that reshapes American medicine:

The Flexner Report, funded by the Carnegie Foundation and implemented with Rockefeller money, establishes which medical schools are “scientific” and which are not.

The schools that survive? Those exclusively teaching drug-based, vaccinism-indoctrinated, surgery-based, laboratory-focused medicine.

The schools that close? Twenty-two homeopathic colleges. Naturopathic schools. Eclectic medical programs. Every institution teaching what D2D calls Bio-logical™ medicine — life-logical therapies that work with the body’s design rather than overriding it.

By 1950, not a single homeopathic medical school remains in America, but Hahnemann medical school offered courses electively until 1959.

The irony? John D. Rockefeller himself used homeopathic physicians exclusively for the last fifty years of his life. Lives to 97. Yet his foundation — controlled by advisors hostile to homeopathy, loyal to The $cience™ — distributes hundreds of millions of dollars to eliminate it from American medicine.

Quality doesn’t determine survival. Money and institutional power do.

(The full Rockefeller-Flexner story and Homeopathy deserve their own D2D series. For now, understand this: the algorithm’s blindness doesn’t happen by accident. It was designed in 1910.)

What the Algorithm Can’t See

Ask the electronic health record’s clinical decision support (EHR-CDS) about fasting and other detoxification approaches for metabolic health. Ask Doctronic.ai about ozone therapy for acute and chronic infections. Ask any algorithm trained on a century of Flexner-filtered, AMA-sanctioned, FSMB-endorsed, specialty board-approved, pharma-funded, state medical board-enforced literature about the therapies that never make it into the training data.

The algorithm doesn’t say no. It doesn’t know these options exist.

Here’s what remains invisible to the code — the Bio-logical™ therapies that Robo-Therapy was never trained to recommend:

Nutritional Medicine — Fasting, oral supplementation, IV nutrient therapy, peptides. The body has a chance of healing when given what it needs — but “give the body nutrients” isn’t a billable pharmaceutical intervention.

Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy — Testosterone, estrogens (estrone, estradiol, estriol), progesterone, thyroid, DHEA — replacing what the body produces with molecules identical to human hormones. Not synthetic analogs that generate patents and side effects. The real things. But the robo-therapy algorithm prefers patentable synthetics like Premarin and Provera.

Light Therapies — Ultraviolet blood irradiation, photon therapy, external light applications. Effective. Safe. Dismissed as “unscientific” by robo doc ‘experts’ who have no way of patenting the light frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum.

Oxidative Therapies — Ozone, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, DMSO. Mechanisms have been understood for decades. Clinical evidence is accumulating. Invisible to algorithms trained only on the pharmaceutical literature. (FYI: Your white blood cells fire bio-identical hydrogen peroxide - the fundamental ‘oxidative assassin’ - at viral, bacterial, and fungal invaders.)

Magnetic & Electrical — Transcranial magnetic stimulation, electroacupuncture, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF). The body is bio-electrical-magnetic and runs on bioelectrical signals (ask your nearest EKG or MRI scanner :-) — but the therapies that work with these signals don’t generate recurring revenue.

Traditional, ‘Natural’— Acupuncture, homeopathy, naturopathy, herbal medicine. Thousands of years of clinical observation are ignored or dismissed as “anecdotal” by pharma-funded institutions less than two centuries old.

Regenerative Medicine — Stem cells, platelet-rich plasma, exosome therapy, bone marrow aspirate concentrate, stromal vascular fraction. The body can rebuild — when allowed to.

Detoxification — Chelation therapy, hydrotherapy, and colon cleansing. The body eliminates toxins when supported rather than suppressed.

Mind-Body — Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy (PAP), energy medicine. A 2024 meta-analysis of 126 studies confirms psychedelics are safe and effective for depression and anxiety. Neurochemistry and consciousness affect physiology — but you can’t patent awareness.

The more Bio-logical™ a therapy, the more institutional fear surrounds it — even though these approaches tend to be remarkably safe and effective.

Meanwhile, your doctor is programmed by the Allopathic Priesthood’s™ doctrines and afraid of its diktats. D2D explored this in August: “The Fear-Efficacy Paradox of Western Medicine: When Your Doctor Fears What Works.”

These Aren’t “Alternatives.” They’re Options the Algorithm Erases

But they’re available now — from physicians who chose conscience over conformity. D2D maintains a Freedom Physician Finder directory connecting patients with practitioners who offer what Robo-Therapy can’t see. The Medical Innovation Movement isn’t waiting for permission. It’s treating patients today. And the power is with you, the patient.

The paradox isn’t medical. It’s financial. Safe, effective, unpatentable therapies threaten revenue streams. So they disappear from the literature. And what disappears from the literature never enters the training data defining robo-therapy. And what never enters the training data becomes invisible to the algorithm of your robo-doc.

The solution isn’t reforming the algorithm. It’s finding and supporting independent physicians who practice outside it — and therapies that work whether the code acknowledges them or not. (D2D’s forthcoming Therapies Index will catalog what the training data omits.)

The EHR-CDS can’t recommend what it’s never been taught to see. Robo-Therapy isn’t ready for you. It’s ready for the captured version of medicine that has survived since 1910.

Flexner Allopathic Medicine Playbook — Then and Now

The algorithm doesn’t need to be malicious. It just needs to be trained on captured data.

Questions Part 5 Will Ask

The EHR-CDS lives in a database. It follows you from clinic to clinic, flagging your requests, documenting your choices, shaping what therapies you’re offered.

But what happens when the database isn’t about you anymore?

What happens when it’s ON you?

Next Monday: The “On-Patient Medical Record” isn’t science fiction. The Bill Gates patents are filed. The technology exists. And it uses the same mRNA platform the algorithm already trusts — which is why D2D’s mRNA Moratorium Petition matters more than ever.

