Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
20h

There’s a good book: The Sociopath Next Door, on this very topic.

These people are distributed at birth by population. However, they are smart enough to realize, if they are in a small town, then they will get a bad reputation. So they move to cities. The most ambitious of those lacking a conscience migrate to the largest cities. They tend to flock to certain endeavors too, finance and startups. I read that book after I worked on a Wall Street trading floor. They clearly had a majority and promotions rewarded that behavior.

With the mileage you got out of Stanley Milgram, you could get a full article out of the Ashe Conformity Test too.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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