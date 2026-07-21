W. Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS

Most D2D readers responded with essentially, ‘Yes, we have a sociopathic culture.’ Before I agree, I have to name the temptation that comes with the answer — and why we don’t get to act on it.

A week ago I asked, “Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture?” I didn’t expect the thread that came back — the most-read, most-restacked, most-argued-over thing published on D2D. Many of you weighed in, disagreeing, testifying, pushing. You answered the question I’d left open. The answer was, overwhelmingly, yes.



But something else came back in that thread, again and again, in different handwriting each time — and it wasn’t in the comments so much overtly, as underneath them. The moment a person truly takes in the idea that roughly four percent of human beings are born without a conscience, a second thought arrives close behind. If they’re born that way, and if they cause so much of the wreckage — then find them. Test for them. And remove them.

I feel the pull of it myself while learning and writing these posts about sociopathy. And I want to spend this installment on that reflex, before we go one step further — because that reflex is the single most dangerous thing this whole series could set loose, and it is the disease it claims to be curing, wearing your face and mine.

The Solution That Eats Itself

Here is the seduction of it. It presents as logic (Logos). Since the trait for primary sociopathy - being conscienceless - is inherited, screen for it. If it’s measurable, measure it. If it wrecks governments, academic institutions, corporations, religious organizations and families, then the rational, strictly science-minded society might simply be able to identify the carriers — the four percent — and prevent the damage at its source. It feels less like malice than like “public health.” Like hygiene. Like reason.

We have run this experiment. It is not hypothetical, and it is not foreign.

In 1907, Indiana passed the world’s first compulsory-sterilization law — America’s first, and the model the states that followed would copy. This was not a fringe movement. Eugenics was a progressive reform, championed as the application of supposed science and rationality to the good of society.

State fairs held the “Better Baby” contests. Respectable people, educated people, believed they were doing good medicine. In 1927, in Buck v. Bell, the Supreme Court ruled 8–1 that Virginia could sterilize the young woman named Carrie Buck, and Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. — one of the most celebrated jurists in American history — wrote the sentence that ended the argument: “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” Americans were sterilized under laws like it - 60,000 to 70,000 of them.

And then the other part we prefer to forget: the Nazis followed our lead directly. They studied California’s eugenics program to perfect their own. Harry Laughlin of the Eugenics Record Office corresponded with German scientists and boasted that the German sterilization law was built on his American model.

At Nuremberg, Nazi lawyers cited the Buck v. Bell ruling in their defense. The reflex didn’t start in Berlin. It started at American county and state fairs, dressed as progress, and it scaled. By the mid‑1910s, Better Baby contests had been held in nearly every U.S. state. And contemporaries claimed over 200,000 babies entered overall.

And notice: the target has moved, but the reflex hasn’t. In 1927 they aimed it at the “feebleminded.” You and I might aim it at the conscienceless primary sociopaths — at that four percent of humans, the ones who actually earn our horror.

That feels like the crucial difference. It is not. The reflex doesn’t care who we point it at; it only cares that we’ve agreed some human beings are a defect to be edited out of the H. sapiens gene pool.

And here is the part the reflex counts on you not noticing: even if you granted it the ruthless ‘utopia’ it dreams of — even if you swept ethics (Ethos) off the table entirely and asked only “would this work?” — it still fails. Change the target, and we have changed nothing that matters. (More on why in a moment.)

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That is what the reflex does. It always feels like Logos — clean, systematic, the obvious, logical fix. But run it through the tests we hold everything else to, and it fails every one that matters.

It fails Logos, because its premise is false: there is currently no perfect screen for detecting consciencelessness (primary sociopathy); human worth is not a breeding value; and “purity” is not a biological category.

To remove society’s 4% primary sociopathic humans may seem bio-logical™ on its surface, but that’s reason’s costume stretched over a rotten frame because it fails Ethos. It destroys the very thing that makes this entire argument coherent: There’s at least some dignity and worth in every human being.



We cannot spend a series insisting that human beings matter and then propose sorting some of them into the disposable bin. Because that proposition wins on only one thing — Pathos. Fear. The 1920s called it being “drowned in a tide of feeblemindedness.” We would call it something newer. It is the same fear, and fear is the one currency the reflex trades in.

D2D Take: A cure that manifests the disease is not a cure. The moment we would sort human beings — even the conscienceless — into those worth keeping and those worth removing, we have stopped fighting the conscienceless and started thinking like them. We can not answer the absence of conscience by abandoning ours.

It Refuses Us From the Inside

Notice that not everyone was fooled, even then. In 1913, the governor of Nebraska vetoed a eugenics bill and wrote that it “seems more in keeping with the pagan age than with the teachings of Christianity. Man is more than an animal.” The Gov didn’t need a brain scan or a century of hindsight. He had the one instrument that matters, his conscience, and it fired.

Now, the physician in me has to quibble with him and try to be precise: man is an animal. Taxonomically we’re not up for debate — we’re not plants, not fungi, not one of the two hundred cold viruses. We are a clever, upright, remarkably social mammal, and I’d argue the dolphin, the dog, and the crow - and all other animals, for that matter - have their own claims to being exceptional (let’s not get too proud of ourselves :-).

And we are not the only animals with a conscience; dogs and other mammals clearly show remorse and moral emotions, even as some individuals—human and non-human—show none.

The governor of NE was reaching past his phrasing for something true, and it’s worth naming exactly. He didn’t mean we aren’t animals. He meant we aren’t only our biology — that there is something in this particular animal, H. sapiens, that makes editing it out of the herd a crime and not a husbandry decision.

And here is the part he couldn’t have known in 1913: that “something” is probably not a spirit hovering above the animal, exempt from biology. It’s in the animal. Conscience is standard equipment in 96% of us — inherited, built-in, as real as pain or a sense of smell.

That’s what makes it Bio-logical™: the forbid isn’t imposed on our nature from outside by culture or command. It comes installed - in most of us. Which is the whole quarrel this series has with the fashionable idea that our restraints are just revisable fictions — because you cannot revise, repeal, or breed out a conscience that is written into the hardware. You can only lack it - although perhaps the likes of the CIA and MK-Ultra disprove this. Regardless, this brings us to the four percent.

The reflex to eliminate is not defeated by a better argument. It’s defeated by conscience — the same faculty this series is about. The people who feel the horror of the purge are the ninety-six percent. And that is exactly the population the four percent of primary sociopaths are never part of.

The 4% Number

Before we close, a word on the figure, because many of you wrote to insist it’s higher — that four percent feels far too low against the evidence in these COVID-era times. I understand the instinct. But I’m going to hold the line, and I want you to see why holding it is a strength, not a timidity.

The clinical literature puts primary sociopathy somewhere between one and four percent, depending on how it’s measured and where. I use four — the higher end — partly because it makes the case easier to feel. But here is the thing worth sitting with: even one percent would be enough.

A single conscienceless architect in a hundred, positioned near the top of an institution and amplified through the far larger number of ordinary people who can be recruited to carry out his design, may be more than sufficient to bend a government agency, academic office, hospital corporation, religious institution, or even a family.

The number is small. The leverage is not. One in twenty-five, perhaps one in a hundred — it doesn’t need to be an army. It never has been.

D2D Take: The four percent don’t need to be many. They need to be placed and largely unrecognized — and then to be followed and obeyed.

It Has No Nation, No Race

There is one more door this reflex tries to open, and it stays shut. If the trait for primary sociopathy is inherited, some of you asked, does it run heavier in some people groups than others?

The honest answer is the disciplined one: the study that could settle it — with valid, culture-equivalent instruments across populations — has never been done. The data people reach for- crime statistics- measure violence filtered through policing, not the conscience-defect trait itself. What we can say is that the four percent shows up wherever it has been looked for.



It is not an American problem, not a foreign one, apparently not the property of any bloodline. It is a human constant. Sociopathy has no race, because conscience has none. That single observation dissolves attempts to make this about them rather than us — and it is the same realization that makes the purge not just monstrous but incoherent. We cannot breed out what is apparently woven through our genus and species.

What We Do Instead: ‘Be a Peggy’;

So if not elimination — what? The answer is smaller and harder, and it is the whole of this series: we learn to see.

One of you, Peggy, commented exactly what that looks like. Peggy is a self-described “petite little 60-year-old woman,” a pharmacist. She was in a staff meeting at the height of the COVIDcrisis where her whole department was being forced to take the newly rolled-out mRNA COVID “vaccines” or be fired.

Without hesitation, Peggy said, “No!” Out loud. And then she was singled out as the troublemaker, the reason the department was “non-compliant.” And then something happened that she didn’t expect: almost the whole staff said no too. “Colleagues told me,” she wrote, “that my refusal gave them the courage to refuse.”

And that permission is not sentiment — it’s measurable. When Stanley Milgram ran his obedience experiments, roughly two-thirds of ordinary people would deliver what they believed were dangerous shocks to a stranger, simply because a man in a white lab coat told them to. But in the variation that matters most here, when the subject watched just one other person like Peggy refuse first, compliance collapsed — from two-thirds to one in ten.



A single visible “No!” broke the spell for everyone downstream. That is what Peggy did in a pharmacy break room without knowing she was reproducing a landmark finding: she was the first refuser, and her pharmacist colleagues, who a moment earlier had been nodding along conformingly, suddenly found they could dissent and say it too.

That is the entire answer, in one room. Not a screen. Not a purge. Recognition — of the pressure, of the sociopathic pattern — and then the quiet refusal that gives the next person permission to refuse it. It is slower than elimination, and it costs more, but it is the only response that doesn’t require us to become what we’re fighting.

The architecture is real. Four percent design it; most of us can be recruited to run it; and none of it has closed. But there is a door out, and it is not the one the reflex points to. It’s the one Peggy walked through, out loud, in that meeting, on a day during this COVID era — and the moment she did, she held it open for everyone behind her.

You answered yes. Now let’s do something with the answer that leaves our own consciences intact, so we can say no next time we need to.

Next: Part II — Yes, Ordinary Men. How the ninety-six percent get recruited, and the Holocaust historian who counted the same three groups you’d predict.

❤️ Every heart pushes this past the gatekeepers. This is the one that refuses the easy answer — tap it if, like Peggy, you’ll refuse it too.

🔄 Every restack is a circuit breaker to prevent the reflex. Spread the resistance.

🎧 COVID-era truths stick well when you hear them. Tap the audio player at the top — listen on the move.

💬 Comments welcome. We read every one — this series is proof of that.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up.

← This series answers a question readers raised in Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture? → Continue to Part II: Yes, Ordinary Men



