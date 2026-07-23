Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
21h

Terrific insights! Will study/process and respond in a Sunday Subversion installment ASAP. Thanks Admin.

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Admin
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I've missed so many of the great articles here because I've been spending a lot of time volunteering on a political campaign. (For a candidate who would fight to stop vaccine mandates, and be a powerful voice for good / gamechanger if elected. ) But I did want to quickly comment on this article series because your search for answers about COVID evil has led to the same place my search did: sociopaths and those complicit.

I hope to connect further and compare thoughts about our findings when my free time opens up. But in the meantime, thought I'd add some discoveries :

Sociopaths are wired differently from the rest of us in at least 3 simultaneous key areas:

1. They do not receive a dopamine hit from uplifting people.

2. They receive a dopamine hit from making people suffer, deceiving them, holding power over them.

3. They do not feel guilt.

Major discovery: pre-modern hunter/gatherer societies around the world developed ways to protect their communities from sociopaths. Remarkably, they all came up with the same solution.

1. Societal insistence on an egalitarian society. Sociopaths were not allowed to amass power.

2. A cultural strategy for dealing with sociopathic behavior that starts gently and increasingly escalates with repeated sociopathic behavior. It starts with gossiping about the misbehaving person, then moves to open ridicule, then exclusion, then expulsion from the society, and then the death penalty.

In pre-modern hunter/gatherer societies, expulsion meant likely death, so group opinion held a lot of power over sociopaths.

The problem is that once societies shifted to capital accumulation (by switching from hunter / gatherer to farming, etc), the dynamic shifted and the formula for keeping sociopaths in check was broken.

In modern times, we will need to find a way for good people to unite and keep sociopaths in check again. The first step is realizing they exist and learn how to spot them. JR Ewing from the show, Dallas, is a great example of seeing how a modern-day sociopath operates.

Fascinating animated video that explains how societies around the world developed the same escalation system of dealing with sociopaths (Reverse Dominance Hierarchy):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtXuHCehzo&list=LL&index=3

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