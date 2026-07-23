The 4% of humans who are primary sociopaths design the machine. The rest of us are recruited to run it — and a Holocaust historian, counting the same three groups you’d predict, shows how.

Not Enough Sociopaths to Go Around

Last week we asked, “Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture?” And Part I of the follow-up posts asked us to refuse a temptation: the reflex to solve the 4% who are primary sociopaths (the people amongst us who have zero conscience), by removing them. I promised that the answer was something slower and harder — realizing they exist, first, and then learning to see them. But seeing raises a harder question, and a lot of you went straight to it in the comments.

If only 4% are born without a conscience, who commits all the rest of it? Who staffed the camps? Likewise, during this COVID era, who enforced the mandates for the modRNA genetic “vaccines,” surveilled, censored, and fired the dissenting doctors and nurses, wrote the memos, signed the directives?

Seems that there wouldn’t be enough primary sociopaths to go around. The arithmetic doesn’t work — unless most of the damage in this world is done by people who have a conscience and override it anyway.

That is the uncomfortable heart of this whole series. The 4% are the architects of dystopias, past, present, and future. But the construction is completed by the rest of us.

The Historian Who Counted

D2D reader Diane shared this history with us in her comments regarding historian Christopher Browning, who went through the WWII interrogation records of the German Order Police, specifically Reserve Police Battalion 101. In 1942, the battalion was sent into occupied Poland. Over the months that followed, roughly 500 of the middle-aged men shot and deported tens of thousands of Jews, Poles, and Gypsies to their deaths.

Browning was braced to find that the battalion was comprised of monsters. He found the opposite, and it is more frightening than monsters.

They were, in his words, ordinary men. Most had not been Nazis before Hitler. They were dockworkers, truck drivers, machine operators — family men — from Hamburg, mostly too old for the regular army. Nothing in their histories marked them as being primary sociopaths, conscienceless. Yet these reserve police became, in Browning’s phrase, cold-blooded murderers of thousands, out of a mixture of motives: conformity, deference to authority, role adaptation, and the gradual altering of moral norms (creeping compromises) until - as the Overton Window teaches us - the unthinkable became the policy.

In these ordinary men we see the potential for secondary sociopathy amongst all of us normies, the 96%.

Then comes the detail that stopped me when I first read it. Browning writes that “very quickly three groups emerged within the battalion.” A core of eager killers. A plurality who carried out their duties reliably but without initiative. And a small minority who evaded participation — who quietly got themselves reassigned, faded to the back during selections, found a way not to fire.

Read that list again with Part I in mind. A small hardcore who needed no persuading. A large, conforming middle who did the work without enthusiasm because they were told to. And a small minority who refused — but whose refusal, tragically in this case, changed little or nothing about the body count, because willing comrades simply covered the gap. Compare this to what is still transpiring during this COVID era.

I want to be careful here, because precision is the whole game. Browning assigns no percentages. There’s no way he can. And the “eager killers” are not a diagnosis. Enthusiasm for cruelty is not the clinical absence of conscience, but it’s part of it. So I am not going to claim that these three groups comprise the 4%, and the 96% who are the recruited plus the refusers, stamped and certified.

What I will tell you is that a serious historian, working from actual records of actual men, reaching for no theory of sociopathy at all, found the same three-way shape we see in Part I. The architecture doesn’t need to be imposed on the evidence. It rises up out of it.

D2D Take: The Holocaust was not carried out by 4% of Germany. But it was designed by a few and executed by many — the many being ordinary people who still felt the wrongness and did it anyway. That’s the uncomfortable warning.

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Machinery Named

Browning was working with history. The social psychologists were, at nearly the same time, working with volunteers in university basements — and they built the same picture, brick by brick.

Below is the short version: five research areas, five levers, one uncomfortable conclusion. Every one of them runs primarily on normal, conscience-bearing people. That is the point. These are not studies of the 4% primarily. They are studies of you and me.

The full table set is in Part I and includes a Stanford Prison caveat footnote.

Milgram shows that authority alone — a man in a white lab coat, no gun, no threat — can push two-thirds of ordinary people to deliver what they believe are lethal shocks to strangers. Asch shows that a group giving an obviously wrong answer can bend an individual into giving it too, against the evidence of his own eyes. Zimbardo’s prison study captures how fast a role can reshape behavior. Bandura shows we learn cruelty by watching it modeled. And the Bystander Effect studies show that the more of us are present, the less likely any one of us is to help — responsibility dissolves into the crowd until no one feels it.

String them together and we have the recruitment manual. Appeal to Authority supplies the order. Conformity supplies the cover. Role supplies the costume. Modeling supplies the example. Diffusion supplies the alibi.

None of these levers requires a primary sociopath to pull it. They can also be pulled by, the 96% who are potential secondary sociopaths — every time.

Who Designs the Machine

So if it is the many who actually run the machine, who builds it? Who writes the order the obedient follow? Who occupies the authority the conformists defer to and appeal to? Who designs the role the rest may step into?

This is where the 4% earn their name. They are not, mostly, the ones pulling triggers. Violence is loud and it gets caught; the primary sociopath who matters most for promulgating global dystopias are rarely the ones who end up on the evening news. This should sound familiar to all of us regarding the COVID-era scoundrels.

As one reader, a former junkyard owner named Dave, commented — with a lifetime of reading difficult customers — his surest tell for someone about to cheat him was the person’s endless complaint about how badly he is being treated by everyone. Not a menace. Self-pity. The story of a predator is that he casts himself as the victim.

And this can apply to groups of predators too: Weaponized, collective victimhood - when a people group perpetually claims victim status while systematically denying the harms they are causing others in society, and use that claimed victimhood to justify their ongoing aggression and domination. “We are the victims!” That’s a strong indicator of group predatory dynamics.

They Look Like Leadership

The dangerous primary sociopaths don’t look dangerous. They look like leadership. Consider what the D2D reader posting as ‘BlackSheep’ calls the functional psychopath, and what the psychologists Paul Babiak and Robert Hare describe as the “snake in a suit“ — the high-functioning individual whose lack of conscience, in the sufficient institutional setting, reads not as pathology but as decisiveness.

The willingness to lie without the tell. To discard an ally without the pang. To restructure a hospital’s treatment protocols to exclude ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, but mandate remdesivir. To allow for fake research to go on. To promote a colleague involved in corruption. To let sexual immorality continue. Without a flicker of the hesitation the rest of us would feel.

In systems that reward results and don’t ask about the cost to people, the conscienceless - the primary sociopaths - don’t get filtered out. They get promoted.

Another D2D commenter, named Josh — no ally of mine on much, and I’ll get to our disagreement in Part III — put the structural half of it better than I could. The real danger, he wrote, isn’t just individuals; it’s a system that rewards the extraction of value from other people while punishing the conscience that would slow it down.

Concentrate enough power in a structure like that, remove enough accountability, and you don’t need many architects. You need a few, well placed, and a machine that runs on everyone else.

That is the collision this series keeps circling. Is our problem the 4%, or is it the machine that selects for them? The honest answer is both, and the interface between them is the whole story: a small number who feel no remorse or guilt, positioned at the levers, amplified through a large number of us who do feel profound remorse, but comply anyway, and pay for it in our bodies.

That’s psycho-neuro-endocrine-immunological disease from conforming to ‘evil’. Some call it karma. Others call it Bio-logical™.

D2D Take: The 4% don’t have to be many, and they don’t have to be loud. They have to be placed — at the top of a hierarchy where the 96% have been trained to obey or ignore. Then the machine does the rest, and it does it with our hands.

The Way Out Is the Same Door

If this is grim, it is not closed — and the way out is the one Peggy showed us in Part I. Every one of those five research venues has a crack in it. Milgram’s most hopeful variation is the one I keep returning to: when a subject saw one other person like Peggy refuse first, obedience collapsed.

Reserve Police Battalion 101 had its small minority who wouldn’t fire. The crowd has its one person like Peggy who says the obvious thing out loud. The machine is powerful, but it is not sealed, and the thing that breaks it is not a purge. It is the visible dissent of one ordinary person, which gives the next one permission to refuse.

That is why they were called ordinary men. And it is why the people who stop the effects of primary and secondary sociopathy need to be ordinary too.

You answered yes. Part III asks the oldest question underneath all of this: is this finally just biology — or is it something the ancients called by another name?

Next: Part III — Yes, A Clever Man Invented the Gods. Four readers, a Greek fragment, and the question of whether “evil” always has been sociopathy waiting for a science.

❤️ Every heart pushes this past the architects of ‘evil’. Tap it to help prevent someone becoming one of the ‘ordinary men’.

🔄 Every restack is a potential ‘Peggy’. Spread this dissidence.

🎧 COVID-era truths stick when you hear them. Tap the audio player at the top to listen on the move.

💬 Comments welcome below. We read every one.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up.

← Missed them? Start with the question, Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture? then read Part I: The Reflex We Must Refuse

→ Continue to Part III: Yes, A Clever Man Invented the Gods