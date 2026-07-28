Part I asks us to refuse the reflex to extinguish the 4% of humans who are primary sociopaths. Part II shows us the machinery — how the 96% of us with consciences get recruited to run what the other 4% design. Which leaves the most primordial question of all, and it was raised in the comments on the foundational post for this three-part series, titled Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture?.

If we can now explain a great deal of what we have always called ‘evil’ in clinical terms — a heritable absence of conscience in the relatively small fraction of humans, the 4% — then what happens to ‘evil’? Is our supernatural idea of evil a Bio-illogical™ guess at something that is, in fact, Bio-logical™ — inherited, in the flesh?



Which raises the question this installment is really about: Is the devil a diagnosis?

D2D readers pressed this from four directions in their comments to the original question, and their objections are really one objection.

The Colloquy

One correspondent I respect in many ways — a physician on a separate platform of COVID-era dissident doctors and scientists — answered “Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture?“ with a serious objection:

Our natural rights, he argued, are not conventions to be revised at anyone’s pleasure. And the only real protection against the man who believes he is a god is our belief in the God who authored human dignity in the first place. Strip that away and, plausibly, nothing stands between us and a return to barbarism.

I agree entirely. Though I’d note that this correspondent’s sword cuts both ways: the man certain his god sanctions his cause - his Isms - can become the very self-appointed god he is warning us about. We’re focusing on primary and secondary sociopathy, but self-righteousness is also an ancient permission for cruelty.

Nonetheless, the doctor makes a strong argument, and it should be sharpened because there is a harder version of the problem sitting just underneath his: There are people who don’t believe natural rights are real to begin with.

Not the ethical persuasion that “The COVID-era deep-staters stole our rights” — but the unethical one: “There were never any rights to take to begin with; those are just comforting stories that we tell ourselves continuously.”

Once dignity becomes just a fiction we agreed to, it can be un-agreed to. And then my correspondent’s fear isn’t hypothetical. It’s discourse in the Overton Window destined to become unthinkable policy.

Our reader named Jack Dresden came at it from the other side of the same coin. My framework, he observed, is fundamentally materialist — biological circumstance determining moral reality. But in the biblical account we are all fallen, in degrees; the Law was given precisely because all human nature requires boundaries. Without an accurate spiritual analysis, he wrote, no amount of investigation arrives at a complete understanding of conscience.

Dave Scrimshaw brought the text itself: “Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron” (1 Timothy 4:2). Notice ‘conscience’ in the ancient script, well before science now tells us it is absent in 4%.

And David 1260 said the first essay reframed his thinking from “Evil” to sociopathy, and he asked the question that organizes this entire installment: “At the same time, though, I see the contemporary world as a spiritual battle with the powers of Evil. Is it possible to hold those two views simultaneously?”

I think so. And here is why.

Clever Men Invented the Gods

Around 400 BC, someone wrote a remarkable piece of theater. A fragment survives — forty-two lines quoted by Sextus Empiricus, who attributes it to Critias, an Athenian oligarch.

The speaker says that in the beginning human life was lawless and brutish, so men invented laws and punishments to restrain open violence. Let’s be reminded, from anthropology and archaeology, that humans have, from the start, lived as inherently tribal beings organized in kin-based groups rather than as isolated individuals.

But laws can only reach crimes committed by us (inherently tribal) beings in the open. And men still do wrong in secret. So plausibly, shrewd and clever men invented the gods long ago — beings who see everything, who hear every whisper, who know the thoughts of our hearts — precisely so that wrongdoers amongst us - whether primary sociopaths, or a portion of the 96% behaving sociopathically (secondarily, per Milgram experiments) - will fear being watched even when no one is watching.



This sounds familiar. Swap the all-seeing gods for the all-seeing lenses here in the COVID era — the Flock cameras on the corners, the traffic cameras, the license readers, the feeds nobody wants to admit are recording — and the machine seems identical.

But the eyes that watch everyone will control and discipline the people who are already behaving. The 4% architects aren’t afraid of the cameras. They build them.

(Featured on Tucker Carlson Books)

Twenty-four centuries ago, someone worked out that religious fear and terror could be engineered as a behavioral control system. And here is the paradox, the thing that has been sitting in that fragment the whole time.

The fear of the all-seeing eye works on the man who already feels guilty. It works on the 96% of us — the people who already don’t want to steal, who already flinch at the notion of mankind being mass-injected by modRNA, who lie awake over things nobody ever discovered. It does little or nothing whatsoever to the 4%, who feel no guilt to amplify and fear no gods they don’t believe are watching or don’t care if they are.

And notice the second turn, sharper than the first: the men who invent the watching gods are not themselves afraid of them. They know it’s a device. They are outside the fear machine they build. This is not a metaphor for the conscienceless. It is a description. Have you ever perceived one or more of them? Probably not, unless you are looking for them.

D2D Take: Perhaps every priesthood since Critias — and long before him — has aimed terror at the people who least need it. And same for every mandate, every compliance regime, every “trust the science” campaign of the COVID era. The Standard of Scare™ of the Allopathic Priesthood™ terrifies compliant physicians of conscience and never once touches the architects. Fauci is not afraid of Fauci’s rules.

🎯 A Word on the Man Being Grilled by the Senate Tomorrow

Tomorrow Anthony Fauci sits again before the Senate under subpoena, answering Senator Dr. Rand Paul — or not — for this COVID era.

We can’t pronounce the diagnosis of primary sociopathy. We don’t have the psychometrics, the scans, the clinical basis. But the pattern is fair to name: the man, and his NIH partners, wrote rules they did not fear, administered terror that never touched them, and who may still think they exist above the mechanisms of justice you and I are under.

Conscience absent, or conscience seared? We cannot say. The architecture doesn’t require us to read Fauci’s heart. Only that we stop looking away and start looking for the diagnosis — and to see, at last, being held to account while under oath tomorrow, if he perjures himself again before the American people and the rest of the world.

Written in Their Hearts

Now Paul’s answer, which is older than the objection.

“For when the Gentiles, which have not the law, do by nature the things contained in the law, these, having not the law, are a law unto themselves: which shew the work of the law written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness“ (Romans 2:14–15, KJV). Notice again, “conscience” by nature…written in their hearts” in the scriptures way before the science which now tells us that conscience is absent in 4% humans.

Note too that Paul is not describing an imposed rule. He’s describing something found—written in, not handed down as a story to believe. Standard equipment. And he says it of people who never received the Law at all.

Which raises the obvious problem: if the law is written in every heart, what about the 4% of people who are primary sociopaths, without consciences?

Here is the resolution, and it costs Scripture nothing. Paul is describing how the majority of human beings are made. Martha Stout, PhD, is describing what you find when you count. Some people are born unable to feel physical pain (the congenital insensitivity to pain) — a rare, documented condition. That doesn’t mean pain isn’t standard equipment. It means you can only lack something that was supposed to be there. Conscience is standard issue for the majority of us, but there is a defect rate. Both are true, and the second is what Paul’s sentence quietly predicts: you cannot be missing a ‘law’ that was never written in your heart.

Dave Scrimshaw’s verse does the other half of the work, and his instinct is better than my own first reading. A conscience seared with a hot iron — the Greek is kekaustēriasmenōn, branded, cauterized — is a conscience that was there and got burned out. That is not the 4%. That is Part II of this series. That is the seared conscience of the recruited: the battalion, the compliant staff, the physician with a medical conscience who knew but conformed anyway. It’s Milgram in Koine Greek, written eighteen centuries earlier.

So the text distinguishes exactly what the clinical literature distinguishes: those born without, and those who burned theirs away.

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The Demon and the Diagnosis

Another reader, JohnSmith, brought Rudolf Steiner’s “children of Ahriman” — beings who appear human but are inwardly devoid of conscience. Let’s take that seriously rather than wave at it, because it’s doing real work.

Read Steiner’s phrase as an archetype, and it is astonishingly accurate: the hard, remorseless, morally detached type who gives destructive systems their human faces. What the ancients lacked was not perception. They saw the phenomenon clearly. What they lacked was a name for it that didn’t require the supernatural: primary sociopathy.

But one correction, and it matters: They appear human because they are human. Not demons. Not a separate species. Not identifiable by red aura, horns, black costume, and pointed tail. The science describes low fear, low emotional reactivity, callousness, subtle or overt cruelty without remorse — in people who look ordinary, sound reasonable, and frequently charming. The danger is never that they stop looking human. It’s that harmful traits sit concealed behind an entirely normal presentation.

That correction is the moral spine of this whole series. The moment we make them monsters, we’re back at Part I’s reflex — and a monster can be exterminated, while a human being who is a primary sociopath must be recognized, resisted, and held to account.

🎯 Sidebar 1 — The Word No One Reaches For

Serious, intelligent people describe organized harm with real precision — and stop one word short.

Scholars name it: “unhinged” leaders, toxic leadership, dark-triad executives.

Historians name the recruitment: Browning’s ordinary men, conformity, deference.

Commentators name the villains: greedy, ‘souless’, inhumane globalists, oligarchs; the deep state.

Every one of them circles the same shape. None names the core: the small, stable fraction born without the brake called conscience.

Why? You cannot look for what you haven’t been told exists. Primary sociopathy, in the popular mind, means the man on the true-crime show — not the composed hospital executive, bureaucrat, researcher, or clergyman who may never have broken a law, but never feels a pang. So the mind reaches for what’s nearest: Dr. Evil, egotistical bastard, greedy zealot, nut job, GACROcrat.

Each names a manifestation of behaviors. None names the deficit.

Both Views at Once

So, David — yes. I think we can hold both, and I’d argue we must.

Human beings reach for the supernatural at the edge of ignorance. I do. But the history of science is the history of that edge moving. When Galileo argued the earth moved, the Catholic church persecuted and condemned him for it — and the earth went on moving. Comets were omens of doom. Lightning was divine wrath; now it’s electrical potential (and it is no less awesome for being understood). Sleep paralysis and seizures were demonic assaults. Epidemic diseases were from miasmas and curses.



Each time, the naturalistic account replaces the supernatural one as a mechanism, without settling the older question of origin and ramifications.

Conscience may be the same. That it is Bio-logical™ — inherited, embodied, standard-issue in ninety-six out of a hundred Homo sapiens. But that does not demote it beneath the soul. It locates where the soul meets the flesh. Dr. Stout herself writes that conscience is the place where psychology and spirituality meet: through our genes, our brains, and perhaps our very souls. The forbid isn’t hovering above the animal. It’s in the animal, installed at the factory.



Here’s where I land, and you’re free to land elsewhere: I think the forbid is installed by a Maker, and that the Maker is Love — simple enough that a dying thief with a conscience can see it from his cross, with little or no creed, learning, or time, in the last hour of his life. Recognition of Love doesn’t require a seminary. Never did. Never will.

But there were two thieves on that hill, and only the one turned. Which leaves the question this whole series finally cannot answer. Since science indicates that conscience is something we of the 96% are born with, what of the 4% who are born without it — the people who have no fear of a God and feel no guilt to drive them to repent?

Are the primary sociopaths condemned? I don’t know. I don’t think medicine knows, and I’m not certain theology does either, since best I can tell, contemporary theology hasn’t caught up with the science of sociopathy. Somewhere past the last thing the science can measure and the last thing anyone can prove, those people stand alone with the Maker — and what Love or lack thereof passes between them is above my pay grade, and probably yours too.

Some of What Binds Us

All of which is the quarrel this series has always had with the fashionable claim that our restraints are somehow revisable fictions. Money is an imagined order. Nations are social constructs. We can outlaw and eliminate a currency by Tuesday. But we cannot legislate a conscience into the 4% who don’t have one, and we cannot legislate one out of the 96%. Some of what binds us is never up for a vote.

And to my physician correspondent, who voiced his: you are right that faith protects and unites. But only-ness gives the 4% too much credit. Recognition protects too. That is Martha Stout’s hope and mine — that people of conscience, simply by learning to see the ones who have none, can blunt their effect and shield the people they love. No theology holds a monopoly on that defense, and no playbook can switch it off. But first we have to see it.

D2D Take: Conscience is the moral compass of consciousness. Its absence does not dim awareness — it reveals the primary sociopath’s cold clarity: they know they lack it, and feel no remorse about that either.

🎯 Sidebar 2 — Aiming at the Wrong Target

Watch what happens when the same well-meaning people propose a remedy:

Be kind.

Come together.

Recognize our common humanity.

Every word of it is aimed at people who already have a conscience — which is exactly why it never reaches the ones who don’t.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You cannot appeal to the empathy of someone born without it.

The blessed peacemakers aren’t wrong. They’re aiming at the wrong target — the same error every priesthood since Critias has made: terror, or tenderness, pointed at the 96% who aren’t the primary problem.

As one D2D reader put it: Once you see this, you can’t unsee it. The trouble is seeing it in the first place.

What D2D Readers Answered

You said yes: we have a sociopathic culture. Over three installments we’ve refused the purge, named the machinery, and located the thing itself — inherited, embodied, ancient, and now speakable.

None of that closes the door. The 4% are still here, and still placed, and still followed. But the 96% are also still here, still flinching, still lying awake, still occasionally standing up, like our reader Peggy, in the meeting and saying no — to the modRNA “vaccines,’ to the mandate, to all of it — out loud while everyone watches.

Clever men invented gods to frighten people who were never the problem. We don’t need to be frightened. We need to be able to see the architects. And now you’ve four installments teaching you how we can.

← Start at the beginning: Do We Have a Sociopathic Culture? Then to Parts I, II and III inspired by D2D readers’ comments: Part I: The Reflex We Must Refuse · Part II: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Evil

❤️ Every heart pushes this dissent beyond COVID-era clever men. Tap it — it matters.

🔄 Every restack is a circuit breaker that brings increased awareness to sociopathy. Spread the resistance.

🎧 COVID-era truth sticks best when you hear it. Tap the audio player at the top — listen on the move.

💬 Comments welcome below. This series was built from yours.

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First, do no harm. Second, speak up.