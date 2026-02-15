Your Pediatrician’s Trade Association (AAP) Is Being Sued for Racketeering. A D2D Doctor-Reader Is the Plaintiff.
Sunday Subversion: Courage to Comment — Issue #25 | February 15, 2026
This week brought a co-plaintiff in a federal RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, a sharp-eyed correction to last week’s bombshell, a Disney villain who moonlights as a vicar, and the revelation that the government paid doctors $44,000 each to adopt the very Electronic Health Records they now despise.
D2D readers: still an excellent intelligence network that doesn’t technically exist.
Swamp Fox Prescribes Freedom
Dr. KP Stoller, MD writes: “I am a co-plaintiff suing the CDC over the vaccine schedule and in another action, the AAP in a RICO lawsuit for lying about the safety of vaccines. I just want you to know I stand with you.”
And Dr. Stoller, D2D stands with you! If you’re willing and able to share the full version of your true story of medical dissidence with D2D readers, please let us know.
For readers unfamiliar: Dr. Stoller is a co-plaintiff in two federal lawsuits that could reshape American medicine. First, Thomas v. Monarez (filed August 2025, U.S. District Court for D.C.) challenges the constitutionality of the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule — the most aggressive in the world at 72+ doses — arguing the CDC failed its statutory duty to study cumulative effects. His co-plaintiffs include Dr. Paul Thomas and Stand for Health Freedom.
Second, Children’s Health Defense v. American Academy of Pediatrics alleges the AAP participated in a decades-long RICO (!) scheme to defraud the public about vaccine safety by accepting pharmaceutical funding and suppressing safety concerns.
Is Your Pediatrician a Racketeer?
Meanwhile, the AAP is simultaneously suing the CDC to restore the vaccine schedule that was recently pared down under Secretary Kennedy.
So: Dr. Stoller sues the AAP for lying about vaccine safety. The AAP sues the CDC to put all 72+ doses back on the schedule - because The $cience™ wants its jab market back!
You can’t make this up.
Swamp Fox Mutual Admiration Society:
Dr. C.P. Negri, NMD (Naturopath) writes: “The Swamp Fox was one of my childhood heroes, too. I took a turn in the road and became The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. You are a kindred spirit, and it is an honor to read your words.”
For readers who don’t know the Scarecrow: Dr. Christopher Syn was a respectable vicar by day who donned a terrifying scarecrow mask by night to lead his “Night Riders” — protecting impoverished parishioners from the King’s oppressive taxes and press gangs. Disney produced a miniseries about it in 1964—back when the company still celebrated dissidents rather than political correctness and pronouns.
The Swamp Fox and the Scarecrow - kindred spirits across centuries.
Dr. Sheri Weinstein, MD writes: “D2D is not only a site where dissidents can share their frustrations, but it also helps us to organize and build on the work that sister organizations have done.”
Sheri flagged Stand for Health Freedom — and, as above, it turns out SHF is a co-plaintiff with Dr. Stoller in the CDC lawsuit against the vaccine schedule. Since 2019, SHF has empowered over 966,000 individuals to contact elected officials directly, generating 6.5 million actions through its zero-barrier advocacy portal. Two readers, one comment section, one federal lawsuit. The intelligence network strikes again.
68,697 Allies You Didn’t Know You Had
Jason Brain — who sparked last week’s Hope Accord investigation (calling for the suspension of all COVID-19 mRNA products) — returned with a sharp-eyed follow-up. He notes that Bhattacharya’s X post reads “I now intend to sign” rather than confirming he signed, and that the Hope Accord doesn’t publicly display its full signatory list.
Fair point. What we know: Bhattacharya publicly declared his intent to sign after being persuaded by Fraiman, promoted the Accord on X, and participated in a Hoover Institution discussion about it. Whether the formal signature was completed isn’t publicly verifiable — but the public endorsement is on the record, and the accountability question stands. If anything, it sharpens: if he didn’t follow through on his public commitment, why not? And either way, he now runs the NIH. We hope he’ll sign our petition too - A MORATORIUM ON MASS-DEPLOYED mRNA/modRNA GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS.
How the Favor Bank Operates — Part 2
Peter Tomkinson writes: “To join the club, you have to want to join and allow yourself to be enticed and show ‘willing’ to play by the club rules. It's subtle, seduction by whatever means, and there is a point of no return most wouldn’t see or care about.”
Toolste raises the stakes: “I dunno: I think you can be ambivalent and they will find your weakness.”
The distinction matters. Tomkinson describes willing recruits — the 4% of humans who are sociopaths and rise naturally within captured systems. Toolste describes the rest of us — the ambivalent, the naïve, the “just following orders” crowd. The Favor Bank doesn’t need volunteers. It scouts. The same dynamic operates in the Allopathic Priesthood™: play by the guild rules of therapeutic nihilism - enforced patent drug use only, vaccinism, Maintenance of Certification, DEI - or be excommunicated. The ghost of Rockefeller is still pleased (assuming he has a soul).
MSB writes: “It’s hard not to think this is really all an example of a process of selling one’s soul.”
Yuval Noah Harari says humans are “hackable animals” with no soul to sell. If that’s true, the Favor Bank’s entire business model collapses. Convenient theology for those in the business of buying and selling them.
Dr. John Day, MD writes: “Some of us just accepted firing for ‘vaccine refusal’, so we were ejected from the game...”
Dr. Day was an early-treating family physician at an Austin public health clinic — HCQ, ivermectin, zinc, the works. He was planting winter vegetables in the garden he maintained for his coworkers when the administration fired him in October 2021 for refusing the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine.” Some people are simply untargetable — and that terrifies the Favor Bank. See Dr. Day’s full account.
Dave Scrimshaw writes: “’ When Bill Maher endorses QAnon, the world is changing.’ Was he live, or was it Memorex?”
For readers under 50: that’s a reference to the classic cassette tape commercial. Dave isn’t suggesting a deepfake — he’s expressing disbelief that the world has gotten strange enough for Maher to sound like a conspiracy theorist. The answer is: yes, it really happened.
Roberto shared Alexander Dugin’s “Epsteino-Centric Model” — a sociopolitical analysis of what the author calls the “Western Power Core.” The framework’s concept of “Diverse Entry Points” takes on particular significance in the context of Epstein’s Favor Bank. Roberto, these insights will help shape upcoming installments.
Three Robots Walk Into a Clinic
YorktownOct19 writes: “Electronic ‘Health’ Records are a menace... There were $44,000 bribes given early on to adopt them... I typed my own notes, because under the early voice-transcribed models, the chart wrote terrible stuff, some of it incomprehensible, some pornographic.”
She’s right about the money. Thanks to Obama’s HITECH Act of 2009, physicians were offered up to $44,000 through Medicare (or $63,750 through Medicaid) to adopt EHRs — and then penalized those who didn’t with Medicare reimbursement cuts.
The $cience™ word for “bribe followed by punishment” is “incentive program.” And guess who paid for it. You did. As for the pornographic transcriptions — Dr. Y, we need those examples. For science.
She also writes: “I do not want any visible robots. Actually, we have some that are actual human robots, but the mechanical ones are even worse.”
AI recently passed multiple medical board certifications and the U.S. Bar Exam. If artificial intelligence can now do what physicians spent decades training for, perhaps the question isn’t whether robots will replace doctors — but whether the system has been turning doctors into robots all along.
This Week’s Thank-You Roll Call
Dr. Delina H Bishop, MD: “I could not love this essay more!!! 👏👏👏💪💪💪” — Stephanie Pappas: “Great info and well presented. Absolutely spot on.” — CelticJedi: “Marvelous breakdown and analysis.” — Emily: “Brilliant article!!” — Sandy K and Dr. Mitchell Fleisher, MD both chimed in on Photons Over Phones. Thank you all — and please Share and Restack. It’s how we grow.
M Green caught a typo in Favor Bank Part 2. Sharp eye — fixed. Thank you.
Dr. Mitchell Fleisher Writes on Swamp Fox:
“We must not allow this unfortunate era of evil, woke, satanic, socialist idiocracy to overcome our God-given liberty... ‘Give me liberty or give me death!’... I’m in, amen!”
Amen, Dr. Fleisher. The “evil, woke, satanic, socialist idiocracy” he describes has a clinical name: institutional sociopathy — systems that have lost the capacity for empathy, conscience, and moral reasoning while retaining the capacity for power. The reasons are well documented in David Horowitz's The Enemy Within.
Never before have we as doctors and patients so appreciated the First Amendment — unique to America, and perhaps the instrument that helps save the world from the global tyranny that sociopaths in positions of power have engineered.
“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Corinthians 3:17).
❤️ The algorithm prefers you stay silent. Hit “Like” to dissent.
🔁 They can’t censor what your audience shares. Restack it.
I also emailed the Institute for Justice. O.B. Gesese spoke with me on the phone after reading my email to them. He said they are getting more and more complaints about fingerprinting people not accused/suspected of any crime. Just an anti 4th Amendment dragnet. Go to their website-just type in "Institute for Justice" and you'll find it, and lodge a complaint. Mr Gesese did not say they would take up the case, but the Institute for Justice is showing more interest in how our 4th Amendment rights are being sliced away every day. "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."
Here is the Fl House of "Representatives."
FLORIDA HOUSE OF “REPRESENTATIVES”. ALL TELEPHONE NUMBERS BEGIN WITH 850-717. Addresses all are a number, then either “The Capitol” (Cap) OR “House Office Building” (HOB) Street address is 402 South Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300.
Speaker Daniel Perez R 420 The Capitol 5000
Speaker Pro Tem Wyman Duggan R 422 Cap 5012
General Counsel Adam Brink 401 HOB 5500
Shane G. Abbott R 200 HOB 5005
Jon Albert R 1301 Cap 5048
Daniel Antonio Alvarez R 412 HOB 5069
Adam Anderson R 209 HOB 5057
Robert Alexander Andrade R 214 Cap 5002
Bruce Hadley Antone D 1101 Cap 5041
Wallace Aristide D 1402 Cap 5107
Jessica Baker R 300 HOB 5017
Douglas Mike Bankson R 200 HOB 5039
Webster Barnaby R 317 Cap 5029
Robin Bartleman D 407 HOB 5103
Fabian Basabe R 200 HOB 5106
Yvette Benarroch R 1401 Cap 5081
Kimberly Berfield R 313 HOB 5058
Dean Black R 402 HOB 5015
Omar Blanco R 1302 Cap 5115
Erika Booth R 1301 Cap 5035
David Borrero R 412 HOB 5111
Adam Botana R 303 HOB 5080
Nathan Boyles R 1401 Cap 5003
Robert A Brackett R 209 HOB 5034
Robert Charles Brannan III R 317 Cap 5010
James Buchanan R 418 Cap 5074
Demi Busatta R 222 Cap 5114
Daryl Campbell R 1102 Cap 5099
Jennifer Canady R 418 Cap 5050
Hillary Cassel R 212 Cap 5101
Ryan Chamberlin R 1401 Cap 5024
Kevin Chambliss D 407 HOB 5117
Linda Chaney R 303 HOB 5061
Nan Cobb R 1401 Cap 5026
Willliam Conerly R 1401 Cap 5072
Lindsay Cross D 1101 Cap 5060
Dan Daley D 403 HOB 5096
Kimberly Daniels D 400 HOB 5014
Fentrice Driscoll D 316 Cap 5067
Lisa Dunkley D 1003 Cap 5097
Jervonte Edmonds D 1101 Cap 5088
Anna Eskamani D 407 HOB 5042
Tiffany Esposito R 313 HOB 5077
Tom Fabricio R 319 Cap 5110
Gallop Franklin II D 1003 Cap 5008
Ashley Viola Gantt D 1101 Cap 5109
Sam Garrison R 422 Cap 5011
Richard Gentry R 1302 Cap 5027
Ann Gerwig R 1301 Cap 5093
Mike Giallombardo R 214 HOB 5079
Karen Gonzalez Pittman R 212 CAP 5065
Michael Gottlieb D 403 HOB 5102
Peggy Gossett-Seidman R 212 Cap 5091
Sam Greco R 1401 Cap 5019
Philip Wayne Griffitts Jr R 303 HOB 5006
J.J. Grow R 1302 Cap 5023
Jennifer Harris D 1102 Cap 5044
Dianne Hart-Lowman D 403 HOB 5063
Yvonne Hayes Hinson D 1102 Cap 5021
Brian Hodgers R 1401 Cap 5032
Jeff Holcomb R 315 HOB 5053
Christine Hunschofsky D 329 Cap 5095
Berny Jacques R 303 HOB 5059
Chad Johnson R 1302 Cap 5022
Dotie Joseph D 407 HOB 5108
Kim Kendall R 1301 Cap 5018
Jennifer Kincart Jonsson R 1302 5049
Traci Koster R 412 HOB 5066
Chip LaMarca R 214 HOB 5100
Rob Long D 1102 Cap 5090
Johanna Lopez D 407 HOB 5043
Randall S. Maggard R 322 Cap 5054
Patt Maney R 222 Cap 5004
Lawrence McClure R 418 Cap 5068
Fiona McFarland R 303 HOB 5073
Lauren Melo R 209 HOB 5082
Kiyan Michael R 300 HOB 5016
Monique Miller R 1301 Cap 5033
James Vernon Mooney Jr R 334 Cap 5120
Danny Nix Jr R 1301 Cap 5075
Angela Nixon D 1102 Cap 5013
Vanessa Oliver R 1401 Cap 5076
Tobin Rogers Overdorf R 402 HOB 5085
Michael Owen R 1302 p 5070
Bill Partington R 1301Cap 5028
Daniel Perez R 420 Cap 5000
Jenna Persons-Mulicka R 222 Cap 5078
Rachel Saunders Plakon R 200 HOB 5036
Sausan Plasencia R 334 Cap 5037
Juan Carlos Porras R 334 Cap 5119
Michele K Rayner D 407 HOB 5062
Mike Redondo R 1301 Cap 5118
Alex Rizo R 313 HOB 5112
Felicia Simone Robinson D 1003 Cap 5104
William Robinson Jr R 303 HOB 5071
Mitch Rosenwald D 1402 Cap 5098
Michelle Salzman R 214 HOB 5001
Judson Sapp R 1301 Cap 5020
Jaason Shoaf R 222 Cap 5007
Tylier I Sirois R 322 Cap 5031
Kelly Skidmore D 316 Cap 5092
David Smith R 402 HOB 5038
John Snyder R 222 Cap 5086
Leonard Spencer D 1402 Cap 5045
Paula A. Stark 200 HOB 5047
Kevin M. Steel R 315 HOB 5055
Allison Tant D 329 Cap 5009
Debra Tendrick D 1402 5089
Josie Tomkow R 418 Cap 5051
Dana Trabulsy R 313 HOB 5084
Chase Tramont R 214 HOB 5030
Kaylee Tuck R 209 HOB 5083
Jose Alvarez D 1402 Cap 5046
Susan L. Valdes R 334 Cap 5064
Meg Weinberger R 1401 Cap 5094
Marie Paule Woodson D 223 Cap 5105
Taylor Michael Yarkosky R 319 Cap 5025
Bradford Troy Yeager R 214 HOB 5056
RaShon Young D 1402 5004