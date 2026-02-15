This week brought a co-plaintiff in a federal RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, a sharp-eyed correction to last week’s bombshell, a Disney villain who moonlights as a vicar, and the revelation that the government paid doctors $44,000 each to adopt the very Electronic Health Records they now despise.

D2D readers: still an excellent intelligence network that doesn’t technically exist.

Dr. KP Stoller, MD writes: “I am a co-plaintiff suing the CDC over the vaccine schedule and in another action, the AAP in a RICO lawsuit for lying about the safety of vaccines. I just want you to know I stand with you.”

And Dr. Stoller, D2D stands with you! If you’re willing and able to share the full version of your true story of medical dissidence with D2D readers, please let us know.

For readers unfamiliar: Dr. Stoller is a co-plaintiff in two federal lawsuits that could reshape American medicine. First, Thomas v. Monarez (filed August 2025, U.S. District Court for D.C.) challenges the constitutionality of the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule — the most aggressive in the world at 72+ doses — arguing the CDC failed its statutory duty to study cumulative effects. His co-plaintiffs include Dr. Paul Thomas and Stand for Health Freedom.

Second, Children’s Health Defense v. American Academy of Pediatrics alleges the AAP participated in a decades-long RICO (!) scheme to defraud the public about vaccine safety by accepting pharmaceutical funding and suppressing safety concerns.



Is Your Pediatrician a Racketeer?

Meanwhile, the AAP is simultaneously suing the CDC to restore the vaccine schedule that was recently pared down under Secretary Kennedy.

So: Dr. Stoller sues the AAP for lying about vaccine safety. The AAP sues the CDC to put all 72+ doses back on the schedule - because The $cience™ wants its jab market back!

You can’t make this up.

Swamp Fox Mutual Admiration Society:

Dr. C.P. Negri, NMD (Naturopath) writes: “The Swamp Fox was one of my childhood heroes, too. I took a turn in the road and became The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. You are a kindred spirit, and it is an honor to read your words.”

For readers who don’t know the Scarecrow: Dr. Christopher Syn was a respectable vicar by day who donned a terrifying scarecrow mask by night to lead his “Night Riders” — protecting impoverished parishioners from the King’s oppressive taxes and press gangs. Disney produced a miniseries about it in 1964—back when the company still celebrated dissidents rather than political correctness and pronouns.

The Swamp Fox and the Scarecrow - kindred spirits across centuries.

Dr. Sheri Weinstein, MD writes: “D2D is not only a site where dissidents can share their frustrations, but it also helps us to organize and build on the work that sister organizations have done.”

Sheri flagged Stand for Health Freedom — and, as above, it turns out SHF is a co-plaintiff with Dr. Stoller in the CDC lawsuit against the vaccine schedule. Since 2019, SHF has empowered over 966,000 individuals to contact elected officials directly, generating 6.5 million actions through its zero-barrier advocacy portal. Two readers, one comment section, one federal lawsuit. The intelligence network strikes again.

Jason Brain — who sparked last week’s Hope Accord investigation (calling for the suspension of all COVID-19 mRNA products) — returned with a sharp-eyed follow-up. He notes that Bhattacharya’s X post reads “I now intend to sign” rather than confirming he signed, and that the Hope Accord doesn’t publicly display its full signatory list.

Fair point. What we know: Bhattacharya publicly declared his intent to sign after being persuaded by Fraiman, promoted the Accord on X, and participated in a Hoover Institution discussion about it. Whether the formal signature was completed isn’t publicly verifiable — but the public endorsement is on the record, and the accountability question stands. If anything, it sharpens: if he didn’t follow through on his public commitment, why not? And either way, he now runs the NIH. We hope he’ll sign our petition too - A MORATORIUM ON MASS-DEPLOYED mRNA/modRNA GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS.

Peter Tomkinson writes: “To join the club, you have to want to join and allow yourself to be enticed and show ‘willing’ to play by the club rules. It's subtle, seduction by whatever means, and there is a point of no return most wouldn’t see or care about.”

Toolste raises the stakes: “I dunno: I think you can be ambivalent and they will find your weakness.”

The distinction matters. Tomkinson describes willing recruits — the 4% of humans who are sociopaths and rise naturally within captured systems. Toolste describes the rest of us — the ambivalent, the naïve, the “just following orders” crowd. The Favor Bank doesn’t need volunteers. It scouts. The same dynamic operates in the Allopathic Priesthood™: play by the guild rules of therapeutic nihilism - enforced patent drug use only, vaccinism, Maintenance of Certification, DEI - or be excommunicated. The ghost of Rockefeller is still pleased (assuming he has a soul).

MSB writes: “It’s hard not to think this is really all an example of a process of selling one’s soul.”

Yuval Noah Harari says humans are “hackable animals” with no soul to sell. If that’s true, the Favor Bank’s entire business model collapses. Convenient theology for those in the business of buying and selling them.

Dr. John Day, MD writes: “Some of us just accepted firing for ‘vaccine refusal’, so we were ejected from the game...”

Dr. Day was an early-treating family physician at an Austin public health clinic — HCQ, ivermectin, zinc, the works. He was planting winter vegetables in the garden he maintained for his coworkers when the administration fired him in October 2021 for refusing the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine.” Some people are simply untargetable — and that terrifies the Favor Bank. See Dr. Day’s full account.

Dave Scrimshaw writes: “’ When Bill Maher endorses QAnon, the world is changing.’ Was he live, or was it Memorex?”

For readers under 50: that’s a reference to the classic cassette tape commercial. Dave isn’t suggesting a deepfake — he’s expressing disbelief that the world has gotten strange enough for Maher to sound like a conspiracy theorist. The answer is: yes, it really happened.

Roberto shared Alexander Dugin’s “Epsteino-Centric Model” — a sociopolitical analysis of what the author calls the “Western Power Core.” The framework’s concept of “Diverse Entry Points” takes on particular significance in the context of Epstein’s Favor Bank. Roberto, these insights will help shape upcoming installments.

YorktownOct19 writes: “Electronic ‘Health’ Records are a menace... There were $44,000 bribes given early on to adopt them... I typed my own notes, because under the early voice-transcribed models, the chart wrote terrible stuff, some of it incomprehensible, some pornographic.”

She’s right about the money. Thanks to Obama’s HITECH Act of 2009, physicians were offered up to $44,000 through Medicare (or $63,750 through Medicaid) to adopt EHRs — and then penalized those who didn’t with Medicare reimbursement cuts.

The $cience™ word for “bribe followed by punishment” is “incentive program.” And guess who paid for it. You did. As for the pornographic transcriptions — Dr. Y, we need those examples. For science.

She also writes: “I do not want any visible robots. Actually, we have some that are actual human robots, but the mechanical ones are even worse.”

AI recently passed multiple medical board certifications and the U.S. Bar Exam. If artificial intelligence can now do what physicians spent decades training for, perhaps the question isn’t whether robots will replace doctors — but whether the system has been turning doctors into robots all along.

And RU Robo-Therapy-Ready?

This Week’s Thank-You Roll Call

Dr. Delina H Bishop, MD: “I could not love this essay more!!! 👏👏👏💪💪💪” — Stephanie Pappas: “Great info and well presented. Absolutely spot on.” — CelticJedi: “Marvelous breakdown and analysis.” — Emily: “Brilliant article!!” — Sandy K and Dr. Mitchell Fleisher, MD both chimed in on Photons Over Phones. Thank you all — and please Share and Restack. It’s how we grow.

M Green caught a typo in Favor Bank Part 2. Sharp eye — fixed. Thank you.

Dr. Mitchell Fleisher Writes on Swamp Fox :

“We must not allow this unfortunate era of evil, woke, satanic, socialist idiocracy to overcome our God-given liberty... ‘Give me liberty or give me death!’... I’m in, amen!”

Amen, Dr. Fleisher. The “evil, woke, satanic, socialist idiocracy” he describes has a clinical name: institutional sociopathy — systems that have lost the capacity for empathy, conscience, and moral reasoning while retaining the capacity for power. The reasons are well documented in David Horowitz's The Enemy Within.

Never before have we as doctors and patients so appreciated the First Amendment — unique to America, and perhaps the instrument that helps save the world from the global tyranny that sociopaths in positions of power have engineered.

“Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Corinthians 3:17).

