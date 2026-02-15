Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
18h

I also emailed the Institute for Justice. O.B. Gesese spoke with me on the phone after reading my email to them. He said they are getting more and more complaints about fingerprinting people not accused/suspected of any crime. Just an anti 4th Amendment dragnet. Go to their website-just type in "Institute for Justice" and you'll find it, and lodge a complaint. Mr Gesese did not say they would take up the case, but the Institute for Justice is showing more interest in how our 4th Amendment rights are being sliced away every day. "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
18h

Here is the Fl House of "Representatives."

FLORIDA HOUSE OF “REPRESENTATIVES”. ALL TELEPHONE NUMBERS BEGIN WITH 850-717. Addresses all are a number, then either “The Capitol” (Cap) OR “House Office Building” (HOB) Street address is 402 South Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1300.

Speaker Daniel Perez R 420 The Capitol 5000

Speaker Pro Tem Wyman Duggan R 422 Cap 5012

General Counsel Adam Brink 401 HOB 5500

Shane G. Abbott R 200 HOB 5005

Jon Albert R 1301 Cap 5048

Daniel Antonio Alvarez R 412 HOB 5069

Adam Anderson R 209 HOB 5057

Robert Alexander Andrade R 214 Cap 5002

Bruce Hadley Antone D 1101 Cap 5041

Wallace Aristide D 1402 Cap 5107

Jessica Baker R 300 HOB 5017

Douglas Mike Bankson R 200 HOB 5039

Webster Barnaby R 317 Cap 5029

Robin Bartleman D 407 HOB 5103

Fabian Basabe R 200 HOB 5106

Yvette Benarroch R 1401 Cap 5081

Kimberly Berfield R 313 HOB 5058

Dean Black R 402 HOB 5015

Omar Blanco R 1302 Cap 5115

Erika Booth R 1301 Cap 5035

David Borrero R 412 HOB 5111

Adam Botana R 303 HOB 5080

Nathan Boyles R 1401 Cap 5003

Robert A Brackett R 209 HOB 5034

Robert Charles Brannan III R 317 Cap 5010

James Buchanan R 418 Cap 5074

Demi Busatta R 222 Cap 5114

Daryl Campbell R 1102 Cap 5099

Jennifer Canady R 418 Cap 5050

Hillary Cassel R 212 Cap 5101

Ryan Chamberlin R 1401 Cap 5024

Kevin Chambliss D 407 HOB 5117

Linda Chaney R 303 HOB 5061

Nan Cobb R 1401 Cap 5026

Willliam Conerly R 1401 Cap 5072

Lindsay Cross D 1101 Cap 5060

Dan Daley D 403 HOB 5096

Kimberly Daniels D 400 HOB 5014

Fentrice Driscoll D 316 Cap 5067

Lisa Dunkley D 1003 Cap 5097

Jervonte Edmonds D 1101 Cap 5088

Anna Eskamani D 407 HOB 5042

Tiffany Esposito R 313 HOB 5077

Tom Fabricio R 319 Cap 5110

Gallop Franklin II D 1003 Cap 5008

Ashley Viola Gantt D 1101 Cap 5109

Sam Garrison R 422 Cap 5011

Richard Gentry R 1302 Cap 5027

Ann Gerwig R 1301 Cap 5093

Mike Giallombardo R 214 HOB 5079

Karen Gonzalez Pittman R 212 CAP 5065

Michael Gottlieb D 403 HOB 5102

Peggy Gossett-Seidman R 212 Cap 5091

Sam Greco R 1401 Cap 5019

Philip Wayne Griffitts Jr R 303 HOB 5006

J.J. Grow R 1302 Cap 5023

Jennifer Harris D 1102 Cap 5044

Dianne Hart-Lowman D 403 HOB 5063

Yvonne Hayes Hinson D 1102 Cap 5021

Brian Hodgers R 1401 Cap 5032

Jeff Holcomb R 315 HOB 5053

Christine Hunschofsky D 329 Cap 5095

Berny Jacques R 303 HOB 5059

Chad Johnson R 1302 Cap 5022

Dotie Joseph D 407 HOB 5108

Kim Kendall R 1301 Cap 5018

Jennifer Kincart Jonsson R 1302 5049

Traci Koster R 412 HOB 5066

Chip LaMarca R 214 HOB 5100

Rob Long D 1102 Cap 5090

Johanna Lopez D 407 HOB 5043

Randall S. Maggard R 322 Cap 5054

Patt Maney R 222 Cap 5004

Lawrence McClure R 418 Cap 5068

Fiona McFarland R 303 HOB 5073

Lauren Melo R 209 HOB 5082

Kiyan Michael R 300 HOB 5016

Monique Miller R 1301 Cap 5033

James Vernon Mooney Jr R 334 Cap 5120

Danny Nix Jr R 1301 Cap 5075

Angela Nixon D 1102 Cap 5013

Vanessa Oliver R 1401 Cap 5076

Tobin Rogers Overdorf R 402 HOB 5085

Michael Owen R 1302 p 5070

Bill Partington R 1301Cap 5028

Daniel Perez R 420 Cap 5000

Jenna Persons-Mulicka R 222 Cap 5078

Rachel Saunders Plakon R 200 HOB 5036

Sausan Plasencia R 334 Cap 5037

Juan Carlos Porras R 334 Cap 5119

Michele K Rayner D 407 HOB 5062

Mike Redondo R 1301 Cap 5118

Alex Rizo R 313 HOB 5112

Felicia Simone Robinson D 1003 Cap 5104

William Robinson Jr R 303 HOB 5071

Mitch Rosenwald D 1402 Cap 5098

Michelle Salzman R 214 HOB 5001

Judson Sapp R 1301 Cap 5020

Jaason Shoaf R 222 Cap 5007

Tylier I Sirois R 322 Cap 5031

Kelly Skidmore D 316 Cap 5092

David Smith R 402 HOB 5038

John Snyder R 222 Cap 5086

Leonard Spencer D 1402 Cap 5045

Paula A. Stark 200 HOB 5047

Kevin M. Steel R 315 HOB 5055

Allison Tant D 329 Cap 5009

Debra Tendrick D 1402 5089

Josie Tomkow R 418 Cap 5051

Dana Trabulsy R 313 HOB 5084

Chase Tramont R 214 HOB 5030

Kaylee Tuck R 209 HOB 5083

Jose Alvarez D 1402 Cap 5046

Susan L. Valdes R 334 Cap 5064

Meg Weinberger R 1401 Cap 5094

Marie Paule Woodson D 223 Cap 5105

Taylor Michael Yarkosky R 319 Cap 5025

Bradford Troy Yeager R 214 HOB 5056

RaShon Young D 1402 5004

