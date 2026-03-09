Foundation Stone Series — Part 1 of 3

Sixty-six million Christian Zionists. A well-funded cartel of Vaccinists. Two ideological captures. One pattern. Tucker Carlson named it abroad. We’ve been documenting it in medicine.

The bombs are falling on Iran. American sailors are in the Gulf. At least six Americans are already dead. And Tucker Carlson just delivered what may be the most important monologue of his career.

Religious War (monologue and interview): Watch it. All of it. Regardless of your religious beliefs or lack thereof.

Then come back here, because as a physician who has spent years documenting ideological capture in American medicine, I want to tell you something: I’ve seen this movie before.

Not in a theater. In hospitals. In medical board hearings. In the silence of colleagues who stop returning texts when the evidence gets uncomfortable. The architecture of what Tucker describes — ideological vanguards steering massive institutions toward catastrophe while silencing everyone who objects — is not new. It is, in fact, the defining story of COVID-era medicine. And it is happening again, at the civilizational scale, right now, in the Middle East.

The Pattern

In medicine, determined Vaccinists — believers in Vaccinism — have captured the institutional machinery of American healthcare, called their ideology The $cience™, and are systematically destroying the careers of physicians who dissent. The generals who warned them — McCullough, Milhoan, Marik, Kory, and many others — have been court-martialed in slow motion - licenses pulled, hospital privileges revoked, reputations incinerated.

In foreign policy, Tucker documents a different determined minority — End Times Christian Zionists embedded in the Pentagon, the Cabinet, and the evangelical megachurch network — who appear to have steered Trump and We The People into war with Iran. The generals who warned them fared no better.

According to independent analyst Brandon Weichert, General Dan Cain — Trump’s own hand-picked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs — reportedly warned the President directly that this operation would not go as expected. He was ignored. Vice Admiral Fred Kacher, director of the Joint Staff, reportedly warned about the consequences of attacking Iran — and was removed from one of the Pentagon’s most important three-star posts after just 90 days on the job. (The Hill)



The parallel to COVID-era physician persecutions and removals writes itself: Different domains. Different ‘isms’. Identical architecture.

The Numbers Nobody’s Discussing

We are told this is a conflict driven by Israeli security concerns and U.S. strategic interests. What we are not told — what Tucker tells us — is the theological fuel underneath.

According to LifeWay Research and Pew Research, approximately one in four American adults identifies as Evangelical Christian. Of those, 80% believe the gathering of Jews in Israel signals the approaching return of Jesus. The math: roughly 66 million Americans — nearly one in five — hold what Tucker correctly identifies as Christian Zionist beliefs.

This is not a fringe. This is a movement. And several of its most committed members currently hold positions of extraordinary power over life, death, and the deployment of American military force. If you’re reading Duty to Dissent, statistically speaking, there’s a good chance you hold some version of these beliefs yourself. What follows is written for you specifically — not against you.

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, gave a speech at the King David Hotel at the Western Wall, Jerusalem, in 2018 calling the rebuilding of the Third Temple on the exact site currently occupied by the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque “not impossible” — a coming miracle. This is the man overseeing the war with Iran tonight.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee — photographed reverently at Masada — missed the same memo. So did a significant portion of the 66 million. Jesus said, "I am the temple." Plainly. In the Gospels.

The Memo They Missed

Tucker raises the theological contradiction with surgical precision: Jesus didn’t merely predict the temple’s replacement. He declared himself the replacement. The veil tore at his death — not coincidentally. That temple system was not abandoned. It was fulfilled. Permanently. In a person.

To demand its physical reconstruction — on a site currently occupied by a 1,300-year-old mosque — is to declare that fulfillment insufficient. And with theological precision, that is not a Christian position. It is Old Testament Judaism — however sincerely held. It is, specifically, the theology of those who found Jesus insufficient as Messiah. The cornerstone the builders rejected, as the Psalmist and Peter both put it, turns out to be the foundation stone nobody’s protecting. (We’ll return to that in Part 3.)

As a physician, I’d call it a diagnostic finding. When someone claims to follow a teaching while acting in direct contradiction to its clearest statements, that is not faith. That is ideology wearing faith’s clothing.

Sound familiar? Now roll up your sleeve for your 6th Pfizer or Moderna modRNA injection. Have faith. Doctor’s orders.

“Deep Staters Masquerading as MAGA”

Weichert’s phrase deserves to be quoted in full and remembered: the advisors driving this war are, in his assessment, “deep staters masquerading as MAGA.” They are people who carry the right credentials, speak the right language, and have systematically excluded anyone — like Weichert himself — who might ask inconvenient questions about munitions stockpiles, strategic objectives, or the downstream consequences of killing the 86-year-old head of a global religion during Ramadan.

Eisenhower warned us about the Military-Industrial Complex in 1961. Nobody issued the same warning about the Medical-Industrial Complex. They didn’t need to — by the time anyone noticed, the capture was complete. Deep staters masquerading as MAGA run one. Allopathic Priesthood™ operatives masquerading as MAHA reformers run the other.

Duty to Dissent has been documenting the Medical-Industrial Complex’s capture of American medicine. People inside that complex, including some in ACIP (the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) have adopted the language of reform while protecting the institutional structures — and the institutional capture — that made COVID-era mRNA/modRNA vaccinism possible.

Two domains. One playbook.

The Off-Ramp

Weichert argues Trump has a narrow window — perhaps 48 hours from the time of this writing — to declare victory, claim the elimination of senior IRGC figures as a win, and withdraw. The same off-ramp exists in medicine. MAHA represents a genuine opportunity to begin dismantling the Gacocracy™ that weaponized American medicine against its own patients. But just as neoconservative foreign policy operatives appear to be blocking the Iran off-ramp, the Allopathic Priesthood™ is blocking the MAHA off-ramp — from the inside.

What Comes Next

The men dying in this war are from Iowa. From small towns with names you won’t hear on cable news. They are not from the think tanks, the megachurches, or the offices overlooking the Potomac where this war is being designed.

The physicians persecuted in the COVID era were not from Pfizer’s board or the NIH grant office. They were from communities exactly like those.

In Part 2 of The Foundation Stone Series, we build the full case: how Vaccinism and Third Temple zealotry share the same anatomy of ideological capture — and why that matters for you and every American, regardless of politics or faith.

In Part 3, on Freedom Friday, we ask the question nobody in Washington or in medicine wants to answer: what is actually worth protecting?

The Foundation Stone Series continues. Stay with us.



