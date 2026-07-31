📌 ABOUT THIS SERIES

Every installment of On the Advice of Counsel™ examines the July 29, 2026 Senate Homeland Security hearing, where Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. Watch the full hearing: YouTube · C-SPAN · Senate Committee page

→ Series Hub (index): every installment

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.” Anthony Fauci (ad nauseum >100 times)

THE TALLY

Eight Republican senators asked Dr. Anthony Fauci more than a hundred questions. He refused to answer every one.



This witness is probably the most shameful and disgraced COVID-era personality. There he sat, shaking, under subpoena, under oath, about the pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, with many of the families watching him shake while still refusing to answer to us.

The five Democrat senators asked Fauci zero questions. Not one. Not a single question. From a single Democrat. Not even something simple and light, like, “Dr. Fauci, in your expert opinion, if a vampire sneezes, does it spread your COVID-19 virus, or is that just a myth?

GARY PETERS IS WORTH PAUSING ON

In his own opening, the Democrat senator from Michigan reminded the room that when he chaired this same committee, he and Sen. Rand Paul, R (KY) jointly launched a bipartisan biosecurity investigation covering the risky research and the origins of COVID-19 — because, he said, the work would be stronger done together.

Bipartisan efforts! How endearing!

Six years later, it’s the same subject, the same room, the same two senators. This time Peters brought no questions about the risky ramifications of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his ‘leadership’. What’s up with that, Senator?

SHE SAID IT OUT LOUD

Sen. Hassan opened by thanking Dr. Fauci for more than fifty years of service and calling the proceeding an attempt to entrap him.

Then she said this: that she was going to ask him a series of questions about matters relevant right now to the people of the United States. She was going to. She didn’t. She spent the rest of her time blasting the Trump administration, and then yielded.

Senator Hassan, there was a man sitting ten feet in front of you who spent 38 years running the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, now under subpoena, sworn, with counsel. If you had questions worth asking on behalf of We The People - about our ‘public health’ - he was the most qualified person in the arena to be asked. Why didn’t you ask him any questions, Senator?

A SENATOR MOODY MADE THIS ARGUMENT FROM THE DAIS

Sen. Ashley Moody, R (FL) cataloged it in real time, near the end of the hearing.

One Democrat senator, she reminded us, claimed that the hearing does damage and would deter people from ‘public service’. D2D note: We hope it will deter primary sociopaths from ‘public service.’ Another Democrat (Hassan, above) said it was designed to entrap the witness. Another (Andy Kim from NJ) thanked Fauci repeatedly and quoted Man in the Arena, comparing him to that man.



And Senator Moody’s conclusion of the Democrats in this arena: “all of their time was used on why the hearing should not be happening.” That’s not our analysis. That’s the sitting senator, on the record, describing what she had just watched.

ABOUT SENATOR FETTERMAN

Fetterman belongs in the zero column. He asked nothing. But at least he didn’t do what the other four did.

He spoke about members of his own family who died of COVID, and about people he’d met who lost businesses they will never get back. Fetterman was PA’s ‘diversity’ and ‘color-inclusive’ Lieutenant Governor at the time and said plainly during the hearing that he “wasn’t sure” his Democrat colleagues got it right.

Fetterman isn’t sure they got it right. But the 8 Republican senators all read the Fauci diary and were sure they got it right.

Then he said the thing nobody else on his side said all day: that early on, the lab-leak theory had seemed to make sense to him, that it got coded as a right-wing idea, and that he regrets having let partisanship blind him to it. He hoped that next time, the country would follow the truth wherever it came from.

That is not a defense. That is a Democrat man from PA thinking out loud in public, which is rarer than any courage we witnessed amongst the other Democrat senators in the room. Let’s take it. And say so.

WHAT THIS PROVES — AND WHAT IT DOESN’T

Five Democrat United States senators, sitting on the committee of jurisdiction, with the subpoenaed witness in front of them and the floor for as long as they wanted it, decided ahead of time that there was nothing worth asking Fauci.

Not about the gain-of-function funding. Not about the deleted federal records. Not about the cash awards solicited by federal employees while Americans were dying. Not about the email Nobel laureate, Drew Weissman, MD, sent Fauci in February 2021, warning that the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” content crosses into fetal tissue. Not about the emails in which NIH’s second-ranking (presumably sociopathic) official asked why the agency’s own research into the COVID-19 modRNA “vaccine” injuries hadn’t been shut down by then. Not about the six-foot rule Fauci later admitted had no science behind it. Not about the royalties he receives. Not about the schools he helped shut down.

Not one question about any of it…from the 5 Democrats.

And none of it is finished. The injured are still being told it’s in their heads. The children who lost two years of school can’t get them back. Many businesses did not reopen. The people who were kept out of hospital rooms while their mothers and fathers died are still the people who were kept out of hospital rooms while their mothers and fathers died. This is not just history. It is a condition. Millions of Americans are still living inside it. But these 5 Democrat senators are pretending they don’t perceive it.

The senators weren’t silent. They used the floor — to thank Fauci, to defend him, to explain why the hearing shouldn’t have been convened at all. Fauci and the five made statements and then remained silent. Total silence would have been easier to explain.

At best, that is a failure of judgment on a scale this committee needs to answer for. At worst, the ‘Fauci Five’ are now complicit in Fauci’s crimes against humanity, having coordinated to run interference and exhibit dereliction of their duties, fail oversight, and choose institutional, bureaucratic loyalty over their sworn public duties - to us.

It was a choice they each made, with the damage still running - made with the most notorious witness in America sitting ten feet away, sworn, under subpoena, and willing to say nothing at all.

WHAT’S LEFT

Something is left, and it isn’t nothing.

More than a hundred questions now sit in the Congressional Record, unanswered, under oath, permanently. Every one of them survives the 5 Democrat senators who are choosing not to ask Fauci anything.

The questions don’t expire. Neither does this record of who declined to ask them.

The contempt vote is on the calendar for next week.

⚡ WHAT YOU CAN DO

📢 Make the Calls (even if you’re a Democrat):

U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121. State the names of your two Senators. The operator will transfer you. One sentence: “I support the Fauci contempt resolution. Please vote yes so that it goes to the full Senate.” If Blumenthal, Fetterman, Hassan, Kim, or Peters is supposed to be representing you, call and ask one thing: Why didn’t you f*cking ask Fauci any questions , mo-fo ? Be polite. Be civil. Be specific. Get the staffer’s name.

🎥 Watch It Yourself — Don’t take our tally on faith. Watch all five rounds and count. It takes about three hours, but it’s worth it.

❤️ Hit the Heart — Five senators had a hundred chances to ask something. You get one click.

🗳️ Remember Blumenthal (CT) in November — He’s up for Connecticutians’ vote. Question for them: Do you still really want someone to represent you who won’t question Anthony Fauci? PS: We the People are stuck with Fetterman, Hassan, Kim, and Peters until 2028.

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