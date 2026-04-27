⏱️ 4-minute intelligence brief

← Previous Issue: Issue #10: Doctors on Trial for Doing Their Jobs

The COVID era did something its biomedical security-state architects didn’t intend: it created a global, peer-networked community of physicians determined to find out what actually works — and to share it before anyone could stop them.

The result is an evidence base for repurposed drugs and natural substances that no financially conflicted pharmaceutical company commissioned and no captured regulatory body is eager to acknowledge.

268 approved drugs with documented anti-cancer properties. 3000 plant species with anti-cancer activity. A regulatory pathway designed to bury all of them. This issue documents the revolution they didn’t mean to start.

🏥 LEAD STORY — TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: Dr. Paul Marik / Substack, April 2026

Dr. Paul Marik — co-founder of the Independent Medical Alliance (formerly the FLCCC), former Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Eastern Virginia Medical School, and the physician whose firing for saving lives became a landmark COVID-era case — catalogs the Repurposing Drugs in Oncology (ReDO) project’s findings: 268 approved drugs with documented anti-cancer effects, and over 3,000 plant species with anti-cancer properties.

None is patentable. None has a pharmaceutical champion. None will headline a billion-dollar randomized controlled trial. They will, however, continue to accumulate peer-reviewed evidence — because the COVID era produced a generation of physicians who stopped waiting for permission to read the literature.

D2D Take: 3,000 plant species with anti-cancer activity. Your oncologist will now see you for your sixth round of the one that costs $14,000 per infusion. The library exists. The problem is who controls the card catalog.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: Hedley R / Substack, April 2026

A precise examination of how approved drugs reach physicians — and how that pathway systematically disadvantages off-patent, repurposed medications with no corporate champion to fund the required trials.

The D2D framework: these are Patent Orphans™ — therapies with documented clinical value but no profit motive driving their development. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, mebendazole, and hundreds of others sit at the margins of mainstream prescribing, not because the evidence failed them. Because economics did.

The road to your doctor’s prescription pad was built by the people who profit from what arrives on it. $4 ivermectin doesn’t stand a chance.

D2D Take: The best medicine for your condition might already exist, carry a 30-year safety record, and cost $4 a dose. In the current system, that’s not a feature. That’s a liability.

🏥 TREATMENTS & INNOVATIONS

Source: Dr. Robert Yoho / Substack, April 2026

Dr. Yoho examines marijuana’s extended physiological persistence and raises the question the wellness industry doesn’t want asked: at what point does powerful plant medicine become a different kind of dependency?

The COVID era makes the case for plant-based therapeutics — compellingly, with data. It did not make the case for treating compounds capable of genuine healing as lifestyle accessories to be consumed without clinical intent. Marijuana is a legitimate therapeutic. “Recreational” is a marketing category, not a pharmacological one.

D2D Take: A plant medicine that heals is a gift. A plant medicine consumed daily without a clinical purpose is still a drug habit — just one with better branding than the pharmaceutical version. The Repurposing Revolution is about sovereignty over your body. That cuts both ways.

🎭 ESTABLISHMENT EXPOSED

Source: John Leake / The Focal Points, April 2026

Leake’s post on the COVID-era institutional evil is characteristically insightful — and stops one diagnosis short of complete. The post correctly identifies the pattern of deliberate harm, institutional complicity, and systematic suppression of effective treatments.

What it does not name: the clinical framework of primary and secondary sociopathy that explains how institutions produce and protect individuals capable of exactly this behavior at scale.

The Repurposing Revolution is not just about treatments. It is about understanding why effective treatments are suppressed — and by what kind of mind. [See D2D’s Grand COVID-Era Milgram Experiment series, and primary, secondary, and Tertiary Sociopathy™)].

D2D Take: Leake sees the devil clearly. Naming the diagnostic category correctly - primary sociopathy, in 4% of humans - is the next step. Evil with a clinical framework is Logos-based “evil” you can prosecute. Evil without one is just Pathos-based vibes. But always: listen to your gut.

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🔬 RESEARCH & EVIDENCE

Source: Hazan S, Dave S, Barrows B, Borody TJ / American Journal of Gastroenterology, October 2022

Two peer-reviewed studies published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology document what the mRNA vaccine safety surveillance apparatus never tracked: disruption of the gut microbiome following COVID-19 mRNA injection.

The first study found a statistically significant reduction in Bifidobacteria following mRNA vaccination (p = 0.0065) — a bacterial genus whose depletion is linked to inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, neurological disorders, C. difficile infection, and severe COVID-19 itself.

The second study documented that Bifidobacteria decline persisted up to nine months post-injection — damage the authors described as “lasting.”

A 2024 peer-reviewed hypothesis paper published in Vaccines further proposed that the synthetic spike protein produced by the COVID mRNA “vaccine” injections may function as a bacteriophage — infecting and destroying specific bacterial strains in the gut microbiome.

The gut contains more than 200 million neurons, produces approximately 90% of the body’s serotonin, and communicates directly with the brain via the vagus nerve. Disrupting it is not a minor side effect. It is a systems-level intervention in a system that was never studied before the genetic product was mandated.

D2D Take: The mRNA product that was never studied for carcinogenicity, never properly studied for reproductive safety, and never tracked for missed-dose outcomes also wasn’t studied for gut microbiome disruption, which turns out to be persistent, measurable, and associated with the very diseases the Allopathic Priesthood™ claims to be preventing. The gut knew — it usually does.

💬 READER ENGAGEMENT

Three questions worth sitting with this week:

The ReDO project has cataloged 268 drugs with anti-cancer properties — all off-patent, none with a corporate champion. What would it take for even one to reach standard-of-care status — and who would have to lose for that to happen? This COVID era is dramatically expanding our awareness of plant medicine and repurposed therapeutics. Do you believe that awareness will survive — or does the Allopathic Priesthood™ control the territory forever? Leake identifies deliberate institutional harm but stops short of the sociopathy diagnosis. Does naming it clinically change anything — or does it not matter what we call it if accountability never arrives?

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🔁 Restack this. The card catalog is controlled. The knowledge doesn’t have to be.

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