Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
3h

Excellent post, Dr. Douglas. The pharmaceutical industry actually got started when curious people, but not the Rockefellers, went into the jungles and saw what half-naked tribes in South America and elsewhere knew; aspirin, curare, quinine, digitalis, coca; -all originally from PLANTS; indigenous people knew about them and USED them. When I was a kid, I read a book about it, but I can't remember the title ?The Drug Hunters? That doesn't sound quite like it, but maybe.

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