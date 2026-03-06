Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Duty to Dissent - Medical Conscience Over Conformity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
4h

I have been fatigued lately. I just started following what I saw about two of the causes of fatigue and what to do about them. One has to do with the amount of water I drink which is not enough. The other, however, is right on target with this post, turning off the phone at least an hour before bed.

Whether the 7.5 hours of sleep, including an amazing 2.3 hours of REM sleep was due to either of those changes, I don’t know but I’m going to continue and see what happens.

PS. I have never gotten more than a little over an hour of REM sleep since I started tracking it a couple of years ago!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Duty to Dissent · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture