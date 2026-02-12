📖 New to the series? Start with Part 1: What Is the Favor Bank? | Part 2: How the Bank Operates

Part 2 revealed the mechanism—five steps that transform accomplished people into owned assets.

Today’s question: Who ran the switchboard?

Because here’s the mystery nobody can explain: How did a college dropout with no verified clients become the central hub connecting presidents, princes, billionaires, and the scientists who shaped the COVID pLandemic response?

The same scientists who told you the lab leak was a “conspiracy theory.” The same institutions that funded gain-of-function research. The same networks that decided which treatments you could access.

The Resumé That Doesn’t Add Up

Jeffrey Epstein’s official biography reads like a con artist’s fever dream—the kind of résumé that would get you laughed out of a job interview at Arby’s, but apparently qualified him to manage billionaires.

The facts: Dropped out of college (no degree). Taught math at Dalton School (fired for ‘poor performance’). Worked at Bear Stearns - asked to leave after a ‘Reg D violation’ (basically played cute with securities rules until compliance stopped laughing). Founded J. Epstein & Company in 1988.

His company had one rule: billionaires only. Minimum investment: $1 billion.

That’s not a business model. That’s a velvet rope for a club that doesn’t exist.

Yet no one on Wall Street could identify his clients. His firm’s assets were never made public. Few in finance had ever dealt with him as a money manager.



New York Magazine called him a ‘mysterious, Gatsbyesque figure’ who ‘cultivates an air of aloofness.’



Translation: Nobody knew where the money came from.

In finance, this is called a “red flag.” In Epstein’s case, it was the whole flag factory.

Wexner: the Exception

Only one billionaire client was ever publicly confirmed: Leslie Wexner, founder of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

The relationship defies explanation.

Wexner wasn’t just a client. He was the first major line plugged into the switchboard—the connection that made all other connections possible.

Wexner gave Epstein full power of attorney—the legal authority to hire, fire, buy, sell, and borrow in Wexner’s name. Epstein managed Wexner’s wealth, built his yacht, and acquired Wexner’s 45,000-square-foot Manhattan mansion for... $0.

Wexner’s own financial advisor, Harold Levin, warned him: ‘I smell a rat. I don’t trust him.’

Wexner ignored the warning. Epstein then got Levin fired by accusing him of stealing. Classic sociopath move: accuse others of exactly what you’re doing. Works in kindergarten. Works in billion-dollar fraud.

Years later, Wexner claimed Epstein ‘misappropriated vast sums’—over $46 million. Did he report it to the authorities?

No.

Why would a billionaire let a college dropout with no credentials control his entire financial life—and then stay silent when that dropout allegedly stole $46 million?

You don’t sue a switchboard operator who has photographs.

You call it “misappropriation.” You say you were “embarrassed” and “deceived.” And you never, ever go to court—where lawyers ask questions under oath.

The Favor Bank’s leverage isn’t money. It’s silence.

The silence continues. The photographs still exist. The ledger doesn’t close when the switchboard operator disappears.

The Real Product

Here’s what the financial mystery obscures: Epstein’s product was never investment returns.

His product was access.

Leon Black paid $160 million for “tax advice.” From a college dropout. Who wasn’t an accountant.

That’s not tax advice. That’s a switchboard subscription—permanent access to everyone Epstein could reach. And the operator probably recorded every call.

The Intelligence Question

Epstein told associates he was a CIA intelligence agent.

He traveled extensively through Europe and the Middle East in the mid-1980s. He was introduced to power players by John Mitchell—Nixon’s former Attorney General. He connected with Steven Hoffenberg through Douglas Leese, a defense contractor.

And then there’s Ghislaine Maxwell—daughter of Robert Maxwell, the British media tycoon who died mysteriously in 1991 after falling off his yacht. The switchboard operator doesn’t just connect calls. He routes them through intelligence networks, recording every conversation for multiple governments simultaneously.



It was posthumously discovered that Maxwell committed massive pension fraud—£460 million looted from his employees’ retirement funds.

Robert Maxwell was also widely suspected of being a triple agent—working for Israeli Mossad, the Soviet KGB, and British MI6 simultaneously. At his funeral, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir declared Maxwell “has done more for Israel than can today be said.” For the record: quoting an Israeli Prime Minister’s eulogy isn’t anti-Semitism. It’s called “reading the transcript.”

Ghislaine became Epstein’s right hand. If this were a movie script, it would be rejected for being too on-the-nose. But reality doesn’t have editors.

Coincidence? The Favor Bank doesn’t believe in coincidences.

The Network Is the Point

Strip away the financial mystery, and what remains is this:

Jeffrey Epstein positioned himself as the central node in a network connecting:

Science (Harvard, MIT, the scientists who shaped pandemic policy—and approved the COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines")

Media (the people who control what you’re allowed to know)

Finance (Gates, Hoffman, Black, Wexner)

Politics (Clinton, Prince Andrew, countless others)

He wasn’t the richest person in any room. He wasn’t the smartest. He wasn’t the most powerful.

But he was the most connected—the switchboard through which all calls passed.

And the switchboard recorded everything.

Medical Application

The same architecture that connected Epstein to politicians connects pharmaceutical companies to regulators.

Who introduces researchers to funding? Who connects academics to positions? Who facilitates industry access to the agencies that approve their products?

There’s always a switchboard. Someone always records the obligations.

The physicians who approved the COVID-19 experimental modRNA gene therapies weren’t operating in isolation. They were nodes in a network—connected by grants, by patents, by favors they couldn’t refuse. Trace the cables back through the Biden NIH, the FDA, the academic institutions that shaped “consensus”—and you find the same architecture.

Different operators. Same system. Same leverage.

The $cience™ doesn’t fund itself. The “consensus” doesn’t manufacture itself.

Oh wait. Yes it does. That’s what the Favor Bank is for.

Next: The Probing Predator

We’ve seen the bank. We’ve seen the mechanism. We’ve seen the switchboard operator.

But how exactly did the trap work? What did it look like in practice?

In Part 4, we examine actual emails showing predatorial Epstein probing for weaknesses—including the time he tried to recruit Elon Musk with an offer of girls ‘all very cute’ and ‘no one over 25.’

Musk said no.

Most probably didn’t.

‘Are You Aware?’

Ask someone you love:

‘Are you aware that Jeffrey Epstein—a college dropout with only one verified client—positioned himself as the central connector between the world’s most powerful people, and that many of those same people made decisions about your response to the COVID pLandemic?

